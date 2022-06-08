Read news from:
WORKING IN SPAIN

Hi-tech herd: Spanish school rolls out 21st-century shepherds

If you've ever dreamt of running your own livestock farm, this shepherding school in western Spain is offering free training to foreigners and Spaniards alike "to bring in people who love the countryside".

Published: 8 June 2022 09:24 CEST
Professional shearer Jose Rivero (R) gives instructions to French student Thibault Gohier as he learns to shear a sheep at the Cooprado farm's shepherding school in Casar de Cáceres in May 2022. (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO / AFP)

“It’s scary!” said Castillo, 37, slightly unnerved by her first attempt at sheep shearing at a school for shepherds in western Spain.

“You have to pull the animal’s skin taut, really slowly, so you don’t cut it,” explained Jose Rivero, the professional sheep shearer giving the course.

Sheep shearing is just one of the classes offered at the school in Casar de Cáceres in rural Extremadura to counter the flight from the land that has left large swathes of inland Spain thinly populated.

Set up in 2015, the idea was “to bring in people who love the countryside”, said Enrique “Quique” Izquierdo, who runs the school.

It aims to provide all the training and resources needed to create “a shepherd for the 21st century… with the most up-to-date methods in a sector where the traditional and the cutting-edge merge.”

Much of Spain’s sheep and goat farming is concentrated in rugged Extremadura. The school at Casar de Cáceres is one of several across the country, the first set up in the northern Basque Country in 1997.

Veterinarian Jurgen Robledo (C) gives a class at Cooprado farm’s shepherding school in Casar de Cáceres. (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO / AFP)

Tech and tradition

“The traditional image of a shepherd wandering through the fields all day” doesn’t exist any more, said Jurgen Robledo, a vet who said the students are taught how to use many hi-tech tools including milk control programmes.

This year, 10 students are taking the five-month course which also includes hands-on experience of working with animals.

Thibault Gohier, 26, is learning how to milk goats and to identify whether any of them are sick, which could affect the quality of their milk.

“You need to use your fingertips as if they were your eyes,” said Felipe Escobero, who heads the farm where the school is based, as they feel a black goat’s mammary lymph nodes at the top of the udder.

When they’re healthy, “they should feel like an almond”, Escobero added.

The shepherds’ school at Casar de Cáceres is one of several such initiatives across Spain, the first of which was set up in the northern Basque Country in 1997. (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO / AFP)

The course also covers financial matters and how to fill out certificates attesting to animal welfare or pesticide use.

Completely free, it is funded by the Cooprado livestock farmers’ cooperative.

Vet Robledo said modern hi-tech tools mean shepherds can now “measure the individual (milk) production of each animal.

“Such data can let a farmer see if production has dropped due to a subclinical mastitis infection by detecting a drop in production in a certain number of animals.”

Unlike normal mastitis, such infections don’t cause any visible changes to the milk or udder appearance, making them difficult to detect, although they do affect the farmer’s bottom line by reducing milk production and quality.

Different backgrounds

Some students already work in farming and want to specialise, while others are completely new to the field, such as Vanesa Castillo, who is taking the course with her 17-year-old daughter Arancha Morales.

Originally employed at an old people’s home until it shut down two years ago, leaving her scrambling for work, her dream now is to have a sheep farm.

“We’re looking for a way to bring home some money,” said her daughter, whose father can’t work after having an accident.

Both women know they face an uphill battle, above all to find an affordable piece of land for their flock, a common problem across Extremadura.

Moroccan student El Ouardani El Boutaybi (R) and French student Thibault Gohier take part in the course completely for free, as it’s funded by the Cooprado livestock farmers’ cooperative, which pays for the teaching staff and course materials. (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO / AFP)

Thibault Gohier comes from a very different background.

A young Frenchman who loves animals and the countryside, his dream is to have “a bed and breakfast with a small farm attached with about 30 animals” in a mountainous area of France.

As the other students are learning to shear, El Ouardani El Boutaybi is feeding dozens of restless goats who are scampering around a pen.

“I did the shepherds’ school and all the practical courses in June 2020… and then they took me on to work with them,” said the 20-year-old, who comes from the coastal town of Nador in northeastern Morocco.

He got to Spain in 2017 after crossing the fence into the Spanish enclave of Melilla in North Africa, where he spent time in a centre for unaccompanied minors before being transferred to the peninsula.

“I’ve got a future working in the countryside,” he said proudly.

JOBS

EXPLAINED: Why no one in Spain wants to be a waiter anymore

There are 50,000 job vacancies for waiters in Spain despite a national unemployment rate that still hovers around 13 percent. Why, now more than ever, are Spaniards not prepared to spend their summers waiting tables?

Published: 6 June 2022 12:45 CEST
Every year when the summer period approaches, Spain’s hospitality sector begins to prepare for its busiest months and hire new employees accordingly.

But the situation is different this year, just as the tourism industry and global economies edge towards normality after two years of Covid-19, and holidaymakers are more eager than ever to travel.

Worryingly, Spain’s hospitality sector is now warning of the very real prospect of not having enough staff to serve national and international tourists this summer. 

In Spain’s popular tourist areas such as Catalonia’s Costa Brava, which expects a summer of record numbers of visitors, hotel and restaurant owners have been complaining about finding workers this summer to meet the demand. Some say they will not be able to open completely if they can’t.  

In the Costa del Sol in southern Spain, there’s a shortage of 20,000 camareros (waiters), whereas in the Canary Islands 30,000 hospitality workers are unemployed but thousands of positions are not being filled ahead of the summer. Benidorm alone is 3,500 workers short for the high season.

The same situation has been reported in the southern region of Murcia and in towns across Galicia. In fact, all over the country, businesses are facing shortages of wait and kitchen staff. 

So why does no one in Spain want to be a waiter anymore?

Están hartos as they say in Spanish, they’re fed up. Spain’s hospitality workers have for years been complaining about long hours, night shifts that go unpaid, wage cuts, job instability, unpaid holidays and employers paying them under the table to avoid having to pay tax and social security.  

“There isn’t a lack of workers, there is a lack of slaves. People want to work, but with decent conditions”, tweeted Gonzalo Fuentes, from the Hospitality Federation of Workers’ Commissions.

The unionist spoke specifically of the poor work conditions that exist for waiters across Spain, explaining how employers don’t always comply with collective agreements, they register employees for fewer hours than they actually work, they do not pay overtime or they pay part of the salary ‘in black’.

Spanish radio station Cadena SER recently took to the streets to ask citizens in the Murcian city of Lorca why many don’t want to be a waiter anymore. Most responders agreed on the same points: instability, long hours and a very low salary, in addition to the lack of tact that some clients have.  

According to Alfonso Soler, president of hospitality company Hostecar in Murcia, the main problem why nobody wants to work in the hospitality industry is the lack of stability and excessive hours. “People do not take it as a serious job and they only see it as a summer extra,” he said. “Now the busy season is coming and we find that we do not have staff, especially cooks.”

Restaurateurs and hoteliers see a lack of motivation in the candidates, while Spain’s unions denounce the sector’s poor working conditions. 

Low wages 

One of the main issues that has been cited is low salaries. According to a recent Infojobs report on the labour market in Spain, 80 percent of candidates reject job offers due to low wages.  

Data from Spain’s National Statistics Institute (INE) shows that salaries in the hospitality sector have been stagnant since 2017, while those in real estate, health or public administration activities grew at a rate of around €500 per year more during that period.  

Emilio Gallego, general secretary of Hospitality in Spain, says that the average position is around 1,740 hours a year and the average salary is around €1,400 or €1,500, with €1,200 as an entry salary.

While in Murcia, the salary of the waiters is €1,000 gross full-time by collective agreement, according to Teresa Fuentes of CCOO workers’ union. 

Workers’ agreements haven’t been renewed

Another problem, cited particularly in Catalonia and in Murcia is that general union agreements for wait and kitchen staff have expired and haven’t been renewed.  

In Catalonia, the collective agreement expired in 2019 and in Murcia, the agreement hasn’t been renewed since 2008.  

Fuentes has slammed the agreement in Murcia for being obsolete and the fact that employers put up “obstacles” to renew the agreement as they want to eliminate the disability clause. This would mean that in case of sick leave, a waiter would only receive 70 percent of their salary.

There are business owners in Spain who comply with collective agreement conditions even if they have expired, but for many waiters, cooks and other hospitality workers not having a deal in place means contract hours are not respected, overtime is not paid and it is very difficult to reconcile family life.

Such precariousness is dissuading many in Spain from applying for hospitality jobs.

Young people don’t want hospitality jobs anymore

According to Gallego, there are around five million 16 and 25-year-olds today in Spain, which is two million less than 20 years ago, meaning there are fewer young people to fill hospitality positions.  

He also noted that university students used to consider hospitality jobs to get some money in the summer months or on weekends, but that they don’t even contemplate it anymore.

Cheché Real, president of the Provincial Association of Hospitality and Tourism Entrepreneurs of Lugo in Galicia, explained that when you offer a salary of €1,200, many are refusing, saying that they prefer to stay at home receiving €500 in benefits instead.

More remote jobs available

Other experts partly blame the Covid-19 pandemic, saying that with the number of remote or work-from-home jobs available with more flexibility, no one wants to have to do face-to-face hospitality jobs anymore.

This is part of the phenomenon known as ‘the great resignation’ which has reached Spain, after being a popular trend in the US. According to the latest social security statistics, around 30,000 workers in Spain voluntarily left their jobs in 2021 and the trend is continuing to rise, while there are currently around 109,000 job vacancies. 

Solutions

According to Gallego, foreign workers are needed to help meet the demand and fill jobs. 

To this end, Spain will reportedly agree to double or triple the number of temporary workers from Central America, currently accepted through an employment-based migration programme, in a deal with the United States government. 

