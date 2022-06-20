For members
WORKING IN SPAIN
Do I have to register and pay taxes in Spain if I’m a remote worker?
With the rise of remote working, many foreigners are looking to move to Spain whilst holding on to their jobs back home. But do you have to register and pay taxes in Spain if you're working here remotely? Here's everything you need to know.
Published: 20 June 2022 12:53 CEST
Do you have to pay taxes if you work remotely from Spain? Photo: Firmbee / Pixabay
TOURISM
FOCUS: How Spain’s staff shortages spell trouble for tourism
In normal times, Pablo González would never have considered closing his restaurant at the height of summer. But this year, he's been forced to do just that for one day a week due to a lack of staff.
Published: 10 June 2022 09:23 CEST
