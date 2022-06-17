Read news from:
SPANISH POLITICS

Spain’s ruling Socialists face drubbing in Andalusia election

The latest polls show Spain's Socialists face a drubbing in a regional vote in Andalusia on Sunday ahead of a national election expected at the end of next year.

Published: 17 June 2022 13:57 CEST
A man prepares his ballot inside a voting booth at a polling station in Sevilla on December 2, 2018 during Andalusia's regional election. (Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER / AFP)

Polls suggest the conservative Popular Party (PP), which has governed the southern region since 2018, will win around 50 seats in the 109 seat Andalusian parliament, more than all leftist parties combined.

The Socialists are predicted to win around 33 seats, the same number as at the last election in 2018 when they were ousted from power in Andalusia for the first time since the regional government was established in 1982.

Spain’s most populous region had until then been a Socialist stronghold but a scandal over the misuse of public funds intended to fight unemployment cost the party dear.

Home to 8.5 million people — almost a fifth of Spain’s population — Andalusia has long had a high jobless rate, which is why some believe it traditionally tended to vote left.

It may be known for its white-walled villages and popular Costa del Sol beach resorts, but almost one in five of the working population have no job, one of Spain’s highest rates.

“I don’t think that Andalusia has stopped being leftist sociologically,” University of Granada political science professor Oscar Garcia Luengo told AFP.

The Socialists are victims of “the natural wear and tear of a party that has been in government for decades, which has had cases of corruption,” he added.

Far-right party support?

While the PP appears set to win Sunday’s election, it is not clear if it will secure an absolute majority which would allow it to govern alone.

If it doesn’t, the PP will likely need to seek support from the far-right Vox by bringing it into the regional government, as happened earlier this year in the northern region of Castilla y Leon.

Until now, Vox has supported the PP in Andalusia but from outside government.

Any deal with Vox would complicate efforts by the PP’s new national leader, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, to project a more moderate image.

The head of the PP in Andalusia, Juan Manuel Moreno Bonilla, appealed to voters on Wednesday to back him and give him a “strong and constructive government”, instead of one “weighed down” by Vox.

With much of Spain gripped by a heatwave that has pushed temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in Andalusia, PP officials fear voters will head to the beach instead of the ballot box.

“There will be many Sundays at the beach, but there will be only one way to consolidate change” in Andalusia, Moreno Bonilla said.

 ‘Sensible alternative’

If the polls are right, this will be the Socialists’ third consecutive regional election loss to the PP after votes in Madrid in May 2021 and Castilla y León in February.

The Popular Party is poised to win the support of nearly 17 percent of voters who cast their ballot for the Socialists in 2018, according to a survey by Sigma Dos for the El Mundo daily.

There is “a very visible strategy” by the PP of “presenting itself as a sensible alternative, an effort to present itself as an option from the centre,” said Garcia Luengo.

Losing in Andalusia would be a “severe blow” for the Socialists and would mean “Sanchez might face an uphill battle to get re-elected” next year, said Antonio Barroso, an analyst at political consultancy Teneo.

“The PP seems to be gaining increasing momentum, and voter concerns about inflation might only make it more challenging for Sanchez to sell his government’s achievements in the next legislative election,” he added.

POLITICS

EU warns Algeria over Spain row

The European Union has issued a firm warning to Algeria after the country cut off a cooperation pact with Spain amid rising tensions in the disputed territory of Western Sahara.

Published: 11 June 2022 10:46 CEST
EU warns Algeria over Spain row

The European Union on Friday warned Algeria against any “discriminatory treatment” of Spain after it suspended a cooperation pact in a row over disputed Western Sahara.

Algeria’s diplomatic mission to the EU reacted with anger, insisting that the move would have no effect on its association agreement with the EU as a whole, and denied that financial transactions would be halted.

“The decision taken by Algeria to suspend the treaty of friendship and good neighbourly relations signed with Spain in 2002 is of utmost concern,” the EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement.

“We are assessing the implications of the Algerian actions, including the instruction given to the financial institutions to stop transactions between the two countries.”

Borrell warned that the move “would lead to a discriminatory treatment of an EU member state” and said Brussels was reaching out to Algeria to clarify the situation.

“We trust that, in the name of our strong and long-term partnership, a swift solution will be found to fully re-establish commercial and investment relations,” the statement said.

“The EU is ready to stand up against any type of coercive measures applied against an EU member state. However, the EU continues to favour dialogue first to solve controversies.”

Algeria’s diplomatic mission said in a statement that “the alleged measure by the government to stop ongoing transactions with a European partner… only exists in the minds of those who claim it and of those who hastened to stigmatise it.

“Furthermore, and with regard to gas deliveries to Spain, Algeria has already made known by the most authoritative voice, that of the President of the Republic, that it will continue to honour all of its commitments made in this context.”

Algeria on Wednesday suspended its 2002 friendship treaty with Spain and its banking association then urged members to restrict business ties.

The decisions came after Madrid in March reversed its decades-long stance of neutrality on the Western Sahara conflict, saying it would back Morocco’s autonomy plan for the disputed region as it sought to end a lingering diplomatic spat.

Spain’s move, widely seen as a victory for Morocco, infuriated its regional rival Algeria, which has long backed the Polisario Front, Western Sahara’s independence movement, and which also supplies vast quantities of natural gas to Spain.

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares vowed that Spain would “defends its interests”.

“It is obvious that the EU has the tools and instruments to deal with any situation,” he said.

But he insisted that Madrid and Brussels “want dialogue and we are not going to do anything that can be used for escalation”.

