What are the rules and costs for foreigners who want to go university in Spain?
If you're thinking of going to university in Spain and want to know what qualifications you need to get in, how much tuition fees cost and what the differences are for international students, this explainer has the information you're after.
Published: 15 June 2022 17:37 CEST
Studying at university in Spain. Photo: Gerd Altmann / Pixabay
How Spain is changing its ESO secondary education system
The Spanish government has announced major changes to the country's secondary education system, with the overall aim of encouraging critical thinking instead of learning by rote as has traditionally been the case. Here's what you need to know.
Published: 1 April 2022 10:32 CEST
