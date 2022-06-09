Read news from:
Spain’s telecoms giant Telefónica rolls out four-day work week

After the Spanish government proposed plans for a four-day work week in 2021, this slowly appears to be becoming reality as one of the country's biggest companies starts to offer the option to its employees.

Published: 9 June 2022 10:53 CEST
The reduction of work hours will mean Telefónica employees will have a proportional reduction in salary, although the company will reimburse 20 percent of workers' losses. (Stock photo by JEWEL SAMAD / AFP)

The dream of a shorter work week and longer weekend has crossed the minds of millions of workers around the world, eager to find a better work-life balance in the fast-paced society we live in. 

It was perhaps no surprise then that Spain, a country where quality of life usually comes before career prospects, was the first major European economy to propose the idea of a shorter work week.  

In February 2021, we reported on how the Spanish government announced it would provide €50 million in funding to companies who tested out the effectiveness of a four-day working week.

The aim of this was to see if productivity and wellbeing could be increased within a shorter four-day work week, whist maintaining employees’ wages at the same level.

A restaurant chain in Madrid, a hotel in Asturias, a software company in Jaén, an awning shop in Galicia and dozens more were among the businesses in Spain who took advantage of state funding to trial whether allowing its employees to work 4 days a week was viable.

The Spanish branch of telecoms giant Telefónica was among the bigger companies to test this, and on June 7th 2022, their management agreed with trade unions to extend the offer of a four-day work week to its entire workforce after the positive results obtained during the pilot scheme carried out since last October.

This means that around 18,000 employees of the company will be able to choose to work a four-day work week on a voluntary basis.

How will it work?

If employees choose the so-called Flexible Weekly Bonus option, they will work 32 hours a week, eight hours a day from Monday to Thursday, instead of the 37.5 hours they currently work from Monday to Friday.

However, the cutback in work hours will mean they will also have a proportional reduction in salary, even though Telefónica will reimburse 20 percent of workers’ losses.

Employees have form June 9th to July 15th to decide if they want to take part in the scheme or not.

For those who decide they want to go ahead with it, the four-day weeks will begin on September 1st and will end on December 31st 2022.  

While this is only three months, Telefónica’s intention is to extend this plan on an annual basis as of January 2023.  

Employees already participating in the pilot programme will be able to continue their four-day week in July and August if they wish. 

How have the trade unions reacted to the news? 

The majority of trade unions, including the General Union of Workers (UGT) and the Federation of Workers Commission Services (CC OO) have been satisfied with the extension of the scheme, although they will continue to seek to improve the bonus that the company applies, to make it flexible working more attractive and increase the salary. 

This is not the first time that Telefónica has shown itself to be at the forefront of new approaches to employment.

After returning to the office after Covid-19 lockdowns, the company allowed its employees to continue working from home two days a week and implemented a mobile work model for its sales representatives and engineers, which 80 percent of the staff benefitted from.

Other countries trialing four-day work weeks

Spain has inspired other countries to consider introducing four-day work weeks. Recently, the UK announced the largest four-day work week trial of its kind in the world. 

The pilot scheme will last for six months and involves 3,300 workers working in 70 companies, from financial services to hospitality. 
 
Unlike in Spain however, these workers will receive 100 percent of their pay for working only 80 percent of their usual week, in exchange for promising to maintain 100 percent of their productivity.
 
There is also talk of Japan’s big corporations venturing into the four-day work week and strong interest in the concept in New Zealand, the US and Canada.
 

WORKING IN SPAIN

Hi-tech herd: Spanish school rolls out 21st-century shepherds

If you've ever dreamt of running your own livestock farm, this shepherding school in western Spain is offering free training to foreigners and Spaniards alike "to bring in people who love the countryside".

Published: 8 June 2022 09:24 CEST
Hi-tech herd: Spanish school rolls out 21st-century shepherds

“It’s scary!” said Castillo, 37, slightly unnerved by her first attempt at sheep shearing at a school for shepherds in western Spain.

“You have to pull the animal’s skin taut, really slowly, so you don’t cut it,” explained Jose Rivero, the professional sheep shearer giving the course.

Sheep shearing is just one of the classes offered at the school in Casar de Cáceres in rural Extremadura to counter the flight from the land that has left large swathes of inland Spain thinly populated.

Set up in 2015, the idea was “to bring in people who love the countryside”, said Enrique “Quique” Izquierdo, who runs the school.

It aims to provide all the training and resources needed to create “a shepherd for the 21st century… with the most up-to-date methods in a sector where the traditional and the cutting-edge merge.”

Much of Spain’s sheep and goat farming is concentrated in rugged Extremadura. The school at Casar de Cáceres is one of several across the country, the first set up in the northern Basque Country in 1997.

Veterinarian Jurgen Robledo (C) gives a class at Cooprado farm’s shepherding school in Casar de Cáceres. (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO / AFP)

Tech and tradition

“The traditional image of a shepherd wandering through the fields all day” doesn’t exist any more, said Jurgen Robledo, a vet who said the students are taught how to use many hi-tech tools including milk control programmes.

This year, 10 students are taking the five-month course which also includes hands-on experience of working with animals.

Thibault Gohier, 26, is learning how to milk goats and to identify whether any of them are sick, which could affect the quality of their milk.

“You need to use your fingertips as if they were your eyes,” said Felipe Escobero, who heads the farm where the school is based, as they feel a black goat’s mammary lymph nodes at the top of the udder.

When they’re healthy, “they should feel like an almond”, Escobero added.

The shepherds’ school at Casar de Cáceres is one of several such initiatives across Spain, the first of which was set up in the northern Basque Country in 1997. (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO / AFP)

The course also covers financial matters and how to fill out certificates attesting to animal welfare or pesticide use.

Completely free, it is funded by the Cooprado livestock farmers’ cooperative.

Vet Robledo said modern hi-tech tools mean shepherds can now “measure the individual (milk) production of each animal.

“Such data can let a farmer see if production has dropped due to a subclinical mastitis infection by detecting a drop in production in a certain number of animals.”

Unlike normal mastitis, such infections don’t cause any visible changes to the milk or udder appearance, making them difficult to detect, although they do affect the farmer’s bottom line by reducing milk production and quality.

Different backgrounds

Some students already work in farming and want to specialise, while others are completely new to the field, such as Vanesa Castillo, who is taking the course with her 17-year-old daughter Arancha Morales.

Originally employed at an old people’s home until it shut down two years ago, leaving her scrambling for work, her dream now is to have a sheep farm.

“We’re looking for a way to bring home some money,” said her daughter, whose father can’t work after having an accident.

Both women know they face an uphill battle, above all to find an affordable piece of land for their flock, a common problem across Extremadura.

Moroccan student El Ouardani El Boutaybi (R) and French student Thibault Gohier take part in the course completely for free, as it’s funded by the Cooprado livestock farmers’ cooperative, which pays for the teaching staff and course materials. (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO / AFP)

Thibault Gohier comes from a very different background.

A young Frenchman who loves animals and the countryside, his dream is to have “a bed and breakfast with a small farm attached with about 30 animals” in a mountainous area of France.

As the other students are learning to shear, El Ouardani El Boutaybi is feeding dozens of restless goats who are scampering around a pen.

“I did the shepherds’ school and all the practical courses in June 2020… and then they took me on to work with them,” said the 20-year-old, who comes from the coastal town of Nador in northeastern Morocco.

He got to Spain in 2017 after crossing the fence into the Spanish enclave of Melilla in North Africa, where he spent time in a centre for unaccompanied minors before being transferred to the peninsula.

“I’ve got a future working in the countryside,” he said proudly.

