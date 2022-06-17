Read news from:
Austria
REVEALED: Spain’s cheapest Michelin-starred restaurants

Discover where in Spain you can treat yourself to a gourmet Michelin-starred meal without breaking the bank - for under €45 per person.

Published: 17 June 2022 09:32 CEST
Dine at Adrián Quetglas in Palma de Mallorca. Photo: Adrián Quetglas / Facebook

Spain with its varied and delicious cuisine has many Michelin-starred restaurants dotted throughout the country. The city of San Sebastián is king with more Michelin Stars per square kilometre than anywhere else in Europe and second in the world. Only Kyoto in Japan has more than this Basque city. 

While there are of course many famous Michelin-starred restaurants that are very expensive, where many of us may only go once in a lifetime, Spain is lucky that it has several very affordable ones – and some of the cheapest in Europe.

However, in order to get the more affordable prices, you need to know what to order and when to go. The trick is to go at lunchtime to make the most of the menus of the day, to order a la carte or opt for a shorter and less expensive version of the tasting menu.

Catalonia

Xerta, Barcelona
Barcelona is full of expensive restaurants, but even here you can try exquisite Michelin-starred cuisine for €45. Located in the luxurious Ohla Hotel, Xerta has both a restaurant and tapas bar. To pay just €45, go for the Menú Ejecutivo, a three-course option with wine and mini sweets included. The a la carte menu is also very affordable such as the arroz de barraca – rice from the Delta del Ebro with clams, nettles, beef and green sauce emulsion. 

Madrid

Chirón, Valdemoro
This restaurant located in the municipality of Valdemorillo is the only place in the region of Madrid where you can dine on Michelin-starred quality food for less than €30 per person. To take advantage of this price you should order the six-course executive menu, which is only served at lunchtime from Tuesday to Friday and costs €29.95. Madrileño chef Iván Muñoz has one Michelin-Star and serves up innovative dishes such as crispy socarrat rice, flavoured with clams and aioli (garlic mayonnaise). 

At Chirón you can dine for €29.95. Photo: Chirón / Facebook

Galicia

Silabario, Vigo
This Galician restaurant headed up by local chef Alberto González centres around traditional Gallego seafood fresh from the Atlantic Ocean. There are three tasting menus offered, one of which, the Berbés is a very affordable €27 per person. This includes a starter, main course and a dessert.

Order the Berbés menu at Silabario in Vigo. Photo: Silabario / Facebook

Castilla-La Mancha

Coto de Quevedo, Torre de Juan de Abad
Chef José Antonio Medina’s traditional Manchego restaurant at the rural Coto de Quevedo hotel has been awarded two Michelin Stars and serves classic dishes with a modern twist. While the tasting menus are over €45, you can order from the main menu for much less. Try the deer loin, cauliflower, chocolate, plum and liquorice cake for €20 or the classic pisto de Manchego (similar to ratatouille) with Iberian potatoes and egg. 

Try modern Manchego-style cuisine at Coto de Quevedo. Photo: Coto de Quevedo / Facebook

Valencia

Atalaya, Alcalá de Xivert

Located in a small village on Spain’s Costa de Azahar or Orange Blossom Coast, just above Valencia, Atalaya is run by a couple – Alejandra Herrador and Emanuel Carlucci. They serve classic Valencian and Mediterranean cuisine where unsurprisingly, rice features heavily. To eat for €45 per person, choose the Menú Arroz (Rice Menu), an impressive seven-course menu with appetisers, mains and desserts.

Try the Rice Menu at Atalaya in the region of Valencia. Photo: Atalaya / Facebook

Castilla y León

MU.NA, Ponferrada
This Ponferrada restaurant offers typical Leonese cuisine with seasonal ingredients. Open Wednesday to Sunday, it has two different tasting menus, but by ordering dishes from the main menu such as the deer with truffle and leek or the sea bass, you can eat for under €30 per person.

You can eat for under €30 at MU.NA. Photo: MU.NA / Facebook

Basque Country

Garena Jatetxea, Lamindao
The Basque Country is the undisputed queen of Michelin-starred restaurants in Spain and many of them are very famous and expensive, but at Garena, you can dine for just €45. Chef Julen Baz sticks to creative Basque cuisine with fresh and simple ingredients. Choose the Menú de Mercado with six courses, only offered Mondays to Fridays.

Sample Basque cuisine at Garena. Photo: Garena / Facebook

Balearic Islands

Adrián Quetglas, Palma de Mallorca
Named after its Argentinean chef, Adrián Quetglas, this Michelin-starred restaurant is located on the island of Mallorca. Its dishes are presented like works of art and are just as colourful as the island itself. The tasting menu costs €45 and consists of five courses including dishes such as Carnaroli rice with rockfish, saffron, prawns and honeycomb. It’s only available at lunchtime from Tuesday to Friday.

Dine at Adrián Quetglas in Palma de Mallorca. Photo: Adrián Quetglas / Facebook

Extremadura 

Versátil, Zarza de Granadilla

Run by three brothers David, Jose and Alejandro Hernandez Talaván, this Extremaduran Michelin-starred restaurant has two different dining zones. Choose the bodega area and you can get a main meal for €20 – €25 per person. Think charcoal roasted octopus with rustic mashed potatoes, citrus, chive aioli, rice chips and paprika foam or stewed pork cheeks glazed in the oven with creamy potatoes and black truffle. 

Choose the bodega area for a cheaper Michelin-Starred meal. Photo: Versátil / Facebook

Why you should visit Barcelona’s quirky egg dancing festival

Have you ever heard of Barcelona's bizarre egg dancing festival? This year, this odd tradition has even been declared a Heritage Festival of National Interest. Here's everything you need to know.

Published: 16 June 2022 10:12 CEST
Every June, the city of Barcelona celebrates the L’Ou Com Balla festival, held in conjunction with Corpus Christi, which is celebrated on the Thursday after Trinity Sunday in commemoration of the Last Supper. 

This year it runs from June 16th to June 19th, 2022, with decorations and events on in various locations throughout the city. 

Roughly translated as ‘How the egg dances’, L’Ou Com Balla is one of the region’s quirkiest festivals, along with the correfocs (where fire work-wielding devils run through the streets). The festival is only held in Barcelona and its origins date back to between the 15th and 17th centuries according to different historical records. 

Several places in Catalonia and in the rest of Spain, such as the coastal town of Sitges, mark Corpus Christi with giant carpets made of flowers and petals spread throughout the streets. While you can see a few of these in Barcelona, the Catalan capital celebrates a little differently. 

Here, the flowers decorate the public fountains found in many squares, cloisters and gardens across the city. And in the middle of these elaborately decorated fountains sits an egg. 

Pushed up by the force of the water, the eggs seem to almost dance in the spray, creating a beautiful, hypnotic, if not slightly comical scene.

The trick to make it dance is to blow the egg yolk and white out of the shell through a tiny hole made in the bottom and leave the whole shell intact. 

You can see the dancing eggs in fountains across the city in locations such as Barcelona Cathedral, the Frederic Marès Museum, the Marítim Museum, Casa de l’Ardiaca and Palau Lloctinent, as well as in 16 others you can see here

This means that it’s also a chance to get to visit little-known squares in palaces, churches and other places you can’t normally access without paying a fee. 

This year is set to be a little different as Barcelona will be celebrating the 700th anniversary of the Corpus Christi procession.

2022 is the first year that Barcelona’s Corpus Christi celebrations have been proclaimed as a Heritage Festival of National Interest too.

See how the egg dances in Barcelona. Photo: Esme Fox

There is currently an exhibition of the history of the festival on at the Capella Reial de Santa Àgata de Barcelona.

As well as the dancing eggs on the evening of June 18th 2022, from 6:30pm onwards there will be a parade of gegants through the Old Town, Catalonia’s traditional giant puppets. Each neighbourhood in Barcelona has its own specific giants who represent them. 

There will also be dancing and fireworks on in front of the Ajuntament/Ayuntamiento (Town Hall). 

On June 19th 2022, there will be the Corpus Procession with yet more giants, acrobatics and a special mass at the cathedral. 

