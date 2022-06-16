Read news from:
Why you should visit Barcelona’s quirky egg dancing festival

Have you ever heard of Barcelona's bizarre egg dancing festival? This year, this odd tradition has even been declared a Heritage Festival of National Interest. Here's everything you need to know.

Published: 16 June 2022 10:12 CEST
Ou Com Balla festival in Barcelona. Photo: Esme Fox

Every June, the city of Barcelona celebrates the L’Ou Com Balla festival, held in conjunction with Corpus Christi, which is celebrated on the Thursday after Trinity Sunday in commemoration of the Last Supper. 

This year it runs from June 16th to June 19th, 2022, with decorations and events on in various locations throughout the city. 

Roughly translated as ‘How the egg dances’, L’Ou Com Balla is one of the region’s quirkiest festivals, along with the correfocs (where fire work-wielding devils run through the streets). The festival is only held in Barcelona and its origins date back to between the 15th and 17th centuries according to different historical records. 

Several places in Catalonia and in the rest of Spain, such as the coastal town of Sitges, mark Corpus Christi with giant carpets made of flowers and petals spread throughout the streets. While you can see a few of these in Barcelona, the Catalan capital celebrates a little differently. 

Here, the flowers decorate the public fountains found in many squares, cloisters and gardens across the city. And in the middle of these elaborately decorated fountains sits an egg. 

Pushed up by the force of the water, the eggs seem to almost dance in the spray, creating a beautiful, hypnotic, if not slightly comical scene.

The trick to make it dance is to blow the egg yolk and white out of the shell through a tiny hole made in the bottom and leave the whole shell intact. 

You can see the dancing eggs in fountains across the city in locations such as Barcelona Cathedral, the Frederic Marès Museum, the Marítim Museum, Casa de l’Ardiaca and Palau Lloctinent, as well as in 16 others you can see here

This means that it’s also a chance to get to visit little-known squares in palaces, churches and other places you can’t normally access without paying a fee. 

This year is set to be a little different as Barcelona will be celebrating the 700th anniversary of the Corpus Christi procession.

2022 is the first year that Barcelona’s Corpus Christi celebrations have been proclaimed as a Heritage Festival of National Interest too.

See how the egg dances in Barcelona. Photo: Esme Fox

There is currently an exhibition of the history of the festival on at the Capella Reial de Santa Àgata de Barcelona.

As well as the dancing eggs on the evening of June 18th 2022, from 6:30pm onwards there will be a parade of gegants through the Old Town, Catalonia’s traditional giant puppets. Each neighbourhood in Barcelona has its own specific giants who represent them. 

There will also be dancing and fireworks on in front of the Ajuntament/Ayuntamiento (Town Hall). 

On June 19th 2022, there will be the Corpus Procession with yet more giants, acrobatics and a special mass at the cathedral. 

ENVIRONMENT

Why Barcelona is recruiting sheep and goats to fight wildfires

It's a rustic scene - sheep and goats graze placidly while a shepherd keeps watch. But this is Barcelona's biggest public park, not the countryside.

Published: 24 May 2022 15:42 CEST
Since April, Barcelona city hall has employed 290 sheep and goats to munch undergrowth at the Collserola National Park on the outskirts of Spain’s second-largest city.

The aim of the pilot scheme is to reduce the risk of wildfires by clearing vegetation in an environmentally friendly way. It also helps educate the Mediterranean port city’s 1.6 million residents about the countryside.

“The biggest challenge is re-educating people about rural life,” said Daniel Sánchez, one of the shepherds, as he took the animals out to graze.

The 36-year-old moved to Barcelona from Sant Llorenc Savall, a town some 50 kilometres (30 miles) further inland, to look after the herd. He sleeps in a shed in the park near the sheep and goats.

The 8,200-hectare (20,262-acre) park is 22 times bigger than New York’s Central Park and eight times larger than the Bois de Boulogne in Paris.

Its viewing points offer sweeping vistas of Barcelona, and hiking trails make it popular with joggers, cyclists and people out for a walk.

“Every year it catches fire,” said Sergi Dominguez, a 52-year-old maintenance worker who was in the park walking his dog.

Spanish shepherd Daniel Sánchez, 36, herds his flock of sheep and goats at the natural park of Collserola, near Barcelona on May 12, 2022. (Photo by Pau BARRENA / AFP)

‘High risk of wildfires’

The sheep and goats “eat the scrub and that is the best thing that can happen”, added Dominguez, pointing to the dry vegetation. He said he hoped the flock would return next year.

The project ends in June. If it is deemed a success, the authorities may expand it to other green areas.

Ferran Paune, the biologist and livestock farming expert in charge of the project, said the area posed a “very high risk of wildfires”.

“We are in a Mediterranean zone. On top of that, it’s overcrowded, with many urban areas and people living in woodland,” he added.

The aim of the pilot scheme is to reduce the risk of wildfires by clearing vegetation in an environmentally friendly way, while also helping to educate the Mediterranean port city’s 1.6 million residents about rural life. (Photo by Pau BARRENA / AFP)

“This natural park could burn completely in just eight hours, which could cause a very serious problem — people needing to be evacuated or being injured.”

The goats and sheep appear to have adapted “perfectly” to the urban park, Paune said.

But Sánchez, who gave up a career as a lighting technician a decade ago to become a shepherd, said he was “getting tired” of the city noise and the night-time light pollution.

“I think I hear a sheep screaming and then I realise it’s actually an ambulance siren,” he said.

“Or I want to listen to the herd and there’s a hospital helicopter coming in to land.”

