SPANISH POLITICS

Nato apologises after hanging Spanish flag upside down at Madrid summit

Nato has publicly apologised to Spain after it “incorrectly positioned” its national flag during Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s speech at the summit held in Madrid on Wednesday.

Published: 29 June 2022 15:48 CEST
It's not the first time that Spain's flag is positioned upside down whilst Pedro Sánchez attends an official event. Screenshot: NATO live broadcast

“Due to an error, the Spanish flag was incorrectly positioned at the beginning of the summit,” said Nato spokesperson Oana Lungescu.

It was displayed the wrong way up when Prime Minister Sánchez gave his opening speech to world leaders, including American president Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

As can be seen in the picture above, although the red, yellow and red stripes of Spain’s flag look correct, the coat of arms is the wrong way up.

Spain’s official coat of arms, the right way up.

The situation was particularly embarrassing for the Spanish government as Madrid is this year’s Nato host nation. 

“The error was immediately corrected, as you can see in the photo. Nato apologises for this mistake and thanks Spain for the outstanding hosting of the Summit,” tweeted Lungescu.

Government sources have told the Spanish press that it was a “Nato error” given that the summit is being organised by staff belonging to the intergovernmental military alliance, even though Spain is the host and is helping with proceedings. 

This is not the first time there has been an issue with the way the Spanish flag has been presented during an official event.

Recently in April 2022, while Sánchez had a dinner meeting with Morocco’s King Mohammed VI, the same mistake occurred and the flag was also seen hanging upside down. 

Spain’s stats chief quits over reluctance to ‘fudge’ economic figures: press

The head of Spain’s National Statistics Institute (INE) has resigned in a move the opposition and part of the press blames on differences with the country’s left-wing government over poor economic growth and inflation figures.

Published: 29 June 2022 09:11 CEST
In a statement released late on Monday, the economy ministry said INE president Juan Rodríguez Poo had “expressed his desire to step down for personal reasons”.

Poo’s departure from the institute, an independent body which is affiliated with the ministry, came after he oversaw a “process of modernisation and strengthening” at the INE, which he has helmed since October 2018, it said.

But El País and several other newspapers said Poo had resigned in a bid to avoid being pushed out by the government over a disagreement about the INE’s methodology for calculating indicators such as gross domestic product and inflation.

Last Friday, the INE revised down Spain’s first-quarter growth figures to 0.2 percent, from 0.3 percent, confirming the pace of economic expansion had slowed sharply in the context of high global inflation and market tension as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

And in recent months, the INE has also released statistics showing rising inflation in Spain, which in March hit a peak of 9.8 percent, the highest level in 37 years.

Some analysts have expressed doubt about the INE’s estimates, signalling certain discrepancies between the weak growth figures and the strong data on job creation.

Spanish opposition leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo, who heads the right-wing Popular Party (PP), also criticised Poo’s departure, blaming political considerations.

“Dismissing the head of the INE because the government does not agree with Spain’s official statistics on economic growth and inflation is without doubt an error which affects (the country’s) credibility, trustworthiness and reputation,” he said.

“No head of the statistics institute has ever been dismissed, except during a change of government,” he charged.

The PP has in recent days criticised Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez for his attempts “to control state resources as much as he can” after his party lost to the right in the June 19 regional elections in Andalusia, formerly a bastion of the Socialists.

