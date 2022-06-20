For members
SPANISH LAW
What’s the law on prostitution in Spain?
With the Spanish Congress recently voting in favour of proposals to crack down on trafficking and pimping and punish those paying for sex work, we look into what Spain's current prostitution laws are and what could soon change.
Published: 20 June 2022 11:48 CEST
A sex worker waits in the street. Photo: Valery Hache/AFP
