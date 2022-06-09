Read news from:
SPANISH CITIZENSHIP

In a first for Spain, girl born on migrant boat is granted Spanish nationality

Spain has granted Spanish nationality to a girl born on a migrant boat as her Cameroonian mother tried to reach Europe, Spanish authorities said Wednesday, adding it was a first for the country.

Published: 9 June 2022 09:21 CEST
SPAIN MIGRATION CITITZENSHIP
Being born in Spain is not enough on its own to obtain nationality. (Stock Photo by Olmo CALVO / AFP)

A court granted “for the first time Spanish nationality to a little girl, born in May 2018 on board a migrant boat, which was heading towards the Spanish coast”, judicial authorities said on their website.

The court in northern Guipuzcoa province said it had based its decision on the child’s best interests which was a “constitutionally legitimate objective”.

Leaving her stateless would have put her in a “situation of inequality” compared to other children, meaning a “significant negation” of her basic rights including the right to education, the court added.

Since arriving in Spain at the southern coastal town of Tarifa with her mother, the girl has lived in the country.

While her mother managed to be officially registered, she failed to get the same for her daughter barring her access to health or education.

The court’s decision ratifies an earlier court ruling in November, contested by the state attorney which had appealed it.

Being born in Spain is not enough on its own to obtain nationality. In most cases candidates need to either have Spanish parents, have lived in the country for 10 years or be married to a national. Foreign children born in Spain can obtain Spanish nationality one year after obtaining Spanish residency and legally living in the country.

READ MORE: How children born in Spain to foreign parents can obtain Spanish nationality

Last year, more than 40,000 migrants arrived in Spain by sea, having mostly travelled from Morocco, according to the interior ministry.

Four migrants including a young child died and a fifth was missing Wednesday after their boat sank trying to reach Spain, local officials said.

Twelve people were rescued when the boat ran into trouble off the coast of the region of Murcia in southeastern Spain, the officials said.

MIGRATION

US plans to strike Central American refugee resettlement deal with Spain: report

The Biden administration hopes Spain will commit to hosting a "symbolic but significant number" of Central American refugees, according to a report in US media echoed in the Spanish press. 

Published: 2 June 2022 13:02 CEST
US plans to strike Central American refugee resettlement deal with Spain: report

The United States government is expecting to reach an agreement with their Spanish counterparts which could see thousands of “Western hemisphere” migrants that arrive at the US’s southern border relocated to Spain, a report in US political publication Axios claims. 

Spain will reportedly agree to double or triple the number of temporary workers from Central America currently accepted through an employment-based migration programme, at a time when the country is struggling to fill more than 100,000 job vacancies despite unemployment being above three million. 

READ MORE: How the ‘Big Quit’ has hit Spain

The article, which references “internal planning documents” ahead of the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles from June 6th to 10th, has since been covered in Spain’s leading national dailies El País, ABC and El Diario, among others.

Spanish and American diplomatic sources have so far not commented on the news, but it has been confirmed that Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs José Manuel Albares will travel to LA next week to participate at the summit as a guest. 

“The pledge — along with other expected commitments from Canada — could provide a political boost to President Biden, whose administration has continued to grapple with unmanageable volumes of asylum seekers at the southern border,” wrote journalist Stef W. Kight. 

The resettlement of Central American refugees in Spain was already addressed at the first meeting of the Spain-US Working Group on Central America held in Madrid on May 25th, which indicates a deal may soon be reached.

READ ALSO: Foreign residents in Spain top 6 million for first time

In late 2021, there were at least 1.5 million Latin Americans (excluding Brazilians) residing in Spain, of which 626,000 were born in Central America and the Caribbean, official figures show.

Mass migration from Latin America to Spain began in earnest in the late 90s and early 2000s thanks to Spain’s then growing economy, visa-friendly options, migration policies focused on Latin America and the strong cultural and linguistic ties that exist as a result of Spanish colonial rule. 

Some residency policies introduced under former Spanish Prime Minister Zapatero have since been tightened, but Latin American nationals can still apply for Spanish citizenship after two years in Spain rather than after ten years, as is the case for most other foreign nationals.

