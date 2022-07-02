Read news from:
Spanish rugby president resigns after World Cup exclusion

The head of the Spanish Rugby Federation confirmed his resignation on Saturday after the country's appeal against disqualification from the 2023 Rugby World Cup was rejected this week.

Published: 2 July 2022 16:51 CEST
Spanish and South African players compete for the ball at the London 2022 World Rugby Sevens Series event at Twickenham Stadium in London on May 29, 2022. Photo: Glyn KIRK/AFP

Alfonso Feijoo said in April he would quit his role after Spain were thrown out of next year’s tournament in April for fielding an ineligible player during qualifying.

South African-born prop Gavin van den Berg, who has been playing in Spain since 2018, featured in two qualifiers against the Netherlands in 2020 and 2021 but was deemed not to have served the three years of residency needed to become eligible under World Rugby rules.

READ ALSO: Spain miss out on Rugby World Cup after appeal rejected

Spain were sanctioned five points for each infringement and fined £25,000 ($30,250).

They will be replaced by Romania at the 20-team World Cup while Portugal have taken the spot vacated by Romania in the final qualification event taking place in November.

It is the second time that Spain have missed out on World Cup qualification on these grounds.

In 2018, along with Romania and Belgium, they were sanctioned for fielding ineligible players, paving the way for Russia to qualify for the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

RUGBY

Spain miss out on Rugby World Cup after appeal rejected

Spain will not figure at next year's Rugby World Cup in France after their appeal against disqualification for fielding an ineligible player during qualifying was rejected, World Rugby announced on Monday.

Published: 27 June 2022 15:54 CEST
Spain miss out on Rugby World Cup after appeal rejected

After examining new evidence brought by the Spanish federation, an independent appeal committee “dismissed the appeal”, World Rugby said in a statement.

“In accordance with World Rugby rules, the decision of the independent appeal committee is final and cannot be appealed again,” it added.

The ruling confirmed that Romania will take Spain’s place at next year’s tournament while Portugal — the team Spain beat to seal their place at France 2023 — have taken the spot vacated by Romania in the final qualification event taking place in November.

South African-born prop Gavin van den Berg, who has been playing in Spain since 2018, featured in two qualifiers against the Netherlands in 2020 and 2021 but was deemed not to have served the three years of residency needed to become eligible under World Rugby rules.

It is the second time that Spain have missed out on World Cup qualification on these grounds.

In 2018, along with Romania and Belgium, they were were sanctioned for fielding ineligible players, paving the way for Russia to qualify for the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

