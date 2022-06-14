Read news from:
UKRAINE

Ukrainian grain dodges Russian blockade to reach Spain via new route

A Ukrainian grain shipment arrived in Spain on Monday after being shipped via the Baltic Sea to circumvent Russia’s blockade, imposed following the outbreak of war, a Spanish association said.

Published: 14 June 2022 09:13 CEST
Finnish cargo-ship Alppila, carrying 18,000 tonnes of grain for animals from Ukraine, is unloaded at the port of A Coruña, on June 13th 2022. - A Ukrainian grain shipment arrived in Spain today after being shipped via the Baltic Sea to circumvent Russia's blockade, imposed following the outbreak of war, a Spanish association said. (Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA / AFP)

The Finnish-flagged cargo ship, the Alppila, carrying 18,000 tonnes of grain for animal feed docked at A Coruña port in northwestern Spain early on Monday, the Agafac food manufacturers association said.

It said it was the first time such a route had been used for Ukrainian grain.

Agafac, which had placed the order, said the grain had been transported by lorry to the northwestern Polish port of Swinoujscie on the shores of the Baltic Sea.

It then called in at Brunsbuettel in northern Germany before heading for Spain.

This is “the first shipment of grain to be transported via a new sea route through the Baltic Sea to circumvent the Russian naval blockade on Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea that has been in place since the war began,” Agafac said.

Contacted by AFP, a spokesman for Ukraine’s agriculture ministry was unable to confirm whether or not it was the first such shipment of Ukrainian grain to travel via the Baltic Sea.

“We don’t have information about transportation specifically to Spain. We deliver to Romania, Poland. This is probably the logistics outside Ukraine,” he said.

When Russia invaded on February 24th, it imposed a naval blockade on Ukraine’s Black Sea ports that has choked off its grain exports, threatening a global food crisis.

Before the Russian invasion, Ukraine was the world’s top producer of sunflower oil and a major wheat exporter, but millions of tonnes of grain exports remain trapped due to the blockade.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has said Ukraine is currently exporting more than two million tonnes of grain a month via rail but that figure is far below what it was exporting before the war via its ports, notably Odessa.

The United Nations and certain countries like France and Turkey have been pushing for the opening of a “security corridor” in the Black Sea to allow Ukrainian exports to resume.

At the end of May, General Christopher Cavoli, the incoming head of the US European Command, said Germany’s railway company recently set up a “Berlin train lift” — a special train service to move Ukraine’s grain exports.

He said Poland was working on a simplified border crossing regime to ease the deliveries, and once out of Poland, the grain was taken to Germany’s northern ports to be shipped onwards.

ECONOMY

Spain extends scheme to ease soaring costs caused by Ukraine war

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez on Wednesday announced the extension of a package of financial measures to ease the effect ofsoaring prices driven up by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and other factors.

Published: 1 June 2022 17:18 CEST
Spain extends scheme to ease soaring costs caused by Ukraine war

“The government will extend the war response plan for another three months,” he said while meeting lawmakers from his Socialist party.

The measures, which came into force on April 1 and will remain in place until June 30th, include €6billion ($6.4 billion) in direct aid for
companies and households hit by the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Among the measures was a discount of 20 cents per litre of fuel, with the government paying 15 cents and fuel providers the rest, and an extension of the reduction in VAT on energy costs.

Sánchez did not say how much the extension would cost the public purse.

“With these measures, we have been able to lower by 60 percent the taxes on light… we have broadened the extent of the social aid package to two million homes and we’ve protected the most vulnerable,” he said, referring to a measure to reduce consumers’ electricity bills.

For months Spain, like many other countries, has been battling soaring inflation as a result of the tension between the post-pandemic economic recovery and the impact of the war in Ukraine.

According to figures released on Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INE), inflation rose again in May reaching 8.7 percent, an 0.4 percent rise on the figure for April.

