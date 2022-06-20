Read news from:
SPANISH LAW

What’s the law on prostitution in Spain?

With the Spanish Congress recently voting in favour of proposals to crack down on trafficking and pimping and punish those paying for sex work, we look into what Spain's current prostitution laws are and what could soon change.

Published: 20 June 2022 11:48 CEST
What's the law on prostitution in Spain?
A sex worker waits in the street. Photo: Valery Hache/AFP

Earlier this month, the Spanish Congress voted in favour of proposals to create legislation to crack down on prostitution, including harsher penalties for men buying sex and for those exploiting sex workers through pimping and trafficking.

With adverts for prostitutes, escorts, and euphemistic ‘massage parlours’ common online and around Spanish cities, as well as some women still working the streets in certain parts of town, prostitution certainly exists in Spain. But is it legal, or illegal? Or somewhere in the middle?

What is the current law, and what do the proposed changes involve? 

The law

There exists no single law that deals directly with prostitution in Spain. Prostitution was decriminalised in 1995, however, and its related activities, such as pimping, trafficking, and sexual exploitation are still illegal, and dealt with in Article 188 of the Criminal Code:

“Whoever causes a person of legal age to engage in prostitution or to continue to do so, with the use of violence, intimidation or deception, or by abusing a position of power or the dependency or vulnerability of the victim, shall be punished with a prison sentence of two to four years and a fine from 12 to 24 months. Gaining profit from the prostitution of another shall incur the same penalty, even with the consent of that person.”

Simply put, selling sex is not illegal in Spain but forcing someone into doing it is, as is gaining financially from it, even if that person consents. There are also rules against prostitution “in areas of public transit, or close to places where minors are (such as schools and parks) or in areas where there is a risk to the road safety.”

The illuminated sign of a brothel night club in La Jonquera in Spain. Photo: Raymond Roig/AFP

Prostitution in Spain

Although the clandestine nature of the business makes accurate data hard to find, according to a 2011 U.N. report Spain is the third biggest centre for prostitution in the world, behind only Thailand and Puerto Rico.

In 2016 UNAIDS estimated that over 70,000 prostitutes were working in Spain, but some estimates put that number as high 350,000. It is believed that 80 percent of them are foreigners, with many reportedly coming from Colombia, the Dominican Republic and Morocco.  

TAMPEP, The European Network for the Promotion of Rights and Health Among Migrant Sex Workers, completed a study in 2009 that concluded 90 percent of sex workers in Spain were migrants. It found that almost half (49 percent) come from Latin America, around a quarter (24 percent) from Central Europe, often Romania and Bulgaria, and 18 percent from Africa.

Similarly, it is believed that many of the clients paying for sex – those who would be facing harsher punishments under the proposed legislation – also come from abroad, particularly traveling businessmen and truck drivers who take advantage of the legal grey area Spanish prostitution sits in.

However one in three men in Spain has paid for sex at least once in their lives, according to a 2009 survey by the country’s state-owned Social Investigations Centre (CIS).

The proposed changes

The changes proposed earlier this month seek to further crack down on pimping and exploitation, and punish men purchasing sex, including harsher sentences if the victim is vulnerable or underage. The legislation, proposed by governing party PSOE, would not make prostitution outright illegal, but rather the exploitative activity that surrounds the business, and comes as part of broader attempts to reframe prostitutes not as criminals but as victims. 

According to the draft, “agreeing to the practice of acts of a sexual nature in exchange for money or other type of provision of economic content will be punished with a fine of 12 to 24 months,” and makes clear that “in no case will a person who is in prostitution be punished.”

“In a democracy, women are not for purchase nor for sale,” Adriana Lastra, PSOE’s deputy secretary general, told Parliament.

After its introduction into Spain’s lower house earlier this month, 232 members from various political parties (including, crucially, both the governing PSOE and opposition PP) voted for the proposal, 38 against it and 69 abstained. The legislation will now bounce around the chamber as it is debated and amendments are suggested until it can be passed up to the Senate for confirmation.

The proposals have, however, caused some political debate. This is particularly true among feminists within the government, who are torn as to whether sex work is in itself exploitation or liberating, and maintain that the full scope of the legislation remains unclear.

Would the new law include strippers and exotic dancers, for example? This is unclear. So too is pornography, and popular payment websites such as OnlyFans. 

It is hoped these interpretations will be ironed out during the debate and amendment stage.

CRIME

Shock as Spain tells foreigners how to cancel their criminal record 

Spain's Justice Ministry has caused outrage after it sent out a tweet explaining how foreign nationals can cancel their criminal record online themselves in order to gain Spanish citizenship. 

Published: 14 June 2022 13:24 CEST
Shock as Spain tells foreigners how to cancel their criminal record 

It may seem like a dark joke sent out by a disgruntled civil servant, but Spain’s Justice Ministry has indeed informed the country’s 6 million foreigners – including those who’ve committed crimes in the past – how to wipe their criminal history from the system.

“Criminal records can be a problem when it comes to obtaining Spanish nationality or applying for or renewing residence permits,” the ministry headed by Pilar Llop tweeted on Sunday. 

“Here we explain step by step how to request the cancellation of criminal records,” the Justice Ministry went on to say, followed by a link to a video describing the process. 

In the video posted on June 7th 2022, which has so far more than 24,000 views, a narrator goes on to explain that through the digital transformation process that the Justice Ministry is currently undergoing, it’s possible for anyone to personally and officially delete their own criminal record.

“That means that your sentence can be cancelled without you having to apply for it,” the video stressed.

This reportedly applies to both criminal records and sexual conviction records.

Logically, the tweet has caused a mix of incredulity and anger on the Spanish twittersphere, with comments such as “they’re mad”, “is it a joke?”, “God save us” or “instead of kicking foreign criminals out they’re helping them”.

The truth is that the possibility of expunging a criminal record in Spain has already existed for 27 years, as has the option of a foreigner with a criminal record being able to obtain Spanish nationality.

What has changed is the possibility of an automated system allowing citizens, Spanish nationals and foreigners alike, to carry out the expunging process online themselves, rather than having to apply for the Justice Ministry to do it for them. 

What’s also novel, many would say alarming, is that Spain’s Justice Ministry has made this public knowledge to many more people in Spain after their tweet went viral. 

Artículo 136 of Spain’s Penal Code allows people with a criminal record to cancel it once a certain period of time has elapsed and if they have not committed any other felony since the initial sentence. 

For those with minor sentences, the criminal record can be removed after six months whereas for serious crimes (5+ years in prison) the wait is ten years, higher if they’re charged with more than one crime. 

However, there doesn’t appear to be any lifetime prohibition from expunging criminal records for those who have committed the most heinous crimes, meaning that foreign rapists, murderers and paedophiles could technically cancel their criminal records if they met the aforementioned conditions and become Spanish nationals.

