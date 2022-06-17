Read news from:
Mallorca restaurants ban poorly dressed diners to stop booze tourism

In a bid to stem the flow of drunken tourism, a number of restaurants on the Spanish island of Mallorca have banned tank tops, swimming costumes, fancy dress, football tops and other dresswear not classified as 'smart chic'.

Published: 17 June 2022 16:24 CEST
Tourists cannot enter the 11 restaurants in question dressed in gold chains, hats, football shirts or clothing with logos of branding of other businesses on the islands that promote drunken tourism.(Photo by JAIME REINA / AFP)

A group of 11 restaurants in Palma de Mallorca in Spain’s Balearic Islands have introduced a dress code to try and deter poorly dressed tourists.

But is the dress code simply a case of well dressed Spaniards trying to smarten up the place, or is a broader reflection on the Balearic Islands and its changing model of tourism?

The restaurants, all members of the Palma Beach group, have introduced QR codes so that customers can scan and check the mandatory dress code, which they are calling ‘Smart Chic’.

Tourists learn that several items of clothing, often plentiful on beach holidays, are now banned, including tank tops, swimming costumes, fancy dress costumes such as those on stag or hen parties, and also accessories purchased for street vending such as novelty sunglasses, hats or wigs.

Nor can tourists enter the 11 restaurants dressed in gold chains, hats, football shirts or clothing with logos of branding of other businesses on the islands that promote drunken tourism.

The crack down on lax clothing comes as part of a broader push to try and change the model of tourism the Balearic Islands offer. 

Made up of Mallorca, Menorca, Ibiza, and Formentera, the Mediterranean archipelago is well known not only for its beautiful coastal resorts but also its booze tourism spots.

Long famous for cheap drinks, pub crawls, and booze cruises, tourists from across Europe have descended on the islands for cheap drunken fun for decades.

Magaluf on Mallorca, for example, is particularly popular with Brits and to a lesser extent Germans and other northern Europeans wanting a cheap, and very boozy, holiday in the sun.

Yet new rules cracking down on excessive drinking and disorderly behaviour on the islands are making that harder, with authorities attempting to change the Balearics’ image and model of tourism.

The new rules, which were originally introduced in January 2020 but rendered largely irrelevant due to the Covid-19 pandemic, are now coming into force as the summer season approaches, and include legislation banning 2-for-1, happy hour, and free bar offers, limiting the sale of alcohol between 9:30 p.m. and 8:00 a.m, banning new licenses for booze cruise style ‘party boats’ and limiting of alcoholic beverages to six per day in all-inclusive hotels.

The infamous tourist practice of ‘balconing’ – when drunken tourists launch themselves from balconies into swimming pools – has also been banned and will, according to the official government bulletin released in 2020, “expel with immediate effect” those partaking in the popular and often lethal activity. 

The new rules had, for a few months, made an impact on the profile of tourist arriving on the islands, hospitality leaders say, but the summer months have reversed the “extremely positive” trend detected in April and May, Juanmi Ferrer, CEO of Palma Beach, said, during which a tourist profile of greater purchasing power and willingness to enjoy the island’s gastronomical offerings arrived.

But that progress has been lost in the sun, it seems. “The situation is worse now than in 2017, 2018 and 2019,” said Ferrer, “we need support from the authorities because neither the businessmen nor the neighbours can stop it.” 

The changes in the Balearics come amid broader debate in Spain about the role and model of tourism – it makes up around 13 percent of GDP – and how it aligns with the Spanish economy as it heads into the first non-COVID summer season and tries to recover from the pandemic. The new dress code in Mallorca is just one part of the broader pivot to a new type of tourism.

TRAVEL NEWS

Europe’s Moroccans start returning home via Spain for holidays again

Millions of Moroccans have waited three years to once again be able to drive to a port in Spain and then catch a ferry to Morocco to see loved ones during the summer break.

Published: 16 June 2022 09:26 CEST
Europe's Moroccans start returning home via Spain for holidays again

“Finally!,” said 20-year-old Reda as he arrived at the port of Algeciras in southern Spain on Wednesday on the first day of an operation to ease the return home of Moroccans living in Europe for their summer holidays.

The short 14-kilometre (nine-mile) route across the Strait of Gibraltar had originally been shut in March 2020 when Morocco severed transport links with Europe over the Covid-19 pandemic.

But while Rabat reopened its maritime borders last summer to other European nations, connections between Morocco and Spain remained shut until April due to a diplomatic dispute between the two nations.

“I couldn’t sleep last night, I was too excited,” said Reda, who drove 4,500 kilometres with his girlfriend to Algeciras from Helsinki, where he is studying, to catch a ferry to visit his family in Agadir, in southwestern Morocco.

Some 3.3 million people and over 760,000 vehicles made the crossing in 2019 during the last “Operation Crossing the Strait”, which runs this year from June 15-September 15.

Spain’s government has called the seasonal migration “one of the biggest flows of people across continents” in such a short time.

Driving home for the summer holidays “is almost like a tradition for us”, said Reda, wearing flip-flops and a bucket hat and surrounded by cars loaded with bags.

Nearby families looked for shady spots to eat within view of imposing red ferries.

The biggest flow of passengers is expected at the end of the month and the first weekend of July after schools close across Europe.

Police inspect the car of Moroccan footballer Noureddine Amrabat after disembarking from a ferry that arrived from Tarifa, in the Moroccan port of Tangiers, on June 15th, 2022. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP)

‘Shameful’

The resumption of maritime traffic comes after Spain in March supported Morocco’s autonomy plan for Western Sahara — a disputed territory mostly controlled by Rabat, but claimed by the Polisario Front — ending a year-long diplomatic crisis.

While ferries run to Morocco from Italy and France, these routes are longer and more expensive.

“It’s shameful… with these disputes between politicians, it is regular people who foot the bill,” said Abdel Ghani, a 67-year-old Spanish-Moroccan pensioner who came to Algeciras to buy a ferry ticket.

Spanish and Moroccan authorities expect the number of people making the crossing this year will surpass that of 2019 due to pent up demand.

Several thousand police officers, social workers and volunteers have been mobilised in both nations to assist travellers on the roads and in ports and ensure traffic flows smoothly.

Steep losses

The dearth of passengers in recent years has meant a loss in revenues for shipping companies, ports and service stations and hotels along the route.

Direct and indirect losses amounted to nearly €500 million ($520 million) in the last two years, according to the Association of Service Companies of the Bay of Algeciras (Aeseba), which represents 90 local firms.

“Unfortunately the money lost can’t be recovered,” the president of the association, Manuel Piedra, told AFP.

The association is “pleased” with Spain’s diplomatic reversal “and that the political situation has been resolved”, he added.

The port authority of Algeciras, which is responsible for 75 percent of the sea traffic between Spain and Morocco, estimates it lost 40 million euros.

Reda said his parents “went mad” last summer when Morocco resumed its maritime links with other nations but not Spain.

“When I was a child, I used to travel by car every summer” to Morocco, he said as he waited for his ferry in Algeciras.

“It’s awesome,” he said, breaking into a smile.

