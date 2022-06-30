Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

CRIME

Six arrested in connection with burglary at Ronaldo’s Ibiza house

Six people have been arrested in connection with the €3-million burglary at the house belonging to former Brazil forward Ronaldo, AFP learned on Thursday from sources close to the investigation.

Published: 30 June 2022 15:47 CEST
ronaldo burglary ibiza
Press reports also claim that the Spanish police recovered a large part of the loot, estimated at around €3 million. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP)

Paris Saint-Germain player Marco Verratti was staying at Ronaldo’s house in Ibiza but was not home when the burglars struck on Monday, making off with jewellery and money.

Two people were arrested in the port of Denia in eastern Spain and four others were held in the southern city of Malaga, these sources told AFP without further details.

According to the Spanish press, four of the six arrested are Albanian, the other two being a Spaniard and a Romanian, making up an organised gang specialising in burglary.

Press reports also claim that the Spanish police recovered a large part of the loot, estimated at around €3 million.

READ ALSO:

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

CRIME

Spain busts gang running carbon tax fraud

Spanish police on Tuesday announced they had broken up a criminal gang running a multi-million-euro fraud that dodged import and carbon taxes on the sale of refrigerated greenhouse gases.

Published: 29 June 2022 09:17 CEST
Spain busts gang running carbon tax fraud

In a series of raids, police arrested 27 suspects and seized 110 tonnes of different kinds of gas worth €11 million.

The gang specialised in the “illegal traffic in greenhouse gas refrigerants” that damage the ozone layer, said a police spokesman.

The gang brought the gases in from China at the port of Valencia on Spain’s east coast, passing it off as being intended for other destinations such as Jordan, said the statement.

In fact, the refrigerant gases stayed in Spain and were sold in various regions across the country.

The gang exploited the fact that European businesses have the right to transit goods imported from non-EU countries through EU territory — where they are intended for a third country — without having to pay customs duties.

They set up a ghost company in Portugal that was the fictional recipient of the gases from Spain, in case customs agents inspected their goods, said the police statement.

The gas was in fact being sold on the black market in Spain at about three times less than the normal market price.

The gang had got out of paying import duty and paying the tax applied to the European market for carbon quotas, as well as a Spanish tax on greenhouse gas refrigerants.

Spain’s treasury estimates that the fraud cost the taxpayer €3.5 million in tax revenue.

SHOW COMMENTS