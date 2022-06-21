Read news from:
Following the Dalí trail around Spain’s Costa Brava

Catalonia-based travel writer Esme Fox embarks on a voyage into the mind of Salvador Dalí, visiting various locations and landmarks that the Spanish surrealist created or made his own around Spain's Costa Brava.

Published: 21 June 2022 12:00 CEST
salvador dali trail costa brava
Are you ready for a four-day tour of Dalí's world in Spain's Costa Brava? (Photo by RAYMOND ROIG / AFP)

Surrealist painter Salvador Dalí is perhaps one of Spain’s most famous and loved 20th-century artists. He is known for his quirky images of melting clocks, elephants with long spindly legs and the portraits of his wife, Gala.

Dalí was born in the town of Figueres in 1904, which is located in northern Catalonia, approximately 50km north of the city of Girona. This is the best place to begin your Dalí tour of the region.

Figueres Day 1  

Arriving in Figueres your first stop should be the Salvador Dalí Theatre-Museum, this is where some of the artist’s most important works are held. The museum was in fact created by Dalí himself when he was still alive and was inaugurated in 1974. It’s housed in an old theatre, hence the name. Everything in it was designed by Dalí to offer visitors a real experience and draw them into his world.

It’s eye-catching even from the outside – pink in colour and studded with yellow plaster croissants, and on the walls sit golden statues and his iconic large white eggs – a symbol which you’ll see repeated on your journey.

Salvador Dalí Theatre Museum in Figueres. Photo: Julia Casado / Pixabay

The museum is filled with 1,500 pieces including his sketches, paintings and sculptures. It also houses the remains of Dalí himself, down in the crypt, where you can pay your respects to the artist.

Next door to the museum is a permanent exhibition dedicated to the exquisite jewellery Dalí designed, which shouldn’t be missed. 

Afterward, you can go and see the house where Dalí was born at number 6 on Carrer Monturiol. It’s not currently an attraction, however there are renovation works underway to turn it into a new museum about the artist’s childhood. It was due to open in 2020, but there were significant delays because of the pandemic and it is still nowhere near finished.

Spend the night at the Hotel Duran, where Salvador Dalí and his wife Gala in fact lived while they were renovating the theatre. The hotel restaurant even has a special Dalí room, filled with images of Dalí and all his friends, as well as objects belonging to the artist.

Cadaqués Days 2 and 3

After a winding and hairpin turn journey west, you’ll find yourself at one of the eastern-most points in Spain – the town of Cadaqués. One of the most attractive towns on the Costa Brava, its white-washed buildings gleam against the cerulean blue bay and pink bougainvillea decorates its tiny interior cobbled streets.

In summer in particular, this place gets very busy, so make sure you’ve booked well in advance for your accommodation.

Dalí loved this area in summer too and built his summer house in the tiny neighbouring village of Portlligat. The house is now a museum, but as it’s quite small, booking tickets several weeks or even months ahead of time is essential.

Dalí’s house in Portlligat. Photo: Esme Fox

Dalí designed the house himself, which was created from several fisherman’s cottages joined together and is topped with his iconic white eggs.

Inside, you’ll see the artist’s studio, where many of his most famous works were created, including two unfinished pieces which still sit on the easels. You can also see Dalí and Gala’s bedroom where they kept canaries to wake them up in the morning and crickets to send them off to sleep at night. There’s also an angled mirror ready to catch the sun, ensuring that Dalí was one of the first people in the whole of Spain to see the sunrise each morning.

The highlight of the visit however is the vast garden, which even features a replica of the lion fountain in Granada’s Alhambra palace as well as his famous sofa in the shape of a pair of pink lips. The views from the top part of his garden above the olive grove are so stunning that it’s no wonder Dalí was inspired by the landscapes here.

There’s a replica of Alhambra’s lion fountain in Dalí’s garden. Photo: Esme Fox

On your second day in Cadaqués, head north to Paratge de Tudela located in the Cap de Creus Natural Park. You’ll need a car or taxi to get here. Here, you can hike among the very same landscape that Dalí painted in some of his most celebrated works. Look carefully or take a tour to see the same rock formations featured in his paintings.

For dinner, book a table at El Barroco, a traditional Lebanese restaurant and one of Dalí’s favourites when he lived there. He ate there at least twice a week in summer and it’s said that whenever he had famous guests he would meet them there instead of inviting them into his home. Dalí’s face adorns the door and inside it’s just as surreal with colourful plants, quirky statues and mirrors hanging in the courtyard. And inside it’s like a museum itself, filled with glass cases of bizarre objects and old musical instruments. There are even some photos of Dalí and Gala.

Book a table at El Barroco in Cadaqués. Photo: Esme Fox

Day 4

Make your way 60km south of Cadaques to the tiny charming villages of inland Costa Brava and specifically the village of Púbol. It’s here that Dalí bought an old castle in 1969 and renovated it from 1982 to 1984 for his wife Gala to live in.

Although the castle dates back to the 12th century, Dalí modernised it and added his creative and whimsical touches. It was a kind of love letter to his wife.

Dalí said of the castle: “Everything celebrates the cult of Gala, even the round room, with its perfect echo that crowns the building as a whole and which is like a dome of this Galactic cathedral… I needed to offer Gala a case more solemnly worthy of our love. That is why I gave her a mansion built on the remains of a 12th-century castle: the old castle of Púbol in La Bisbal, where she would reign like an absolute sovereign, right up to the point that I could visit her only by hand-written invitation from her. I limited myself to the pleasure of decorating her ceilings so that when she raised her eyes, she would always find me in her sky”.

Visit Gala’s castle in Púbol. Photo: Enric / WikiCommons

When Gala died in 1982, the castle became her mausoleum and she is still buried there today.

The castle is now a museum where you can tour each of the grand rooms, serene gardens, as well as spot Dalí’s whacky touches. Gala for example asked Dalí to cover up the radiators because she didn’t like to look at them, so as a joke, Dalí covered them with paintings of yet more radiators. 

Day four completes your Dalí trail around the Costa Brava. Go ahead and immerse yourself in the whimsical world of Dalí. 

FOOD & DRINK

REVEALED: Spain’s cheapest Michelin-starred restaurants

Discover where in Spain you can treat yourself to a gourmet Michelin-starred meal without breaking the bank - for under €45 per person.

Published: 17 June 2022 09:32 CEST
REVEALED: Spain’s cheapest Michelin-starred restaurants

Spain with its varied and delicious cuisine has many Michelin-starred restaurants dotted throughout the country. The city of San Sebastián is king with more Michelin Stars per square kilometre than anywhere else in Europe and second in the world. Only Kyoto in Japan has more than this Basque city. 

While there are of course many famous Michelin-starred restaurants that are very expensive, where many of us may only go once in a lifetime, Spain is lucky that it has several very affordable ones – and some of the cheapest in Europe.

However, in order to get the more affordable prices, you need to know what to order and when to go. The trick is to go at lunchtime to make the most of the menus of the day, to order a la carte or opt for a shorter and less expensive version of the tasting menu.

Catalonia

Xerta, Barcelona
Barcelona is full of expensive restaurants, but even here you can try exquisite Michelin-starred cuisine for €45. Located in the luxurious Ohla Hotel, Xerta has both a restaurant and tapas bar. To pay just €45, go for the Menú Ejecutivo, a three-course option with wine and mini sweets included. The a la carte menu is also very affordable such as the arroz de barraca – rice from the Delta del Ebro with clams, nettles, beef and green sauce emulsion. 

Madrid

Chirón, Valdemoro
This restaurant located in the municipality of Valdemorillo is the only place in the region of Madrid where you can dine on Michelin-starred quality food for less than €30 per person. To take advantage of this price you should order the six-course executive menu, which is only served at lunchtime from Tuesday to Friday and costs €29.95. Madrileño chef Iván Muñoz has one Michelin-Star and serves up innovative dishes such as crispy socarrat rice, flavoured with clams and aioli (garlic mayonnaise). 

At Chirón you can dine for €29.95. Photo: Chirón / Facebook

Galicia

Silabario, Vigo
This Galician restaurant headed up by local chef Alberto González centres around traditional Gallego seafood fresh from the Atlantic Ocean. There are three tasting menus offered, one of which, the Berbés is a very affordable €27 per person. This includes a starter, main course and a dessert.

Order the Berbés menu at Silabario in Vigo. Photo: Silabario / Facebook

Castilla-La Mancha

Coto de Quevedo, Torre de Juan de Abad
Chef José Antonio Medina’s traditional Manchego restaurant at the rural Coto de Quevedo hotel has been awarded two Michelin Stars and serves classic dishes with a modern twist. While the tasting menus are over €45, you can order from the main menu for much less. Try the deer loin, cauliflower, chocolate, plum and liquorice cake for €20 or the classic pisto de Manchego (similar to ratatouille) with Iberian potatoes and egg. 

Try modern Manchego-style cuisine at Coto de Quevedo. Photo: Coto de Quevedo / Facebook

Valencia

Atalaya, Alcalá de Xivert

Located in a small village on Spain’s Costa de Azahar or Orange Blossom Coast, just above Valencia, Atalaya is run by a couple – Alejandra Herrador and Emanuel Carlucci. They serve classic Valencian and Mediterranean cuisine where unsurprisingly, rice features heavily. To eat for €45 per person, choose the Menú Arroz (Rice Menu), an impressive seven-course menu with appetisers, mains and desserts.

Try the Rice Menu at Atalaya in the region of Valencia. Photo: Atalaya / Facebook

Castilla y León

MU.NA, Ponferrada
This Ponferrada restaurant offers typical Leonese cuisine with seasonal ingredients. Open Wednesday to Sunday, it has two different tasting menus, but by ordering dishes from the main menu such as the deer with truffle and leek or the sea bass, you can eat for under €30 per person.

You can eat for under €30 at MU.NA. Photo: MU.NA / Facebook

Basque Country

Garena Jatetxea, Lamindao
The Basque Country is the undisputed queen of Michelin-starred restaurants in Spain and many of them are very famous and expensive, but at Garena, you can dine for just €45. Chef Julen Baz sticks to creative Basque cuisine with fresh and simple ingredients. Choose the Menú de Mercado with six courses, only offered Mondays to Fridays.

Sample Basque cuisine at Garena. Photo: Garena / Facebook

Balearic Islands

Adrián Quetglas, Palma de Mallorca
Named after its Argentinean chef, Adrián Quetglas, this Michelin-starred restaurant is located on the island of Mallorca. Its dishes are presented like works of art and are just as colourful as the island itself. The tasting menu costs €45 and consists of five courses including dishes such as Carnaroli rice with rockfish, saffron, prawns and honeycomb. It’s only available at lunchtime from Tuesday to Friday.

Dine at Adrián Quetglas in Palma de Mallorca. Photo: Adrián Quetglas / Facebook

Extremadura 

Versátil, Zarza de Granadilla

Run by three brothers David, Jose and Alejandro Hernandez Talaván, this Extremaduran Michelin-starred restaurant has two different dining zones. Choose the bodega area and you can get a main meal for €20 – €25 per person. Think charcoal roasted octopus with rustic mashed potatoes, citrus, chive aioli, rice chips and paprika foam or stewed pork cheeks glazed in the oven with creamy potatoes and black truffle. 

Choose the bodega area for a cheaper Michelin-Starred meal. Photo: Versátil / Facebook
