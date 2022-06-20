Read news from:
Do I have to register and pay taxes in Spain if I’m a remote worker?

With the rise of remote working, many foreigners are looking to move to Spain whilst holding on to their jobs back home. But do you have to register and pay taxes in Spain if you're working here remotely? Here's everything you need to know.

Published: 20 June 2022 12:53 CEST
home working
Do you have to pay taxes if you work remotely from Spain? Photo: Firmbee / Pixabay

Picture this – your company has decided that you no longer need to go back to the office after the Covid-19 pandemic and you can continue to work remotely from wherever you want, perhaps from another country.

You may decide to move to Spain, attracted by its good weather, great food, lower cost of living and many other perks, including the fact that already having a job resolves one of the major obstacles of living in the country.

However, this is where it gets complicated and you start asking questions – do you have to register and pay tax in Spain if you’re working remotely and is tax already deducted from your salary in the country where you previously lived and worked?

Many people are confused by this and online forums are filled with comments claiming that they don’t need to pay tax because they’re not working for a Spanish company or don’t have any Spanish clients.

So do remote workers whose work has nothing to do with Spain have to pay tax in Spain?

In short, the answer is yes. If you live in Spain for more than 183 days, you must pay tax here. Regardless of where your company or clients are based, if you are physically living in Spain and working from here, you are liable to pay tax.

On their website, the Spanish government states that if you’re resident in Spain you “must pay tax in Spain on your worldwide income, i.e. you must declare in Spain income obtained in any part of the world”.

But what if I’m already taxed on my salary back in my home country?

If you have a permanent remote job, you may already be paying tax on your salary back in your home country. Technically though, if you no longer live in that country, you shouldn’t be paying tax there. You should really only be paying tax in Spain if you decide to move here.

While Spain does have double taxation agreements with several countries, including a treaty for the avoidance of double taxation with the UK and the US, you are still expected to declare your income in Spain.

How do I register legally as a remote worker in Spain?

As Spain’s digital nomad visa is still not up and running yet, and all the details of how this will work haven’t been released by the Spanish government, there are currently limited options of how to legally register and pay taxes as a remote worker in Spain.

Below we outline the options for EU and non-EU citizens.

EU citizen

If you’re an EU citizen, you can simply move to Spain without the need for a visa. However, you will need to register your residency here within the first three months. One of the easiest ways of declaring the income you earn from your remote job is to register as self-employed or autónomo.

Ideally, your company would stop paying you a salary with the tax already deducted and you would simply invoice your company every month for your wage. You would then be responsible for declaring and paying your own taxes.

As an autónomo, you will declare and pay your taxes every three months. You will then also have to submit an annual tax declaration in June each year.

You should be aware that as an autónomo in Spain you will more than likely pay more taxes on your remote income than you did back in your home country. This is partly because of the higher social security fees you will be charged, regardless of how much you earn. Currently, it’s €294 per month (€60 for the first year and working progressively up to €294 over the course of the second year).

The income tax bands also mean that you may end up paying more personal income tax in Spain as well, particularly if you are a low to mid-earner. 

READ ALSO – Self-employed in Spain: What you should know about being ‘autónomo’

Of course, not all companies are happy to do this, so you will need to speak with them and see what your options are. You should also talk to a gestor or tax advisor in Spain for your particular situation to see if there is another option of declaring your income here.

This could include creating a subsidiary company here and being paid a salary from that company, or finding an international accounting company that could arrange for you to be paid as a Spanish employee. Again, thess options are not necessarily available to most remote workers.

READ ALSO: What does a ‘gestor’ do in Spain and why you’ll need one

Non-EU citizen

If you’re from a non-EU country, you first have the challenge of getting a visa to legally be allowed to live in Spain for longer than 90 days, even before you start thinking about how to register as a remote worker and if you need to pay tax on your income.

Unfortunately, there’s currently no visa that allows you to simply move to Spain and work remotely. As mentioned above, Spain’s digital nomad visa is still not in operation yet. Here’s everything we know about it so far.

For a working visa, you have to be offered a job in Spain and be sponsored by a company that can prove that the job can’t be filled by someone else in the EU. For an entrepreneur visa you have to set up a business in Spain with an economic interest for the country and with a student visa, you’re only allowed to work 20 hours a week.

READ ALSO – Worker, retiree or investor: What type of Spanish visa do I need?

One option is the Golden Visa, which will allow you to work in Spain and register as an autónomo like above, but the catch is that you’ll have to have a spare €500,000 to spend on a property here before you can.

Many people mistakenly believe that they can work remotely on the Non-Lucrative Visa or NVL, however as the name suggests you can’t work on this visa. As mentioned above, the Spanish government says that you have to declare tax on your worldwide income, so if you continue to work for your company or clients abroad during this time and get found out, you could incur hefty fines.

Particularly since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic and the rise in remote workers, Spanish consulates have been rejecting NVL applications from anyone they believe might be trying to continue working remotely while they’re here.

If you don’t have €500,000, one of the best options is to apply for the NVL and take a sabbatical from your job for a year or quit your job when you move here.

Then after the year is up, you can exchange your visa for a different residency permit that allows you to become self-employed (autónomo). You can then start working remotely for your company again if you’ve been on sabbatical or apply for a new remote job and start working and declaring your taxes legally in Spain. 

TOURISM

FOCUS: How Spain’s staff shortages spell trouble for tourism

In normal times, Pablo González would never have considered closing his restaurant at the height of summer. But this year, he's been forced to do just that for one day a week due to a lack of staff.

Published: 10 June 2022 09:23 CEST
FOCUS: How Spain's staff shortages spell trouble for tourism

“I advertised online… and I’ve asked everywhere, but until now I haven’t had any success,” says González, who runs the Taberna Andaluza in Benidorm, a hub for mass tourism on Spain’s southeastern coast.

At full capacity, his restaurant can seat 120 people, but he is currently two waiters short among a staff of 16, making it “impossible” to open seven days a week.

“My staff need to rest,” he says with a shrug.

Whether it’s chefs, bar staff or dishwashers, many bars, restaurants and cafes across Benidorm are struggling to recruit workers, generating a new source of tension after two years of pandemic.

“It looks like it’s going to be a great summer,” says Alex Fratini, watching tourists sit down on the terrace of his cafe, one of eight establishments he runs in Benidorm.

“But the lack of staff is really problematic.”

“We’ve always had problems finding people, but we’ve never seen it this bad,” he told AFP.

“Two weeks ago, we’d lined up 10 people for interview, but none of them showed up!”

spain staff shortages

The decreasing interest in jobs in the hospitality sector has affected the entire industry, from the Balearic Islands to the Costa Brava. (Photo by Gabriel BOUYS / AFP)

A job with little appeal

Diego Salinas, head of Benidorm’s Abreca association that represents bars, restaurants and cafes, believes there are some 1,200 vacancies in the sector, saying “various factors” were to blame.

Among them were the seasonal nature of employment, the lack of training and the after-effects of the Covid crisis.

“With the pandemic, many staff left and haven’t come back because they found work in other sectors,” he told AFP.

And the situation has been exacerbated by Benidorm’s lack of housing, with many empty flats “turned into tourist apartments with very high rental costs”, Salinas explained.

“So it is very difficult for workers to find housing.”

For Francisco Giner, a union representative who works at a hotel in the town, Covid merely served to put a spotlight on problems that already existed, such as “low salaries” and “somewhat awful working conditions”.

During the lockdown, “many people realised they didn’t want to work in this sector,” where the work is “intense” and “difficult to balance with family life”.

Former waitress Lucia Camilia, who lives in Barcelona, agrees, pointing to the “job insecurity” in the sector.

“You have to work at weekends, you miss birthdays… and you just don’t feel valued.”

READ MORE: Why no one wants to be a waiter in Spain anymore

A widespread problem

Before the pandemic, Spain was the world’s second most popular tourist destination after France, with the sector accounting for 12.4 percent of its economy.

But the decreasing interest in jobs in the sector has affected the entire industry, from the Balearic Islands to the Costa Brava.

Employers’ organisations say there are some 50,000 job positions unfilled, in what is a paradox given Spain’s 13.65 percent unemployment rate — one of the highest levels in the OECD.

The problem is “widespread” and can only be solved through “major reforms”, says Emilio Gallego, secretary-general of the employers’ organisation Hosteleria de Espana, calling for “emergency measures” to be put in place.

Aware of the problem, Spain’s left-wing government announced an easing of the rules for foreign workers at the start of June.

staff shortage spain tourism

There are an estimated 50,000 waiter vacancies that haven’t filled in Spain ahead of the key summer season. (Photo by JAIME REINA / AFP)

Labour Minister Yolanda Díaz has also encouraged the sector to raise salaries.

But it’s a message which has angered some restaurant owners in Benidorm, where after talks with unions they have just agreed to implement a 4.5-percent salary hike.

“If the problem was down to salaries, the market would adapt, because those who pay more would have more workers,” which is not the case, says a clearly frustrated Fratini.

“When there are no workers, there are just no workers,” says Angela Cabañas, who told AFP she was now offering “up to €2,000 ($2,139) a month” to find seasonal kitchen staff for her restaurant.

But even that hasn’t worked, and this summer, she will only open the bar.

“It’s a drastic decision, but I’ve no other option,” Cabañas said, admitting the situation has left her feeling very “discouraged”.

SHOW COMMENTS