Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

POLITICS

EU warns Algeria over Spain row

The European Union has issued a firm warning to Algeria after the country cut off a cooperation pact with Spain amid rising tensions in the disputed territory of Western Sahara.

Published: 11 June 2022 10:46 CEST
The Western Sahara is at the centre of an ongoing row between Spain and Algeria.
The Western Sahara is at the centre of an ongoing row between Spain and Algeria. (Photo by Fadel SENNA / AFP)

The European Union on Friday warned Algeria against any “discriminatory treatment” of Spain after it suspended a cooperation pact in a row over disputed Western Sahara.

Algeria’s diplomatic mission to the EU reacted with anger, insisting that the move would have no effect on its association agreement with the EU as a whole, and denied that financial transactions would be halted.

“The decision taken by Algeria to suspend the treaty of friendship and good neighbourly relations signed with Spain in 2002 is of utmost concern,” the EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement.

“We are assessing the implications of the Algerian actions, including the instruction given to the financial institutions to stop transactions between the two countries.”

Borrell warned that the move “would lead to a discriminatory treatment of an EU member state” and said Brussels was reaching out to Algeria to clarify the situation.

“We trust that, in the name of our strong and long-term partnership, a swift solution will be found to fully re-establish commercial and investment relations,” the statement said.

“The EU is ready to stand up against any type of coercive measures applied against an EU member state. However, the EU continues to favour dialogue first to solve controversies.”

Algeria’s diplomatic mission said in a statement that “the alleged measure by the government to stop ongoing transactions with a European partner… only exists in the minds of those who claim it and of those who hastened to stigmatise it.

“Furthermore, and with regard to gas deliveries to Spain, Algeria has already made known by the most authoritative voice, that of the President of the Republic, that it will continue to honour all of its commitments made in this context.”

Algeria on Wednesday suspended its 2002 friendship treaty with Spain and its banking association then urged members to restrict business ties.

The decisions came after Madrid in March reversed its decades-long stance of neutrality on the Western Sahara conflict, saying it would back Morocco’s autonomy plan for the disputed region as it sought to end a lingering diplomatic spat.

Spain’s move, widely seen as a victory for Morocco, infuriated its regional rival Algeria, which has long backed the Polisario Front, Western Sahara’s independence movement, and which also supplies vast quantities of natural gas to Spain.

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares vowed that Spain would “defends its interests”.

“It is obvious that the EU has the tools and instruments to deal with any situation,” he said.

But he insisted that Madrid and Brussels “want dialogue and we are not going to do anything that can be used for escalation”.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

SPAIN AND ALGERIA

Algeria suspends co-operation with Spain over Western Sahara dispute

Algeria said Wednesday it was suspending a decades-old co-operation treaty with Spain, after Madrid backed the position of the North African country's arch-rival Morocco on the disputed Western Sahara.

Published: 9 June 2022 09:47 CEST
Algeria suspends co-operation with Spain over Western Sahara dispute

“Algeria has decided to immediately suspend the treaty of friendship, good neighbourliness and co-operation,” the Algerian presidency said in a statement.

Madrid and Algiers had signed the deal in 2002 to promote dialogue and cooperation on political, economic, financial, education and defence issues.

A Spanish diplomatic source told AFP that the government of Pedro Sánchez “regrets the Algerian decision”.

Algeria’s move came in retaliation after Spain in March publicly recognised Morocco’s autonomy plan for the disputed territory, helping end a year-long diplomatic spat between the two kingdoms.

READ MORE: Why Spain’s Western Sahara U-turn is a risky move with no guarantees

But Algeria said Wednesday that Spain’s move had been “in violation of its legal, moral and political obligations” towards the territory, a former Spanish colony.

That reflects the complex challenge Madrid faces in balancing its ties with both states, bitter rivals.

Algeria, which backs the Polisario movement seeking independence in the Western Sahara, had in August last year broke off diplomatic ties with Rabat over “hostile acts”.

Morocco controls 80 percent of the Western Sahara.

The rest is held by the Polisario, which fought a 15-year war with Morocco after Spanish forces withdrew in 1975 and demands a referendum on independence.

‘Illegitimate formula’

Morocco has offered limited autonomy but insists the phosphate and fisheries-rich enclave must remain under its sovereignty.

Spain officially endorsed that position in March to help resolve a year-long diplomatic dispute sparked by a visit by Polisario leader Brahim Ghali to Spain for treatment for Covid-19.

Weeks after his hospitalisation, Moroccan border forces looked the other way as more than 10,000 migrants surged into Spain’s tiny North African enclave of Ceuta, an incident seen as meant to pressure Madrid.

In April Sánchez made an official visit to Morocco to patch up ties after his government backed Rabat’s 2007 autonomy plan.

Algiers said Wednesday that Madrid had thereby “given its full support to an illegal and illegitimate formula… advocated by the occupying power”.

Spain’s position is complicated because while it shares borders and strong economic ties with Morocco, it also depends partly on Algeria for natural gas.

That dependence that has become more acute as energy prices exploded following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but also because Algeria in October last year stopped pumping gas to Spain through a pipeline traversing Morocco.

And in a veiled warning to Morocco, Sánchez said Wednesday that “Spain will not tolerate any use of the tragedy of illegal immigration as a means of pressure.”

“The best way is international cooperation,” he said.

Algeria and Morocco have seen months of tensions since Morocco re-established ties with Israel in December 2020 in exchange for Washington also recognising Rabat’s sovereignty over the Western Sahara.

That came just weeks after the Polisario had declared a 1991 ceasefire null and void, stepping up attacks on Moroccan forces.

READ ALSO: Why are Ceuta and Melilla Spanish?

SHOW COMMENTS