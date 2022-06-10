Read news from:
TOURISM

FOCUS: How Spain’s staff shortages spell trouble for tourism

In normal times, Pablo González would never have considered closing his restaurant at the height of summer. But this year, he's been forced to do just that for one day a week due to a lack of staff.

Published: 10 June 2022 09:23 CEST
Aware of the problem, Spain's left-wing government announced an easing of the rules for foreign workers at the start of June. (Photo by JOSE JORDAN / AFP)

“I advertised online… and I’ve asked everywhere, but until now I haven’t had any success,” says González, who runs the Taberna Andaluza in Benidorm, a hub for mass tourism on Spain’s southeastern coast.

At full capacity, his restaurant can seat 120 people, but he is currently two waiters short among a staff of 16, making it “impossible” to open seven days a week.

“My staff need to rest,” he says with a shrug.

Whether it’s chefs, bar staff or dishwashers, many bars, restaurants and cafes across Benidorm are struggling to recruit workers, generating a new source of tension after two years of pandemic.

“It looks like it’s going to be a great summer,” says Alex Fratini, watching tourists sit down on the terrace of his cafe, one of eight establishments he runs in Benidorm.

“But the lack of staff is really problematic.”

“We’ve always had problems finding people, but we’ve never seen it this bad,” he told AFP.

“Two weeks ago, we’d lined up 10 people for interview, but none of them showed up!”

The decreasing interest in jobs in the hospitality sector has affected the entire industry, from the Balearic Islands to the Costa Brava. (Photo by Gabriel BOUYS / AFP)

A job with little appeal

Diego Salinas, head of Benidorm’s Abreca association that represents bars, restaurants and cafes, believes there are some 1,200 vacancies in the sector, saying “various factors” were to blame.

Among them were the seasonal nature of employment, the lack of training and the after-effects of the Covid crisis.

“With the pandemic, many staff left and haven’t come back because they found work in other sectors,” he told AFP.

And the situation has been exacerbated by Benidorm’s lack of housing, with many empty flats “turned into tourist apartments with very high rental costs”, Salinas explained.

“So it is very difficult for workers to find housing.”

For Francisco Giner, a union representative who works at a hotel in the town, Covid merely served to put a spotlight on problems that already existed, such as “low salaries” and “somewhat awful working conditions”.

During the lockdown, “many people realised they didn’t want to work in this sector,” where the work is “intense” and “difficult to balance with family life”.

Former waitress Lucia Camilia, who lives in Barcelona, agrees, pointing to the “job insecurity” in the sector.

“You have to work at weekends, you miss birthdays… and you just don’t feel valued.”

A widespread problem

Before the pandemic, Spain was the world’s second most popular tourist destination after France, with the sector accounting for 12.4 percent of its economy.

But the decreasing interest in jobs in the sector has affected the entire industry, from the Balearic Islands to the Costa Brava.

Employers’ organisations say there are some 50,000 job positions unfilled, in what is a paradox given Spain’s 13.65 percent unemployment rate — one of the highest levels in the OECD.

The problem is “widespread” and can only be solved through “major reforms”, says Emilio Gallego, secretary-general of the employers’ organisation Hosteleria de Espana, calling for “emergency measures” to be put in place.

Aware of the problem, Spain’s left-wing government announced an easing of the rules for foreign workers at the start of June.

There are an estimated 50,000 waiter vacancies that haven’t filled in Spain ahead of the key summer season. (Photo by JAIME REINA / AFP)

Labour Minister Yolanda Díaz has also encouraged the sector to raise salaries.

But it’s a message which has angered some restaurant owners in Benidorm, where after talks with unions they have just agreed to implement a 4.5-percent salary hike.

“If the problem was down to salaries, the market would adapt, because those who pay more would have more workers,” which is not the case, says a clearly frustrated Fratini.

“When there are no workers, there are just no workers,” says Angela Cabañas, who told AFP she was now offering “up to €2,000 ($2,139) a month” to find seasonal kitchen staff for her restaurant.

But even that hasn’t worked, and this summer, she will only open the bar.

“It’s a drastic decision, but I’ve no other option,” Cabañas said, admitting the situation has left her feeling very “discouraged”.

TRAVEL NEWS

Travel chaos: 15,000 passengers have missed flights at Spain’s busiest airport

Iberia has reported that an estimated 15,000 passengers have missed their flight connections at Madrid’s Barajas airport since March as a result of huge queues at passport control. 

Published: 7 June 2022 11:06 CEST
Travel chaos: 15,000 passengers have missed flights at Spain's busiest airport

Spain’s flagship airline Iberia on Monday criticised the fact that thousands of passengers at Terminal 4 of Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas airport have not made their flight connections because they are being prevented from reaching their boarding gates in time.

In many cases, this has forced ongoing flights to be delayed, and many other planes have had to take off half empty. 

Iberia has blamed the closure of e-gates at Barajas during key travel hours for the holdups, which are particularly affecting the airline’s flights to Buenos Aires, Chicago and Miami.

The Spanish carrier gave the example of a connecting flight bound for the Argentinian capital which on Monday was forced to take off without 100 booked passengers who were all trapped in the multitude at T4’s passport control area.

It’s a problem affecting not only Barajas but also airports in popular tourist spots such as those in Alicante, Málaga, Tenerife or Palma de Mallorca, according to Spain’s Airline Association (ALA).

The issue became evident over Holy Week when more than 3,000 passengers missed their flights at Madrid’s main airport, especially as a result of holdups at third-country nationals’ passport queues.

A spike in demand from holidaymakers, eased Covid-19 restrictions and a lack of airport staff following months of cutbacks are believed to be at the centre of the huge agglomerations in Spain and elsewhere across Europe.  

Another key factor is that British holidaymakers, historically the main tourism market for Spain, are no longer EU nationals and consequently passport controls are more stringent for them and are carried out by police officers.

It’s only now after two years of slowed down travel that the prospect of catering for 18 million Brits again (2019 figures) whilst abiding by EU law is becoming a reality.

Portugal recently made headlines by becoming the first EU nation to fast-track British travellers despite their new third-country status, opening e-gates to them at airports in Faro, Lisbon, Porto and Madeira where they can scan their passports more swiftly. 

Visitors from Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and Japan are also reported to be able to enjoy this travel perk in Portugal.

There is no official word yet from the Spanish government on whether Britons will be able to use e-gates at Spanish airports, which suggests they will not necessarily be willing to contravene EU/Schengen rules, at the very least until the new entry-exit EES system that will replace passport stamping with scanning is implemented (among other changes), most likely in early 2023.

So far, Spain’s Interior Ministry has “categorically” denied that the queues and delays reported by Iberia are at all “significant”.

By contrast, Spain’s Airlines Association (ALA) has called for more police officers to be deployed before the summer to prevent some of the travel chaos seen in recent weeks. An extra 200 border officials are expected to join Barajas airports before July.

For ALA’s president Javier Gándara, the solution Portugal has chosen is the easiest way to resolve many of the holdups, calling for UK nationals to be allowed to use e-gates at Spanish airports as an “exceptional measure”.

“Travel flow at our airports would be decongested and the queues that give our country such a bad image could be avoided,” he concluded.

More than 24 million flight passengers used Madrid’s Barajas airport in 2021. In 2019, the last pre-pandemic year, the figure was 62 million. 

Spain is now hoping to recover as many as possible of the 83.7 million tourists that visited the country in 2019, the seventh consecutive year of record-beating numbers, which consolidated Spain as the second most visited country in the world after France.

