IMMIGRATION
EXPLAINED: What are the main obstacles to finding a job when moving to an EU country?
Moving to another country is never easy, as it requires going through cultural changes and administrative formalities. It can be even more complicated when looking for a job.
Published: 4 July 2022 15:49 CEST
The lack of skills in the national language is most commonly cited as a hurdle for immigrants, especially in Sweden (Photo by Jessica Pamp on Unsplash)
TRAVEL NEWS
EU extends Covid travel certificates until 2023 but what does this mean for travellers?
The EU has announced that its Covid travel certificate will be extended until 2023. Claudia Delpero looks at what this mean if you have a trip planned this year.
Published: 29 June 2022 11:03 CEST
Updated: 4 July 2022 09:35 CEST
