PADRON

Can I get my padrón online in Spain?

The padrón certificate is a handy multipurpose document you receive when you register with your local town hall in Spain. It can often be frustrating having to apply for it in person, so are you able to apply online instead?

Published: 4 July 2022 14:59 CEST
Can I get my padrón online in Spain?
Barcelona's town hall, where can register for your padrón or do it online. Photo: Serge Melki / Wikimedia Commons

Empadronamiento is a registration process which adds you to the census of your local area. The associated certificate – el padrón – provides you with official proof of your address.  

For your local town hall, or ayuntamiento in Spanish, it serves the purpose of knowing exactly how many people are living in the area, which in turn helps them receive adequate funding for public services.  

But your padrón certificate is very useful for you too, as many official processes in Spain require you to prove your address.

For example, you may need it to get your driving licence or to register as an autónomo (self-employed). 

Technically, you should apply for your padrón within the first three months of moving to Spain, or if you move home to a different area within Spain.

You may also need to reapply for it if you need it for another official process and it is older than three months.

If you’ve already been living in Spain, you’ll know that getting documents such as your padrón can take longer than you probably hoped for. This can be very frustrating, particularly having to first get a prior appointment (cita previa) from your town hall, as this ends up stringing out the process.

Being able to apply online instead of in person could save you a lot of time and should make the whole process easier, but is it possible?

Can you apply for the padrón online in Spain?

The short answer is yes, it is often possible to apply for your padrón certificate online. However, it may depend on the area you live in.

For example, if you live in Barcelona or Madrid, you are able to apply for your certificate for the first time online or renew it online too.

Those in Barcelona should visit the relevant page of the Ajuntament website here where you can fill out and submit the online form.

Those in Madrid can fill out and apply for the form here, while in Valencia, you can apply via the following link here.

You will simply need to follow all the steps, filling out all your personal details as you go and then submitting it at the end. 

Remember, you will also need to have digital copies of your ID documents such as passport, TIE or other residency cards, the deeds if you own the property where you live or your rental contract if you are renting.

You may need a digital certificate or [email protected] to be able to officially identify yourself during online processes, but this may not be necessary for all town halls, it will depend on what type of system they have set up.

For example, if you live in Granada and have your digital certificate, you can apply online, but if you don’t, then you will need to apply for it in person.

In Madrid, those who don’t have a digital certificate can apply for the padrón via e-mail.

In some other areas, you may be able to apply to renew your certificate online, but if you’re applying for the first time then you will still need to go in person.

As is so often the case with official matters in Spain, there is no standard procedure which applies across the board for getting a padrón online.

You may ask one civil servant who tells you it is possible, then turn round and quiz another funcionario, who completely rules it out. Perhaps you’re better off first Googling “solicitar padrón a través de internet” (apply for padron online), plus the name of your town to see if it is an option.

‘Spain is different’, Spaniards often say in English when being critical about their country. When it comes to applying for a padrón online, Spain and its 8,131 town halls most certainly are different.

MOVING TO SPAIN

The pros and cons of living in Spain’s Marbella

Known not only as a glitzy holiday destination but also a great place to relocate, more and more foreigners are booking one-way tickets and settling in Marbella. Here are the pros and cons to living in this famous small city on the Costa del Sol.

Published: 4 July 2022 13:59 CEST
The pros and cons of living in Spain's Marbella

Marbella may be famous with footballers and social media stars, but is the glitzy jewel in the crown of the Costa del Sol all it’s cracked up to be?

The high-end coastal resort town is well known across Northern Europe as a summer getaway destination where you can enjoy luxury bars, restaurants and hotels right next to the beach, but what’s it like to live there?

The Local has broken down some pros and cons of moving to Marbella.

PROS

Nature

Despite being famous for its luxury restaurants and resorts and its 27 km of coastline, you might not have known that Marbella is also home to some stunning scenery, and the city is surrounded by rolling hills.

There are also two national parks nearby: Doñana National Park, great for birdwatching, and the famous Sierra Nevada, which offers amazing skiing and breathtaking views just a two-and-a-half hours’ drive away.

There aren’t many places that you could go swimming in the sea in the morning, and ski that very same afternoon – Marbella is one of them.

Price

Price is quite a subjective thing. Obviously, it depends on where you’re from, your income and spending habits. In fact, in a place like Marbella price could be even be considered both a pro and a con, depending on your point of view. 

Although it is true that much of Marbella’s appeal is aimed at foreigners with a higher purchasing power, living in Marbella, (though on the whole slightly more expensive than nearby cities, which we’ll touch on later) is still likely to be cheaper if you’re relocating from another country in northern Europe or other developed nations.

Living in Marbella is 43 percent cheaper than living in London, for example, 39 percent cheaper than Paris, and 23 percent more affordable than Berlin. 

Simply put, Marbella is a place where you can enjoy a glitzy lifestyle for a bit cheaper than back home. If you’re relocating from elsewhere in Spain, or southern Europe more broadly, you might need to read our cons section below.

Climate

But the weather is good everywhere in Spain, you might say? Although it is true that Spanish weather is generally much better than most northern European countries, it’s certainly not blue skies and sun all year around across the whole of Spain.

Even within Spain, Marbella boasts one of the best climates in the country. With an average temperature of 16°C during the winter months, 320 days of sun a year, and the coastal breeze to keep you refreshed, locals say Marbella has the best weather in Spain. They might be right!

marbella old town

Marbella Old Town has a lot of charm. Photo: Lynn Vdbr/Unsplash

The old town

When many picture Marbella, they think of the rows of hotels and luxury restaurants. But not all of Marbella is like the flashy Puerto Banús, where foreigners tend to congregate for short stays. Marbella’s old town is much more Spanish, and replete with white washed houses and flowers, narrow, cobbled side streets lined with orange trees and filled with history.

Accessibility

Marbella is extremely well connected both domestically and internationally, with flights to most major cities across the UK and Europe, and you can drive or travel by public transport to nearby Málaga in around an hour, to Seville (3.5 hours), Cádiz (3.5), and Granada (2.45).

CONS

Overcrowding

Like many coastal resort cities, Marbella gets extremely overcrowded in the summer months. Marbella’s official population is around 148,000 but local authorities estimate that that number jumps to as many as 500,000 during the summer months.

Equally, and this could be a positive or a negative, during the winter months Marbella is much quieter.

Many clubs and restaurants don’t even open during the winter season, and if they do, it’ll just be on the weekends.

marbella pros and cons

Marbella is a different place in summer to what it’s like during winter. (Photo by Jorge Guerrero / AFP)


Authenticity

Though its old town is lovely and quaint, Marbella on the whole perhaps isn’t the most authentic Spanish or Andalusian experience you can find in the region.

Far from it, in fact; in the tourist hotspots during the summer season you could hear as much English, German, Dutch or Swedish as you do Spanish.

Marbella officially has around 148,000 residents, of which 39,000 are foreigners, plus the hundreds of thousands that visit every year that bump up the number of unofficial residents.

Traffic

Despite the swathes of tourists that flock to Marbella every summer, it is worth remembering that it is not a big city and the roads can become completely gridlocked with cars and taxis during the seasonal months.

With Marbella’s summertime population multiplying two or three-fold over the summer, the city’s street system often can’t cope, and good luck finding a parking space!

Marbella’s economy is highly dependant on tourism and hospitality. Photo:Astrid Schmid/Pixabay

Price 

But how can price be both a pro and a con? Well, it can be true that Marbella is both cheaper than most places in Europe, but also that its prices have been pushed up by the influx of rich tourists trying to take advantage of that.

It’s worth remembering prices in Marbella have been driven up compared to most other places in the province and broader Andalusia region.

Málaga province, where Marbella is located, was the second province with the highest rise in property price rises in all of Spain between 2015 and 2020, according to figures published by Spain’s Urban Agenda Ministry in 2022.

According to Spanish property search engine Fotocasa, in the upmarket Puerto Banús area homes are going for €5,305/sqm (the average home price is over €800,000), whereas in Marbella Old Town it’s more reasonable but still fairly pricy at €3,318/sqm (€486,710 for a home on average).

Rents are also on the up in 2022, rising by 19 percent in Marbella and Málaga province over the last year, according to Idealista.

Andalusia, and southern Spain in general, is full of towns and cities that are generally more cost-effective and authentically Spanish.

Seasonal economy

As Marbella fills up during the summer months and empties out in the winter, its economy is very heavily reliant on leisure and tourism.

That means that job opportunities can be harder to come by during the winter months.

Nor can you expect salaries to be much better than anywhere else in Spain, despite the generally higher cost of living. 

Unless you’ve got a pension, or savings, or a regular income from abroad, finding a job may be more difficult during that time of the year because much of the tourism sector cuts back if not shuts down entirely.

The international nature of Marbella does mean that the real estate industry stays strong year round, though.

