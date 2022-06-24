Read news from:
Top Spanish designers Victorio and Lucchino get own museum

Top Spanish fashion designers Victorio and Lucchino, who have dressed singers and aristocrats, on Thursday inaugurated a museum dedicated to their works in their southern home region of Andalusia.

Published: 24 June 2022 10:41 CEST
Spanish designers Jose Victor Rodriguez (L) and Jose Luis Medina, also known as "Victorio" and "Lucchino" pose for pictures during the inauguration of their museum at the Covento de Santa Clara in Palma del Rio, near Cordoba ,on June 23, 2022. - Spanish designers Victorio and Lucchino met due to a common interest in fashion. They then fell in love, succeeded, went bankrupt, recovered and they now look back over more than 40 years of career, thanks to a museum that brings together dresses, fabrics, collection prototypes, accessories, footwear and jewelry. (Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER / AFP)

The museum housed in a centuries-old former convent in the southern city of Palma del Río displays a retrospective of their creations, which are characterised by bright colours and the use of lace and ruffles.

It includes fabrics, dress prototypes, shows, accesseries and jewellery from a career spanning nearly five decades.

“It is a nice finishing touch to our professional careers, a satisfaction, to leave a vestige of our work to future generations,” Jose Luis Medina del Corral, 68, who goes by the alias Lucchino, told AFP before the museum’s opening.

Lucchino and Jose Victor Rodriguez Caro, 72, who goes by the alias Victorio, met as teenagers in the 1960s and soon became a couple, united by their passion for fashion.

They joined forces in 1975 to create the Victorio y Lucchino brand, and burst onto the international scene a decade later by taking part in the New York International Fair.

Their creations have since appeared on catwalks in Japan, Germany, Italy and the United States, worn by top models such as Claudia Schiffer and Elle McPherson.

The duo’s customers have included one of Spain’s most famous singers, Rocio Jurado who died in 2016, and Spain’s late Duchess of Alba, one of Europe’s wealthiest aristocrats.

Spanish designers Jose Victor Rodriguez (L) and Jose Luis Medina, also known as “Victorio” and “Lucchino” pose for pictures during the inauguration of their museum at the Covento de Santa Clara in Palma del Rio, near Córdoba. (Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER / AFP)

She wore a salmon-coloured dress with a moss-green sash by Andalusian designers at her 2011 wedding to a civil servant at her palace in Seville.

The designers say they have long drawn inspiration from the culture of Andalusia, Spain’s centre for flamenco and bullfighting.

“Every creator lives from the land where he lives,” said Victorio who was born in Palma del Rio.

Catalans are the least popular among Spaniards: survey

What do people in Spain’s different regions really think of one another and is regional identity really all that important? The results of a recently-published survey reveal all.

Published: 13 April 2022 12:39 CEST
Anyone who knows Spain relatively well will be aware that it’s a diverse country and that not all Spaniards hum the national anthem with pride

A survey published on April 12th 2022 by Barcelona’s prestigious ESADE private educational institution has analysed the nature and gauged the severity of polarisation in Spain.

One of their standout conclusions is that of all regional groups, Catalans are the least favoured among Spaniards, although there actually isn’t a huge difference between the regions.

The results showed that the Catalans were slightly less popular among Spanish citizens in all regions, apart from in the Basque Country.

However, Spaniards generally approve of one another, whatever region they’re from, ESADE found. 

The results reflect that the high level of tension in politics is not actually a true reflection of what people from different regions think of one another. In fact, the survey’s findings indicate that there does not seem to be a problem of coexistence at all. 

READ ALSO – The good, the bad and the ugly: What are the regional stereotypes across Spain?

ESADE’s survey reveals that the region Spaniards come from doesn’t actually appear to be defining for their personal identity. More than 70 percent of the Spanish population indicated that regional identity was “not at all” or barely “somewhat” important. 

Most frequently, Spaniards indicated that they felt a dual territorial identity – both Spanish and regional.  

The greatest differences were seen in Catalonia where exclusive identification with the region was the highest, but still under half at 21 percent.  

Valencia was the region where the highest number of citizens identified as being exclusively Spanish at 31 percent.

The study found that when one of your parents is from a region different from the one where you live, the probability of identifying with your region decreases significantly.

Unlike the national sample, in Catalonia the assessment of coexistence between the regions is conditioned by political attitudes – those with more regional identities value coexistence more.

The survey also found that unsurprisingly, citizens of Catalonia and the Basque Country are more against centralisation and more in favour of decentralisation than the rest. They are also more averse to moving to other regions in Spain.

All things considered, it seems that despite some regional differences and light animosity, most Spaniards from all corners of the country recognise their regional neighbours as their countrymen and countrywomen.

They also have plenty in common, such as their generally low levels of institutional trust, with no administration (local, regional, central or European) scoring high in any territory. 

