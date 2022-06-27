For members
INTERVIEW: The lawyers calling for a better visa for British homeowners in Spain
A group of lawyers is campaigning for a new visa which would allow non-resident British second-homeowners in Spain to freely enjoy their properties post-Brexit without having to show the high level of savings currently required.
Published: 27 June 2022 14:24 CEST
The Local Spain spoke to María Luisa Castro, the lawyer who's been leading the campaign for British non-resident property owners in Spain to have access to a visa with easier conditions to meet. Source Costaluz Lawyers
Summer travel between Spain and the UK: What can I not pack in my suitcase?
If you're travelling between Spain and the UK this summer and want to take some of your favourite treats with you, here's what you should know about the food and drink rules post-Brexit so you don't get caught out by customs.
Published: 24 June 2022 11:29 CEST
