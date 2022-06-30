Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

MONEY

One in three Spaniards can’t afford to go on holiday this summer: study

One third of Spaniards can't afford to pay for a holiday this summer and almost half the population is having trouble making ends meet, according to new data from Spain's national stats agency.

Published: 30 June 2022 13:56 CEST
spain money afford holidays
As 10.3 million people in Spain now have incomes below the poverty line, many can't afford to go on holiday this summer(Photo by JORGE GUERRERO / AFP)

Data from Spain’s national statistics body, the Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE), has revealed that one in three Spaniards cannot afford to take a week’s holiday.

The 2021 Living Conditions Survey, published this week, also concluded that over one in four Spaniards (27.8 percent) were at risk of poverty or social exclusion, a figure which represents an increase of 1.6 percent on the 2019 study.

The INE considers someone at risk of poverty if their income level is below the the national average; that they are suffering “severe material and social deprivation”; or that their household is classified as “low intensity in employment.”

There are 13.2 million people who meet at least one of these criteria in Spain.

The study, which the INE publishes once a year, is the most detailed reference for measuring poverty at the national level, and the numbers also reveal that there are 10.3 million people in Spain with incomes below the poverty line.

In 2020, that threshold was €9,535 per annum for a single-person household and €20,024 for a household of two adults and two children.

Furthermore, there are another 4 million Spaniards facing “severe material deprivation,” which is defined as people who cannot afford expenses such as going on holiday for at least one week a year (32.7 percent of Spaniards), eating meat or fish every two days (4.7 percent), having the financial capability to deal with unforeseen events (33.4 percent) or maintaining a comfortable temperature at home (14.3 percent), something particularly important during the summer months in Spain but made much more difficult by increasing electricity prices.

READ ALSO: How much does it cost to have air conditioning at home in Spain?

North-South divide

Many countries have a famous North-South divide – Italy, England, and the United States, to name just three. Spain can be included on this list, and this is especially true when delving into the INE data.

According to the study, economically speaking Spain is increasingly divided into horizontal halves: in southern Spain poverty levels even double those in the north.

A third of people living in Andalusia and Extremadura are at risk of poverty, for example.

In the Canaries, Murcia, Castilla-La Mancha, and Valencia, the figure is one in four.

Contrast that, however, with the data from northern Spain: only one in ten people in Navarra and Basque Country are at risk of poverty; in Madrid (admittedly central Spain but it is the capital) and Catalonia, the figure is slightly higher but still only around 15 percent.

Inflation

The economic hardship comes amid not only Spain’s recovery from the pandemic, but also the double shock of skyrocketing inflation, which reached a 37 year high this week, and crippling energy bills caused by knock-on effects from war in Ukraine.

A loss of earnings during Covid-19 lockdown, combined with Spaniards feeling the pinch of inflation in their shopping baskets and rapidly increasing energy bills, means that more Spaniards are being pushed into poverty and the gap between the rich and poor in Spanish society is widening.

READ ALSO: 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

ECONOMY

Spain’s inflation rate hits double digits and reaches 37-year high

Inflation in Spain has soared to a 37-year high, reaching 10.2 percent in June 2022 due to rising energy and food prices, official data showed Wednesday.

Published: 29 June 2022 11:38 CEST
Spain's inflation rate hits double digits and reaches 37-year high

Inflation has soared worldwide as economies have emerged from the Covid pandemic while Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has pushed commodity prices higher.

Consumer prices in Spain accelerated to 10.2 percent in June on an annual basis, up from 8.7 percent in the previous month and the highest since April 1985, according to the National Statistics Institute.

The rise is mainly due to increases in fuel and food prices but the institute also noted a hike in prices in the hospitality sector in one of the world’s top tourist destinations.

“We knew that the effect of gas cuts by (Russian President Vladimir) Putin was going to be reflected in the prices in Spain,” Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez told Cadena SER radio on Wednesday.

He was referring to the sharp reduction in Russian gas imports to Europe in response to the bloc’s military and political support for Kyiv in the face of Moscow’s invasion.

The news comes less than 48 hours after the head of Spain’s National Statistics Institute (INE) resigned in a move the opposition and part of the press blames on differences with the country’s left-wing government over poor economic growth and inflation figures.

El País and other newspapers claim Juan Rodríguez Poo chose to resign to avoid being pushed out by the government over a disagreement about the INE’s methodology for calculating indicators such as gross domestic product and inflation.

Last week, Spain cut the value-added tax rate on electricity by half to five percent to shield consumers from soaring inflation.

A similar move in 2021 saw the VAT on electricity reduced from 21 percent to 10 percent.

In March, the government unveiled a package of financial measures to ease the impact of soaring prices which includes six billion euros ($6.4 billion) in direct aid for companies and households.

Opposition slams ‘policy failure’

And this weekend, Sánchez’s administration unveiled a new €9-billion ($9.5-billion) aid plan to help the country weather the ongoing fallout of the conflict in Ukraine.

It also extended other measures which had been due to expire on June 30th by another six months until the year’s end, such as a discount of 20 cents per litre of fuel.

The government also announced a direct aid handout of €200 to the self-employed and unemployed, and said pensions and disability benefits would also be increased by 15 percent.

Although Sánchez on Wednesday acknowledged the inflation figure was “bad”, he told Cadena SER it reflected “the seriousness of the situation (globally) and the appropriateness of the measures we are taking”.

But opposition leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo, who heads the right-wing Popular Party, said the numbers reflected the failure of government policies.

“Prices have been rising for more than a year and the June figure shows the failure of the government’s erratic policies,” he wrote on Twitter.

Although the rise in inflation is mainly due to increases in fuel and food prices, the INE also noted a hike in hospitality sector prices in one of the world’s top tourist destinations.

Core inflation, which is seasonally adjusted and excludes energy, jumped to 5.5 percent in June compared to 4.9 percent in the previous month — the highest since August 1993.

The European Central Bank plans to hike interest rates for the first time in more than a decade in July in efforts to tame inflation in the eurozone.

SHOW COMMENTS