SPANISH POLITICS

Spain’s Conservatives thrash Socialists in Andalusia’s regional election

Spain's main opposition Popular Party secured a landslide win in a regional election in Andalusia on Sunday, dealing a blow to Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez ahead of a national vote expected at the end of 2023.

Published: 20 June 2022 09:41 CEST
Partido Popular (PP) candidate for the Andalusian regional election Juanma Moreno gestures as he delivers a speech during a meeting following the Andalusian regional elections, in Seville on June 19, 2022. (Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER / AFP)

The conservative Popular Party (PP) won 58 seats in the 109-seat Andalusian regional parliament, which will allow it to govern alone in Spain’s most populous region, near final results showed.

That is more than double the 26 seats it won in the last election in 2018 when it ousted the Socialists from office from the southern region, a longtime stronghold for the party.

The Socialists captured 30 seats, its worst ever result in the region which is home to some 8.5 million people — almost a fifth of Spain’s population.

That is down from 33 in the last election in 2018 when they were ousted from power in the region by the PP in the wake of a scandal over the misuse of public funds.

The Socialists had governed Andalusia without interruption since 1982 when the region government was established.

“This victory is that of moderation and of another way of doing politics,” said the PP’s number two, Cuca Gamarra.

This is the Socialists’ third consecutive regional election loss to the PP after votes in Madrid in May 2021 and Castilla y Leon in February.

Sánchez’s leftist coalition government has been struggling to deal with the economic fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has fuelled inflation worldwide, especially through increasing energy prices.

‘Severe blow’

Losing in Andalusia would be a “severe blow” for the Socialists and would mean “Sánchez might face an uphill battle to get re-elected” next year, Antonio Barroso, an analyst at political consultancy Teneo, said before of the election.

“The PP seems to be gaining increasing momentum, and voter concerns about inflation might only make it more challenging for Sanchez to sell his government’s achievements in the next legislative election,” he added.

Spain’s inflation rate hit 8.7 percent in May, its highest level in decades.

Sánchez’s government has rolled out a swathe of measures to help consumers, including a subsidy on fuel prices at the pump, an increase in the minimum wage, direct grants to truck drivers and financial support for some farmers.

The election outcome frees the PP from the need to govern in alliance with far-right party Vox, which won 14 seats.

Until now, Vox has supported the PP in Andalusia but from outside government.

But it had warned during the campaign that if the PP once again needed its support to govern, it would demand that it enters into government this time around.

The PP has governed Andalusia since 2018 in a coalition with smaller centre-right party Ciudadanos which did not win a single seat.

‘Dream come true’

During the campaign the head of the PP in Andalusia, Juan Manuel Moreno Bonilla, had urged voters to deliver him a “strong” government that is not “weighed down” by Vox.

“This is a dream come true,” he told reporters after the election results were announced.

Vox earlier this year entered a regional government for the first time since Spain returned to democracy in the 1970s in the Castilla and León region in a coalition with the PP.

Any deal with Vox in Andalusia would have complicated efforts by the PP’s new national leader, Alberto Nunez Feijoo, to project a more moderate image.

The PP has sought to present itself in Andalusia as a centrist “sensible alternative, an effort to present itself as an option from the centre,” University of Granada political science professor Oscar Garcia Luengo told AFP.

The strategy won the PP one million new voters, including 300,000 who voted for Sánchez in the last national election in 2019, Narciso Michavila, head of GAD3 pollsters, told daily ABC.

SPANISH POLITICS

Spain’s ruling Socialists face drubbing in Andalusia election

The latest polls show Spain's Socialists face a drubbing in a regional vote in Andalusia on Sunday ahead of a national election expected at the end of next year.

Published: 17 June 2022 13:57 CEST
Polls suggest the conservative Popular Party (PP), which has governed the southern region since 2018, will win around 50 seats in the 109 seat Andalusian parliament, more than all leftist parties combined.

The Socialists are predicted to win around 33 seats, the same number as at the last election in 2018 when they were ousted from power in Andalusia for the first time since the regional government was established in 1982.

Spain’s most populous region had until then been a Socialist stronghold but a scandal over the misuse of public funds intended to fight unemployment cost the party dear.

Home to 8.5 million people — almost a fifth of Spain’s population — Andalusia has long had a high jobless rate, which is why some believe it traditionally tended to vote left.

It may be known for its white-walled villages and popular Costa del Sol beach resorts, but almost one in five of the working population have no job, one of Spain’s highest rates.

READ ALSO: Why Andalusia’s elections matter for Spain?

“I don’t think that Andalusia has stopped being leftist sociologically,” University of Granada political science professor Oscar Garcia Luengo told AFP.

The Socialists are victims of “the natural wear and tear of a party that has been in government for decades, which has had cases of corruption,” he added.

Far-right party support?

While the PP appears set to win Sunday’s election, it is not clear if it will secure an absolute majority which would allow it to govern alone.

If it doesn’t, the PP will likely need to seek support from the far-right Vox by bringing it into the regional government, as happened earlier this year in the northern region of Castilla y Leon.

Until now, Vox has supported the PP in Andalusia but from outside government.

Any deal with Vox would complicate efforts by the PP’s new national leader, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, to project a more moderate image.

The head of the PP in Andalusia, Juan Manuel Moreno Bonilla, appealed to voters on Wednesday to back him and give him a “strong and constructive government”, instead of one “weighed down” by Vox.

With much of Spain gripped by a heatwave that has pushed temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in Andalusia, PP officials fear voters will head to the beach instead of the ballot box.

“There will be many Sundays at the beach, but there will be only one way to consolidate change” in Andalusia, Moreno Bonilla said.

 ‘Sensible alternative’

If the polls are right, this will be the Socialists’ third consecutive regional election loss to the PP after votes in Madrid in May 2021 and Castilla y León in February.

The Popular Party is poised to win the support of nearly 17 percent of voters who cast their ballot for the Socialists in 2018, according to a survey by Sigma Dos for the El Mundo daily.

There is “a very visible strategy” by the PP of “presenting itself as a sensible alternative, an effort to present itself as an option from the centre,” said Garcia Luengo.

Losing in Andalusia would be a “severe blow” for the Socialists and would mean “Sanchez might face an uphill battle to get re-elected” next year, said Antonio Barroso, an analyst at political consultancy Teneo.

“The PP seems to be gaining increasing momentum, and voter concerns about inflation might only make it more challenging for Sanchez to sell his government’s achievements in the next legislative election,” he added.

READ ALSO: A foreigner’s guide to understanding Spanish politics in five minutes

