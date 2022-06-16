Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

FIRE

Spain battles wildfires as heatwave persists

Emergency services battled several wildfires Thursday as Spain remained in the grip of an exceptional heatwave that has seen temperatures reach 43 degrees Celsius (109 degrees Farenheit).

Published: 16 June 2022 12:32 CEST
fire heatwave spain
Several wildfires are raging across Spain as June temperatures soar way above normal for this time of year. (Photo by CESAR MANSO / AFP)

The most alarming blaze, near Baldomar in Catalonia, has already destroyed 500 hectares of forest but could spread to over 20,000, the government in the northwestern region said.

No-one has been evacuated yet but the Catalan authorities have cordoned off several residential areas as a precaution.

In Lerida province, where Baldomar is located, temperatures reached 41C on Thursday.

Spanish meteorologial office AEMET also forecast temperatures above 40C in Badajoz in the southwest and Zaragoza in the northeast.

Two other wildfires were raging in Catalonia on Thursday morning, in Lerida and Tarragona provinces, and had destroyed nearly 300 hectares, the Catalan authorities said.

Another was burning in the Sierra de la Culebra mountains in Zamora, central Spain.

In the northern province of Navarra, firefighters brought two forest fires under control during Wednesday night, regional emergency services said.

The six-day-old heatwave, exceptional in Spain for this time of year, has affected the entire country and is forecast to last until Saturday, AEMET said.

Spain recorded its hottest May since the start of the 21st century and has seen four extreme temperature episodes in less than a year.

In neighbouring Portugal, last month was the hottest May since 1931.

Heatwaves have become more prevalent due to climate change, scientists say.

As global temperatures rise over time, heatwaves are predicted to become more frequent and intense, and their impacts more widespread.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

WEATHER

Spain bakes on fifth day of early heatwave

Almost all of Spain continued to sizzle on Wednesday during the worst June heatwave in 20 years, with the mercury set to remain way above normal temperatures for this time of year until at least Saturday.

Published: 15 June 2022 15:45 CEST
Spain bakes on fifth day of early heatwave

Nine of the country’s 17 regions on orange alert, the second highest level possible, Spain’s meteorological agency AEMET said.

However, temperatures remain above normal for June in all autonomous communities except Asturias and the Canary Islands.

The mercury is set to hit 41 degrees Celsius (105.8 degrees Fahrenheit) in Badajoz in the southwest, 40 in Seville in the south and 39 in Madrid, sizzling conditions more common in mid-summer than the first half of June.

The heatwave has produced temperatures between 7C and 12C higher than the average for this time of the year since it started on Saturday, said AEMET spokesman Ruben del Campo.

“This is a very unusual situation. These temperatures are not normal in mid-June,” he added.

Scientists say heat waves have become more likely due to climate change. As global temperatures rise over time, heat waves are predicted to become more frequent and intense and last longer, and their impacts more widespread.

The authorities urged residents to drink plenty of water, reduce physical activity and stay in cool places as much as possible.

The head of the regional government of Andalusia, in the hard-hit south, said the scorching temperatures were a sign that “climate change is an absolute reality”.

“In Andalusia, the consequences are very rough,” he added.

Temperatures are expected to ease over the weekend. The extreme weather, which arrived on a wave of hot air from north Africa, is headed for southwest France.

Spain also grappled with a heatwave at the end of May, with temperatures up to 15C above the seasonal average.

Last month was Spain’s hottest May since the beginning of the century.

SHOW COMMENTS