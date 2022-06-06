For members
What financial proof can I show for Spain’s non lucrative visa?
A non-lucrative visa is one of the residency options for non-EU nationals who want to move to Spain, providing they have enough financial means. But what exactly counts as financial proof? Can you show evidence of rental income or pensions or does it have to be money in the bank?
Published: 6 June 2022 16:34 CEST
If the required amount for an NLV you and your partner is €34,741, the general recommendation that is to prove that you have at least €35,000. (Photo by MIGUEL GUTIERREZ / AFP)
What is the EU’s ‘single permit’ for third-country nationals and can I get one?
In 2020, 2.7 million non-EU citizens were issued a so-called "single permit" to both reside and work in the EU. But what is the single permit, how does it work and what could change in the future?
Published: 4 June 2022 10:50 CEST
