MOVING TO SPAIN
REVEALED: The cheapest and most expensive areas to buy or rent in Valencia
If you're thinking of a move to Valencia, you should know that the eastern city is renowned for its relatively cheap cost of living compared to other big cities in Spain. So where are the cheapest and most expensive 'barrios' (neighbourhoods) to rent or buy a home?
Published: 8 June 2022 11:42 CEST
Valencia is consistently voted as one of the best cities in Europe in terms of cost of living, including when it comes to property prices. Photo: William Carletti/Unsplash
PROPERTY
Spain property roundup: Calls for new visa for home owners and what’s residential tourism
In this week's Spanish property news roundup we look at the predicted slowdown in sales in 2022, a campaign for a Spanish visa for non-resident second-home owners, why Spain is a leader in 'residential tourism' and plenty more.
Published: 7 June 2022 13:28 CEST
