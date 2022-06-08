Read news from:
Spain opens probe into King Juan Carlos’s hunting expenses

Spain's tax office has opened an investigation into the former king's expenses during hunting expeditions, a newspaper reported Wednesday, just months after prosecutors shelved three other probes into his financial affairs.

Published: 8 June 2022 15:49 CEST
Spanish King Juan Carlos leaving the hospital in 2012 after breaking his hip on an African elephant hunting trip in Botswana. “Sorry, it won’t happen again,” he told journalists at the time. (Photo by PACO CAMPOS / POOL / AFP)

According to El Mundo daily, the tax office has asked Juan Carlos I “to account for the origin of funds used to pay for the flights and other expenses incurred” on various hunting trips between 2014 and 2018.

The suspicion is that the hunting trips, which took place after his abdication in 2014 when he no longer benefitted from immunity as king, were paid for as a gift.

Taxpayers in Spain must declare any gifts received to the authorities within a certain timeframe.

Contacted by AFP, the tax office refused to comment.

The former king flew back to Spain last month for his first visit in nearly two years, since fleeing to Abu Dhabi to live in self-imposed exile following a string of financial scandals.

Although prosecutors closed their probes into his affairs in March, revelations about the murky origins of his fortune have done irreparable damage to a figure once revered for his role in Spain’s democratic transition after decades of dictatorship.

According to the newspaper, the sums involved do not exceed €120,000  ($129,000) per year, which is the threshold for an offence against the treasury.

Such an offence carries a penalty of between one and five years in prison.

Earlier this year, prosecutors admitted identifying “sums defrauded from the Treasury” between 2008 and 2012 but said they were dropping the case for reasons including “the inviolability of the head of state and tax regularisation” payments he made in recent years.

No more regattas… for now

Since leaving Spain in August 2020, Juan Carlos has twice settled tax debts on undeclared income for over five million euros ($5.37 million) in what was widely seen as a bid to avoid being charged with a crime.

During his brief trip home last month, which stirred much controversy, the 84-year-old attended a regatta in Sanxenxo in the north-western Galicia region then spent half a day at Madrid’s Zarzuela Palace with his son, King Felipe VI, and other family members.

He had been due to return this weekend for another regatta featuring his six-metre (20-foot) racing yacht “Bribon” (Spanish for ‘rascal’), but recently pulled out, a spokesman for the Sanxenxo sailing club told AFP.

El País newspaper said his decision was likely taken in light of the palace’s determination to avoid another controversial media spectacle such as that generated by his first trip.

It is not the first time that Juan Carlos’ passion for hunting has got him into trouble: 10 years ago, when Spain was mired in recession during the global financial crisis, it emerged that he had taken a luxury elephant hunting trip in Botswana with his former lover.

Details came out after he broke his hip and had to be flown home for surgery, prompting him to publicly apologise.

That incident shattered years of silence over his opulent lifestyle, ruining his image and triggering a string of investigations into his opaque fortune.

Spain’s ex-king visits son in Madrid for first time in two years

Scandal-tainted Spanish ex-king Juan Carlos I visited his son and current monarch Felipe VI in Madrid on Monday, during a controversial trip home after two years in self-imposed exile.

Published: 23 May 2022 12:51 CEST
The meeting came at the end of the former king’s first trip back to Spain since he moved to the United Arab Emirates in August 2020, following a string of financial scandals that damaged to his reputation.

Once revered for his role in easing Spain’s transition to democracy following decades of dictatorship, the scandal forced Juan Carlos to abdicate in 2014, after nearly 40 years on the throne, and then to leave the country.

The 84-year-old former monarch flew into Spain on May 19 for a three-day regatta in the northwestern region of Galicia featuring his yacht the “Bribon”. He arrived on Monday morning at the royal palace in Madrid directly from Sanexo, in Galicia.

The ex-king had not seen his estranged wife, Queen Sofia, or his son since he fled to the UAE, dogged by allegations of corruption.

In a bid to try and restore the image of the monarchy, King Felipe VI has sought to distance himself from his father.

He has not visited him in exile and, officially, did not speak to him by phone until last week, when they arranged for Monday’s private family visit.

Juan Carlos was scheduled to leave for the UAE later in the day, the palace said.

Spanish prosecutors closed their probes into Juan Carlos I’s financial affairs in March, in part because he was immune from prosecution until his abdication and because the statute of limitations had expired.

That decision triggered anger in some quarters, which was only exacerbated by the ex-king’s return to Spain.

“I think king Juan Carlos wasted the opportunity during this visit to give an explanation and apologise,” Isabel Rodriguez, spokeswoman for the Socialist government told Spanish public radio RNE on Monday.

Juan Carlos made only brief, off-the-cuff remarks during his visit to Sanexo.

“Explanations? What about?” he replied curtly when asked by journalists outside the yachting club if he would try to clarify the situation when he met his son.

In March 2020, King Felipe ended his father’s annual palace allowance, worth a reported 200,000 euros ($210,000), and renounced his own claim on what he would have inherited from the king emeritus.

Last month, he and the government took steps to increase the transparency of the monarchy, via a decree requiring the palace to publish its budget and make tenders public.

It also means the royal accounts will be audited, that senior palace officials must declare their personal wealth on taking up and leaving a post, and that gifts given to royals will be catalogued.

“Felipe VI is doing a great job to restore transparency, which is essential for any state institution,” Rodriguez said.

