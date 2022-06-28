Who can apply for Spain’s €200 crisis payment?

The anticrisis measures, which according to Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez will cost “more than €9 billion”, were published in Spain’s national state bulletin BOE on Monday and will be kept in force until December 31st.

The standout measure is a financial handout – or a cheque as it’s being referred to – that low-income people can claim, although there are other cost-cutting steps that have been taken such as an upcoming discount on public transport in September and a VAT drop on electricity.

The one-off payment initially suggested by Labour Minister Yolanda was €300, but this has been reduced to €200.

According to Spain’s Tax Minister María Jesús Montero, approximately 2.7 million people in Spain will be able to benefit from the scheme.

Individuals can request the €200 payment, as can families, but only one payment per household is allowed.

What are the requirements to claim the €200 benefit?

You must be a legal resident of Spain for at least one year.

You must be registered with Spain’s social security system and be either a contract employee, self-employed or registered as unemployed.

Your family’s total annual income in 2021 must’ve been below €14,000 gross.

You cannot already be claiming Spain’s Ingreso Mínimo Vital (Minimum Vital Income), the non-contributory social security benefit for people who don’t get what is considered minimum income, or a state pension or similar social security benefits.

The sum of your assets (individual or family unit) on January 1st 2022 must have been below €43,196.

How do you request the €200 handout?

It can only be done online via Spain’s Agencia Tributaria tax agency website. The scheme is set to be active in July 2022.

You’ll have to fill out a form with your details by September 30th, including a bank account where you’d like the sum to be transferred to.

If after three months, you have not received the €200 it means that your application has been rejected.

