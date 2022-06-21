For members
TAXES
REVEALED: The benefits Spain’s new Startups Law will bring to entrepreneurs
Foreign entrepreneurs have been waiting for years for Spain's highly anticipated Startups Law to be finalised. The latest news is that it will come into force in September 2022; and new details on the benefits it will bring have also been released.
Published: 21 June 2022 11:03 CEST
Spain's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economic Affairs Nadia Calviño has revealed new details about Spain's upcoming Startups Law. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP)
For members
WORKING IN SPAIN
Do I have to register and pay taxes in Spain if I’m a remote worker?
With the rise of remote working, many foreigners are looking to move to Spain whilst holding on to their jobs back home. But do you have to register and pay taxes in Spain if you're working here remotely? Here's everything you need to know.
Published: 20 June 2022 12:53 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments