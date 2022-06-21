Read news from:
Summer sales in Spain: What you need to know

If you’re looking to score some good deals at a time of rising prices, this breakdown of the start day of the 'rebajas' atSpain’s main stores as well as some tips and what to expect will ensure you don’t miss out on the big discounts you’re after. 

Published: 21 June 2022 10:16 CEST
This year it’s expected that the initial sales prices in Spain won’t be quite as tempting as during previous years as businesses have been hit by higher raw material, logistical and other costs.(Photo by DOMINIQUE FAGET / AFP)

When do the summer sales start in Spain in 2022?

The sales officially start on Friday July 1st 2022 in the majority of Spain’s regions. 

They do however kick off earlier in Madrid, where the rebajas begin on Tuesday June 21st, and in the Valencia region, where they start on Wednesday June 29th. 

You may also find that certain household names kickstart their sales before the official date in each region, as the start date for sales has been deregulated since 2012 in Spain.

That means that wherever you are in the country, you’ll probably see that Spain’s flagship department stores El Corte Inglés already have big discounts this week (June 20th to 26th), as well as H&M and all the retail stores belonging to Spanish clothing giant Inditex (Zara, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Pull & Bear and Stradivarius).

Electronics store Media Markt has also started its sales early (June 15th) whereas sporting goods store Decathlon has different start dates depending on the region (from June 21st to July 1st).

Therefore, it may be worth taking a walk down your local high street in Spain to check which stores have already started their sales.

Amazon on the other hand only has two days scheduled for its sales in what it’s dubbed Prime Day (July 12th-13th).

Will this year’s summer sales be crazy?

Fortunately, it’s no longer as common for shoppers in Spain to gather en masse at the entrances of Spain’s main shops and department stores before they open their doors on day 1, meaning that you’re less likely to have to push your way through the crowds on the first day of the sales to get your hands on the products you’re after. 

That’s largely because online shopping has become a lot more common in recent years, and other discount days like Black Friday have ensured that consumers can get good deals more often than just in July and in January. 

Nevertheless, textile union Acotex has reported a 20 percent rise in interest from shoppers compared to last year, due to a combination of Spaniards looking for better prices at a time of rising inflation and the large increase in tourists in the country.

Are there any tips for shoppers?

You may not have the same amount of choice if you put off going to the sales for the first week of the sales, but the more weeks that pass, the bigger the discounts. 

Once the initial furore has passed, you’ll see how Spanish stores hang signs from the windows that read “segundas rebajas” (second sales), then “terceras rebajas” and finally “remate final” (final push), where discounts progressively go from 30 percent to 40, then 50 and finally down to an incredible 70 percent price reduction. 

So in some cases, it can certainly be worth the wait as you’re likely to find amazing deals.

This year it’s expected that the initial sales prices won’t be quite as tempting as during previous years as businesses have been hit by higher raw material, logistical and other costs.

Spain’s consumer watchdog also recommends that shoppers avoid compulsive buying by first writing a list of the products they want to buy, as well as always checking the original price to gather whether the discount is truly worth it. 

In some cases, shoppers have noticed that some stores slap a sticker over the original price in order for it to appear that the discount is bigger.

ENERGY

‘Energy island’: Gas price cap comes into effect in Spain and Portugal

An EU-backed cap on the price of natural gas used by power plants in Spain and Portugal came into effect Tuesday to ease the spiralling electricity prices in the two nations.

Published: 14 June 2022 14:07 CEST
'Energy island': Gas price cap comes into effect in Spain and Portugal

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has caused gas prices to rise, pushing up already soaring power bills in the two countries which have little electricity interconnection with the rest of Europe.

Last week the European Commission agreed to initially cap gas used for power generation at €40 per megawatt-hour, with the price limit projected to average out at €50 over the coming 12 months.

The Spanish government predicts the measure — which will be in effect until May 31st 2023 — will lead to a reduction in household energy prices of up to 20 percent.

Spain’s Energy Minister Teresa Ribera said the cap will “protect” Spanish and Portuguese household in a “turbulent and complicated” energy market due to the war in Ukraine.

The cost of energy has risen sharply in recent months in Spain and Portugal because of European electricity market rules, which force producers to sell their energy at the price of the most expensive technology — currently gas-fired power stations.

For months, Madrid and Lisbon have been fighting against this system, which was deemed unsuited to the energy situation on the Iberian Peninsula which have large amounts of renewable power.

But several European countries were opposed to a reform, saying they feared the impact on competition within the European Union.

What is an ‘energy island’?

Spain and Portugal are in a strategically advantageous position in that they’re not as dependent on Russian natural gas as many of their European neighbours, importing most of it from Algeria and other countries.

Spain is also the country with the largest gas storage and regasification capacity in Europe and together with Portugal is a renewable energy leader in terms of solar, hydraulic and wind power. Their energy markets are more self-sufficient and extremely well connected between both nations.

This has led the two countries that form the Iberian peninsula (as well as tiny Andorra) to be referred to as an ‘energy island’ by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and his Portuguese counterpart António Costa, as a simplified way of describing why their countries should (and now have been) temporarily released from the EU’s common market rules.

