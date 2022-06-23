Sánchez and Spanish King to meet with Biden before Madrid NATO summit

The President of the United States Joe Biden is set to meet with both the Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and King Felipe VI ahead of the NATO summit in Madrid at the end of June.

In what will be the Biden’s first official trip to Spain since winning the Presidency, he will meet with the Prime Minister and King to “reaffirm the strong bilateral relationship” between Spain and the U.S as soon as he lands in the capital, a White House spokesperson told the Spanish press.

Although the dates of the bilateral meetings are yet to be confirmed, it is believed that Biden will arrive in Madrid after attending the G7 summit in Germany, and before the start of the Atlantic Alliance Summit next Wednesday June 29th.

Sánchez spoke with Biden by phone this week, reportedly about preparations for the summit and Spain’s role in providing aid and weapons to the war effort in Ukraine.

“I have just talked with President Biden about the next NATO Summit in Madrid, a historic event in which the Alliance will strengthen its unity and cohesion, in defense of democracy and freedom,” Sánchez wrote on Twitter.

Recent phone call aside, the meeting comes after Sánchez was shunned by Washington during most of the Ukraine crisis. It is believed Biden spoke to leaders by phone from France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Italy to coordinate the response to Russia’s invasion, but not Spain.

American diplomats have since tried to play down Sánchez’s absence from the coordination calls, suggesting they, or some of them at least, were made within the framework of the G7, something Spain is not a part of.