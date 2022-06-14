Read news from:
Shock as Spain tells foreigners how to cancel their criminal record 

Spain's Justice Ministry has caused outrage after it sent out a tweet explaining how foreign nationals can cancel their criminal record online themselves in order to gain Spanish citizenship. 

Published: 14 June 2022 13:24 CEST
The truth is that the possibility of cancelling a criminal record in Spain has already existed for 27 years, as has the option of a foreigner with a criminal record being able to obtain Spanish nationality.(Photo by Paola MAFLA / AFP)

It may seem like a dark joke sent out by a disgruntled civil servant, but Spain’s Justice Ministry has indeed informed the country’s 6 million foreigners – including those who’ve committed crimes in the past – how to wipe their criminal history from the system.

“Criminal records can be a problem when it comes to obtaining Spanish nationality or applying for or renewing residence permits,” the ministry headed by Pilar Llop tweeted on Sunday. 

“Here we explain step by step how to request the cancellation of criminal records,” the Justice Ministry went on to say, followed by a link to a video describing the process. 

In the video posted on June 7th 2022, which has so far more than 24,000 views, a narrator goes on to explain that through the digital transformation process that the Justice Ministry is currently undergoing, it’s possible for anyone to personally and officially delete their own criminal record.

“That means that your sentence can be cancelled without you having to apply for it,” the video stressed.

This reportedly applies to both criminal records and sexual conviction records.

Logically, the tweet has caused a mix of incredulity and anger on the Spanish twittersphere, with comments such as “they’re mad”, “is it a joke?”, “God save us” or “instead of kicking foreign criminals out they’re helping them”.

The truth is that the possibility of expunging a criminal record in Spain has already existed for 27 years, as has the option of a foreigner with a criminal record being able to obtain Spanish nationality.

What has changed is the possibility of an automated system allowing citizens, Spanish nationals and foreigners alike, to carry out the expunging process online themselves, rather than having to apply for the Justice Ministry to do it for them. 

What’s also novel, many would say alarming, is that Spain’s Justice Ministry has made this public knowledge to many more people in Spain after their tweet went viral. 

Artículo 136 of Spain’s Penal Code allows people with a criminal record to cancel it once a certain period of time has elapsed and if they have not committed any other felony since the initial sentence. 

For those with minor sentences, the criminal record can be removed after six months whereas for serious crimes (5+ years in prison) the wait is ten years, higher if they’re charged with more than one crime. 

However, there doesn’t appear to be any lifetime prohibition from expunging criminal records for those who have committed the most heinous crimes, meaning that foreign rapists, murderers and paedophiles could technically cancel their criminal records if they met the aforementioned conditions and become Spanish nationals.

SPANISH CITIZENSHIP

In a first for Spain, girl born on migrant boat is granted Spanish nationality

Spain has granted Spanish nationality to a girl born on a migrant boat as her Cameroonian mother tried to reach Europe, Spanish authorities said Wednesday, adding it was a first for the country.

Published: 9 June 2022 09:21 CEST
In a first for Spain, girl born on migrant boat is granted Spanish nationality

A court granted “for the first time Spanish nationality to a little girl, born in May 2018 on board a migrant boat, which was heading towards the Spanish coast”, judicial authorities said on their website.

The court in northern Guipuzcoa province said it had based its decision on the child’s best interests which was a “constitutionally legitimate objective”.

Leaving her stateless would have put her in a “situation of inequality” compared to other children, meaning a “significant negation” of her basic rights including the right to education, the court added.

Since arriving in Spain at the southern coastal town of Tarifa with her mother, the girl has lived in the country.

While her mother managed to be officially registered, she failed to get the same for her daughter barring her access to health or education.

The court’s decision ratifies an earlier court ruling in November, contested by the state attorney which had appealed it.

Being born in Spain is not enough on its own to obtain nationality. In most cases candidates need to either have Spanish parents, have lived in the country for 10 years or be married to a national. Foreign children born in Spain can obtain Spanish nationality one year after obtaining Spanish residency and legally living in the country.

READ MORE: How children born in Spain to foreign parents can obtain Spanish nationality

Last year, more than 40,000 migrants arrived in Spain by sea, having mostly travelled from Morocco, according to the interior ministry.

Four migrants including a young child died and a fifth was missing Wednesday after their boat sank trying to reach Spain, local officials said.

Twelve people were rescued when the boat ran into trouble off the coast of the region of Murcia in southeastern Spain, the officials said.

