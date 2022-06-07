Read news from:
Spain to make it compulsory for restaurants to offer doggy bags

The Spanish government is taking action against food waste by making it compulsory for bars and restaurants in the country to offer customers the option of taking food leftovers away with them.

Published: 7 June 2022 15:47 CEST
Spain isn’t a country with a longstanding tradition of offering doggy bags. Photo: JC Gellidon/Unsplash

The Spanish Cabinet on Monday approved the country’s first Law for the Prevention of Food Losses and Waste as a means of putting a stop to the more than 1 billion kilos/litres of food that go to waste every year in Spain.

Among its standout clauses is that all restaurant, café and bar customers will have the right to take their food with them, except in all-you-can-eat establishments such as buffets.

Any leftovers, sobras in Spanish, will have to be placed in recyclable packaging if the customer requests it, and at no additional cost to them, with fines of €2,000 for establishments that fail to do this.

Spain isn’t a country with a longstanding tradition of leftover restaurant food going in doggy bags, perhaps as a combination of it not being part of the culture and portion sizes tending to be smaller than in other countries.

That’s not to say that many restaurants in Spain don’t already pack up any leftovers if asked by diners, although more often than not it’s placed in non-recyclable styrofoam packaging.

Other measures included in the law, which still needs parliamentary approval to come into force in the coming months, are those aimed at stamping out waste in at other stages of the food chain.

Every business or body involved in selling, producing or distributing food will be required to develop a prevention plan to avoid waste, with penalties of between €2,000 to €60,000 for “serious” non-compliance, and up to €500,000 for those engaging in “very serious” food waste.

A smaller fine of €2,000, which under the new rules can be handed out to small food retailers and restaurant owners as well as bigger players, will be given to those failing to donate unsold products that are close to expiry to food banks.

Companies will have to stipulate a route map so that in every scenario food has an end destination where it ends up eaten.

If food isn’t fit for human consumption, then there should be a plan in place which ensures it gets used, when applicable, as animal feed, as a by-product in another industry or to obtain compost or biofuels.

This same draft law also includes the clause that forces stores to sell fruit and vegetables considered “ugly, imperfect or unsightly”

The priority according to Agriculture, Fishing and Food Minister Luis Planas should always be ensuring that food is consumed, as “there’s hunger and malnutrition around the world and this issue hits everyone’s conscience”.

For Planas, the problems caused to the global food chain as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine suggest that the “possibility of a food crisis” in Spain is not so far-fetched.

According to 2020 figures from Spain’s Ministry of Agriculture, on average each person in Spain wastes 31 kilos/litres of food a year.

At least 40 percent of the food waste occurs in shops and at home whereas another 20 percent happens at other stages of the food chain.

There will be no sanctions for individuals at home but they will be targeted through educational campaigns on food waste.

Other countries such as Italy and France have already adopted laws in recent years targeting food waste.

In line with objectives laid out by the United Nations, the European Union has committed to reducing by half food waste by both companies and consumers by 2030.

What childcare options are available over the summer in Spain?

Kids in Spain get around three months of holiday over the summer, but finding childcare options during this time can be challenging for parents, especially if they have to work. So what is available?

Published: 7 June 2022 09:35 CEST
What childcare options are available over the summer in Spain?

Kids in Spain get to enjoy a ten to 12-week summer vacation, starting towards the end of June and lasting until around the second week in September. This is one of the longest summer holidays in Europe.

In the UK, kids get around half of this time with around five or six weeks, while in France they get around eight weeks and in Germany around six weeks.

Unless you are a teacher or are self-employed, most salaried workers in Spain, according to the Workers’ Statue, can only take up to two-weeks vacation at a time, meaning that parents are often stuck with what to do with the kids for the rest of the summer.

If you’re in this situation, what are your options for summer childcare and how affordable is it?

Summer school camps

Most regular schools in Spain offer campamentos de verano or summer camps. This means that your kids can carry on going to their normal school, even after the term ends. But instead of doing their lessons, they’ll get to do fun daily activities, crafts and games, as well as a variety of day trips.

If your children’s school doesn’t offer this option, then there’s always the possibility of signing up to a campamento at another nearby school.

Remember, you’ll need to enrol your kids in advance to make sure they’re able to get a spot.

The price for these is around €70 to €100 per week if your child is going all day, and this typically includes lunch. Be aware that these school summer camps are usually not available during the whole of the summer, so you may need to still organise childcare for the month of August or a couple of weeks in August, if you’re taking your vacation then too.

The advantage of these is that your kids will often get to be with their friends and will know the surroundings already, however it may not really feel like much of a holiday or a break from school for them, if they’re in the same environment. 

Specialised or themed summer camps

Another option, rather than going to a summer camp at a school, is a themed summer camp, based on your kids’ hobbies or the activities they love. There are many different summer camps across the country, focused on everything from sports and languages to music or even theatre.

For example, in Barcelona, the city zoo offers a summer camp, as does FC Barcelona, where kids can learn football from the pros all day.

In Valencia, the Bioparc offers a summer camp, as do a couple of the local outdoor swimming pools.

Try searching online for campamento de verano (summer camp) plus the name of the town or city where you will be, there are options across almost all of Spain.

As these are private companies, not sponsored by the state schools, they typically cost considerably more than the school summer camps.

Expect to pay anywhere upwards from €200 per week, and double this for popular summer camps. The general rule is that the better the facilities, staff and transport, the more expensive it will be. 

Temporary nanny or Au-pair

If summer camps or schools are not an option, or you’d prefer for your kids to get more attention or be around the house, hiring a summer nanny or au-pair is also a good choice.

There are many young people who want summer jobs in order to earn a bit of extra money and many career nannies who may be stuck without a job with their regular family in the summer.

This could be a good chance for your kids to learn another language, by hiring a native speaker from a different country. Many Spanish families hire native English speakers to look after their kids in the summer, so you could hire a Spanish nanny if your kids need to brush up on their language skills or even a French or Italian nanny, if you want them to learn new language skills.

According to Au-Pair agency Au-Pairs.com, the salary of an Au Pair in Spain is €70 per week if you live in the countryside, and €80 per week if you live in the city, which means between €280 and €320 euros per month, if they live in and more if they live out.  In cities such as Madrid and Barcelona, expect to pay a nanny around €10 per hour.

Ask family members for help

Many Spaniards will rely on family members such as grandparents to help look after their kids during the summer holidays.

If you don’t have family members in Spain then during the summer, you may be able to entice some family members to come over and help look after your kids or your children might enjoy a holiday back in your home country, if family members are able to take them in.

