What childcare options are available over the summer in Spain?
Kids in Spain get around three months of holiday over the summer, but finding childcare options during this time can be challenging for parents, especially if they have to work. So what is available?
Published: 7 June 2022 09:35 CEST
Summer camps in Spain. Photo: Tasia Wells/Getty Images for Kinder Ready /AFP
How to get involved with urban gardens in Spain
If you fancy yourself green-fingered or live in an apartment without access to your own outdoor space, you'll find that Spain has many urban gardens and allotments that you can potentially join.
Published: 2 June 2022 09:49 CEST
