TRAVEL NEWS

What’s the latest on the Ryanair strikes in Spain?

Spanish unions recently called on staff at budget airline Ryanair to hold a six-day strike in June and July, and as things stand, the stoppage is scheduled to go ahead. Here's everything you need to know and how it could affect Ryanair passengers.

Published: 20 June 2022 11:09 CEST
Ryanair flights
Ryanair staff to strike in Spain. Photo: Adrian DENNIS / AFP

Many travellers planning on visiting Spain in the next couple of weeks could face disruptions as unions have called upon staff at budget airline Ryanair to strike.

As of Monday June 20th, no agreement has been reached in a bid to hold off the walkout. 

The strikes are scheduled to take place over six days on June 24th, 25th, 26th and 30th, as well as July 1st and 2nd.

In a meeting held on Friday between the Spanish trade union Unión Sindical Obrera (USO), Sitcpla – Independent Union of Airline Passenger Cabin Crew and the airline, no agreement had been made and no minimum number of services had been established either.

Low-cost airline Ryanair has requested that 100 percent of the flights scheduled over the six days of the strike be considered as minimum services. A measure that, according to the unions, voids the right to strike.

Union representatives, on the other hand, have requested that they establish a minimum of 50 percent of flights to the Balearics and the Canary Islands and 25 percent for mainland Spain.

Ryanair has not accepted the union proposal, so the next step will come from the Spanish Ministry of Transport, which will be in charge of setting minimum services and demand that negotiations be resumed.

On Monday June 20th, the unions are to meet with Civil Aviation to establish the minimum services and protect flights.

Workers’ unions have also criticised the fact that the airline has refused to release the members of the strike committee and that it has also not been willing to provide information on the flights that they want to consider minimum services, or information on the crews designated for those flights.  

This essentially means that travellers still don’t know yet if their flight will be affected or not.  

The stoppage has been called at the airline’s ten bases in Spain: Madrid, Málaga, Seville, Alicante, Valencia, Barcelona, ​​Girona, Santiago de Compostela, Ibiza and Palma de Mallorca.  

Why are staff striking?

It is estimated that around 1,200 to 1,400 airline workers could walk out over the six days due to disagreements over Spanish labour legislation.  

Unions maintain that Ryanair staff are still not covered by Spanish labour legislation. Specifically, they are not guaranteed 22 days of vacation per year or 14 national holidays.

Access to the rights to reduce working hours due to legal guardianship or family care is also in dispute as workers do not receive their payroll though Spain’s legal labour model, nor are their contracts written in Spanish.

Meanwhile, the Irish company has explained that it has “successfully” concluded collective agreements with unions throughout Europe, including Spain.

“We believe that the strikes called by USO and Sitcpla will not be supported by our crew members and that there will be minimal if any, disruption to our customers, as happened in their previous failed strikes in 2018 and 2019,” Darrell Hughes, Chief People Officer of Ryanair told The Local Spain. 

The airline also disagreed with the unions saying: “We are aware of a number of falsehoods expressed by these unions in the Spanish media. Ryanair fully complies with all Spanish labour legislation, all of our employees in Spain have Spanish employment contracts and full Spanish labour rights”. 

“After a few weeks of negotiation with CCOO [Workers’ Commissions], we have successfully negotiated an agreement after being unable to reach an agreement with USO and Sitcpla for four years. It is important to note that the agreement with CCOO is a starting point and we are working on further agreements, including a new agreement this week with CCOO, with the ultimate goal of achieving a collective agreement next year that will apply to all Ryanair cabin crew in Spain”, added the representative of the company.

Ryanair also told The Local that as of yet, they didn’t know how many passengers or flights would be affected by the strikes. 

TOURISM

Mallorca restaurants ban poorly dressed diners to stop booze tourism

In a bid to stem the flow of drunken tourism, a number of restaurants on the Spanish island of Mallorca have banned tank tops, swimming costumes, fancy dress, football tops and other dresswear not classified as 'smart chic'.

Published: 17 June 2022 16:24 CEST
Mallorca restaurants ban poorly dressed diners to stop booze tourism

A group of 11 restaurants in Palma de Mallorca in Spain’s Balearic Islands have introduced a dress code to try and deter poorly dressed tourists.

But is the dress code simply a case of well dressed Spaniards trying to smarten up the place, or is a broader reflection on the Balearic Islands and its changing model of tourism?

The restaurants, all members of the Palma Beach group, have introduced QR codes so that customers can scan and check the mandatory dress code, which they are calling ‘Smart Chic’.

Tourists learn that several items of clothing, often plentiful on beach holidays, are now banned, including tank tops, swimming costumes, fancy dress costumes such as those on stag or hen parties, and also accessories purchased for street vending such as novelty sunglasses, hats or wigs.

Nor can tourists enter the 11 restaurants dressed in gold chains, hats, football shirts or clothing with logos of branding of other businesses on the islands that promote drunken tourism.

The crack down on lax clothing comes as part of a broader push to try and change the model of tourism the Balearic Islands offer. 

Made up of Mallorca, Menorca, Ibiza, and Formentera, the Mediterranean archipelago is well known not only for its beautiful coastal resorts but also its booze tourism spots.

Long famous for cheap drinks, pub crawls, and booze cruises, tourists from across Europe have descended on the islands for cheap drunken fun for decades.

Magaluf on Mallorca, for example, is particularly popular with Brits and to a lesser extent Germans and other northern Europeans wanting a cheap, and very boozy, holiday in the sun.

Yet new rules cracking down on excessive drinking and disorderly behaviour on the islands are making that harder, with authorities attempting to change the Balearics’ image and model of tourism.

The new rules, which were originally introduced in January 2020 but rendered largely irrelevant due to the Covid-19 pandemic, are now coming into force as the summer season approaches, and include legislation banning 2-for-1, happy hour, and free bar offers, limiting the sale of alcohol between 9:30 p.m. and 8:00 a.m, banning new licenses for booze cruise style ‘party boats’ and limiting of alcoholic beverages to six per day in all-inclusive hotels.

The infamous tourist practice of ‘balconing’ – when drunken tourists launch themselves from balconies into swimming pools – has also been banned and will, according to the official government bulletin released in 2020, “expel with immediate effect” those partaking in the popular and often lethal activity. 

The new rules had, for a few months, made an impact on the profile of tourist arriving on the islands, hospitality leaders say, but the summer months have reversed the “extremely positive” trend detected in April and May, Juanmi Ferrer, CEO of Palma Beach, said, during which a tourist profile of greater purchasing power and willingness to enjoy the island’s gastronomical offerings arrived.

But that progress has been lost in the sun, it seems. “The situation is worse now than in 2017, 2018 and 2019,” said Ferrer, “we need support from the authorities because neither the businessmen nor the neighbours can stop it.” 

The changes in the Balearics come amid broader debate in Spain about the role and model of tourism – it makes up around 13 percent of GDP – and how it aligns with the Spanish economy as it heads into the first non-COVID summer season and tries to recover from the pandemic. The new dress code in Mallorca is just one part of the broader pivot to a new type of tourism.

