Ten ways to save money on your trip to Spain this summer
Heading to Spain this summer but worried about breaking the bank? Join The Local as a member to get these ten detailed tips that will help you cut costs despite rising inflation and it being peak holiday season.
Published: 10 June 2022 10:40 CEST
Plan ahead and you'll be able to cut a lot of costs while travelling around Spain. Photo: ElCarito/Unsplash
FOCUS: How Spain’s staff shortages spell trouble for tourism
In normal times, Pablo González would never have considered closing his restaurant at the height of summer. But this year, he's been forced to do just that for one day a week due to a lack of staff.
Published: 10 June 2022 09:23 CEST
