HEALTH

Spain to offer free dental care to children 

The Spanish government is set to approve a measure which will offer children aged 0 to 14 and other population groups free preventative dental care through the country’s public healthcare system. 

Published: 14 June 2022 11:06 CEST
spain free dentist public health
Around 7 million people in Spain, mostly children aged 0 to 14, will soon be able to receive free dental check-ups through the country's public health system. (Photo by JAY DIRECTO / AFP)

The Spanish cabinet on Tuesday looks set to allocate €44 million to its new Oral Health Plan, which aims to give free dental care to young children, pregnant women, people with mental disabilities or upper limb physical disabilities as well as people with head and neck cancers.

Although Spain’s public health system is regarded as one of the best in the world, it generally does not cover dental treatment, meaning most Spaniards have to pay a private dentist to get a check-up or receive any dental treatment. 

Some regions offer more than others. For example, when it comes to young children, Madrid covers the cost of fillings in 6 to 15 year olds, Andalusia pays for check-ups for children aged 6 to 15, and Catalonia and the Valencia region both offer free preventative treatment to those aged 0 to 14.

What Spain’s new Oral Health Plan would do is “homogenise” this public dental cover for children and other population groups deemed vulnerable across all of the country’s 17 regions and two autonomous cities. 

But according to Health Minister Carolina Darias, children aged 0 to 14 will be the primary beneficiaries of this legislation, as they number above 6.5 million in Spain and the plans include regular check-ups, cavity analysis, minor interventions and more.

The future measure, which will still require parliamentary approval in the coming weeks before it can come into force, will also prevent the introduction of more co-payments for non-urgent medical transport or therapeutic dietary and ortho-prosthetic products.

It will not cover the cost of cosmetic treatment such as braces or teeth whitening.

Pregnant women have been included in the plan given that bleeding increases during pregnancy due to heightened circulation, as well as the fact that calcium levels decrease. 

The overall focus of the legislation is on preventative dental care as in the words of the health minister “most” diseases related to oral health, such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, cancer or obesity “can be prevented and treated in the early stages”.

The draft law also includes a clause stating that these free healthcare schemes cannot be managed by private companies, as is currently the case.

The €44 million in free dental care funds will be taken from the €70 billion allocated by the EU as part of the bloc’s post-pandemic recovery plans.

FOOD & DRINK

Spain to make it compulsory for restaurants to offer doggy bags

The Spanish government is taking action against food waste by making it compulsory for bars and restaurants in the country to offer customers the option of taking food leftovers away with them.

Published: 7 June 2022 15:47 CEST
The Spanish Cabinet on Monday approved the country’s first Law for the Prevention of Food Losses and Waste as a means of putting a stop to the more than 1 billion kilos/litres of food that go to waste every year in Spain.

Among its standout clauses is that all restaurant, café and bar customers will have the right to take their food with them, except in all-you-can-eat establishments such as buffets.

Any leftovers, sobras in Spanish, will have to be placed in recyclable packaging if the customer requests it, and at no additional cost to them, with fines of €2,000 for establishments that fail to do this.

Spain isn’t a country with a longstanding tradition of leftover restaurant food going in doggy bags, perhaps as a combination of it not being part of the culture and portion sizes tending to be smaller than in other countries.

That’s not to say that many restaurants in Spain don’t already pack up any leftovers if asked by diners, although more often than not it’s placed in non-recyclable styrofoam packaging.

Other measures included in the law, which still needs parliamentary approval to come into force in the coming months, are those aimed at stamping out waste in at other stages of the food chain.

Every business or body involved in selling, producing or distributing food will be required to develop a prevention plan to avoid waste, with penalties of between €2,000 to €60,000 for “serious” non-compliance, and up to €500,000 for those engaging in “very serious” food waste.

A smaller fine of €2,000, which under the new rules can be handed out to small food retailers and restaurant owners as well as bigger players, will be given to those failing to donate unsold products that are close to expiry to food banks.

Companies will have to stipulate a route map so that in every scenario food has an end destination where it ends up eaten.

If food isn’t fit for human consumption, then there should be a plan in place which ensures it gets used, when applicable, as animal feed, as a by-product in another industry or to obtain compost or biofuels.

This same draft law also includes the clause that forces stores to sell fruit and vegetables considered “ugly, imperfect or unsightly”

The priority according to Agriculture, Fishing and Food Minister Luis Planas should always be ensuring that food is consumed, as “there’s hunger and malnutrition around the world and this issue hits everyone’s conscience”.

For Planas, the problems caused to the global food chain as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine suggest that the “possibility of a food crisis” in Spain is not so far-fetched.

According to 2020 figures from Spain’s Ministry of Agriculture, on average each person in Spain wastes 31 kilos/litres of food a year.

At least 40 percent of the food waste occurs in shops and at home whereas another 20 percent happens at other stages of the food chain.

There will be no sanctions for individuals at home but they will be targeted through educational campaigns on food waste.

Other countries such as Italy and France have already adopted laws in recent years targeting food waste.

In line with objectives laid out by the United Nations, the European Union has committed to reducing by half food waste by both companies and consumers by 2030.

