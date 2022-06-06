Read news from:
Austria
Do I have to take most of my annual leave in August in Spain?

Many Spanish companies still expect their workers to take their holidays at specific times of the year, primarily in August, right in the height of summer when many hotels are fully booked. So what are your rights, are you obliged to take your vacation in one particular month?

Published: 6 June 2022 17:26 CEST
beach in Benidorm
Do I have to take my holidays in August? Photo: JOSE JORDAN / STR / AFP

While it’s your right as an employee to be able to take holiday days, do you have to take them when your company wants you to take them, or are you able to choose and have more flexibility?

Despite August being one of the hottest months in Spain and the one month of the year when many official companies and offices shut up shop, not everyone necessarily wants to take their break at the same time as everyone else.

Taking your holidays in August means less availability in hotels, overcrowding and more expensive transport and accommodation. If you don’t have children who are off from school during the summer months, then you may wish to take your vacation days at another time of the year, when it’s less busy and cheaper.

To answer the question it’s important to know the details about what the law says about how paid time off is taken, requested, imposed, or granted.

What laws or regulations dictate the rules about paid holiday time?

There are three different sets of rules and regulations, which are responsible for regulating the laws on vacation time in Spain. 

Firstly, you need to look at the Spanish Workers’ Statute, which includes rights, duties and obligations applicable to all salaried workers in Spain.

Secondly, you need to be aware of the collective sector and/or company agreements, which may dictate the rules for a particular industry for example.

Thirdly, you need to look at the contract, which you signed with your employer when you started working for them. This sets out your individual circumstances and the rules you must abide by.   

Workers Statute

As a general rule, all employees are subject to the Workers’ Statute. Holidays are part of this and are the subject of article 38. These conditions can never be contradicted by individual companies and are set as a guaranteed minimum. 

The minimum number of holidays in Spain is 30 calendar days per year. This equals two and a half days per month worked, in the case of temporary contracts. The statute states that vacations must be taken between January 1st and December 31st in separate periods, but one of them must be for at least two weeks. They are always paid and cannot be exchanged for financial compensation.

The period when you can take them is set by a common agreement between the employer and the worker, in accordance with what is established in the collective agreements on annual vacation planning. If there is disagreement, the social jurisdiction is resorted to.

At a minimum, the company must offer vacation days at least two months before the beginning of the holiday period, so that the employee has time to organise and book.   

When the planned time to take vacations coincides with a temporary disability, pregnancy, or childbirth, you have the right to enjoy the vacations at another time, even after the calendar year is over.

Collective agreements on vacations  

Your sector’s collective agreements may also help to answer this question. These aim to improve upon the basic and general rights that are included in the Workers’ Statute. They seek to adapt the rules to each type of industry or company. They could, for example, set out extra vacation days, which are greater than the standard 30 calendar days. 

You will need to find out what your specific sector or company’s collective agreement is. There is a possibility that your sector or company has mandatory summer vacations for the month of August and in that case, you can choose vacation dates, but only within this month.

Your work contract 

Lastly, you will need to consult your individual contract which you signed with the company when you were hired.  As well as the minimum conditions set out in the Workers’ Statute, your contract sets out your particular agreement with your employer in terms of holiday duration, the work calendar and other details.

Therefore, you should state in your contract whether you have to take your holidays during August, or if you’re free to take them at other times of the year.

If after consulting these three sets of regulations and there are still in doubt or in disagreement with your company about vacations, such as having to take them during the month of August, you should consult a lawyer specialising in labor law. They should be able to give you an answer specific to your situation.  

Can I appeal or disagree and what are the consequences? 

To appeal or express disagreement with what is proposed by the company, there is a period of 20 business days from when the vacation schedule is sent out, after which time you don’t have the right to show that you disagree.  

Companies can proceed to disciplinary dismissals due to abandonment of the job if you decide to take vacations that have not been granted or agreed upon with your employer. To avoid this type of problem, always make sure you have a record in writing of your request for vacation time and subsequent approval by the company.

EXPLAINED: Why no one in Spain wants to be a waiter anymore

There are 50,000 job vacancies for waiters in Spain despite a national unemployment rate that still hovers around 13 percent. Why, now more than ever, are Spaniards not prepared to spend their summers waiting tables?

Published: 6 June 2022 12:45 CEST
EXPLAINED: Why no one in Spain wants to be a waiter anymore

Every year when the summer period approaches, Spain’s hospitality sector begins to prepare for its busiest months and hire new employees accordingly.

But the situation is different this year, just as the tourism industry and global economies edge towards normality after two years of Covid-19, and holidaymakers are more eager than ever to travel.

Worryingly, Spain’s hospitality sector is now warning of the very real prospect of not having enough staff to serve national and international tourists this summer. 

In Spain’s popular tourist areas such as Catalonia’s Costa Brava, which expects a summer of record numbers of visitors, hotel and restaurant owners have been complaining about finding workers this summer to meet the demand. Some say they will not be able to open completely if they can’t.  

In the Costa del Sol in southern Spain, there’s a shortage of 20,000 camareros (waiters), whereas in the Canary Islands 30,000 hospitality workers are unemployed but thousands of positions are not being filled ahead of the summer. Benidorm alone is 3,500 workers short for the high season.

The same situation has been reported in the southern region of Murcia and in towns across Galicia. In fact, all over the country, businesses are facing shortages of wait and kitchen staff. 

So why does no one in Spain want to be a waiter anymore?

Están hartos as they say in Spanish, they’re fed up. Spain’s hospitality workers have for years been complaining about long hours, night shifts that go unpaid, wage cuts, job instability, unpaid holidays and employers paying them under the table to avoid having to pay tax and social security.  

“There isn’t a lack of workers, there is a lack of slaves. People want to work, but with decent conditions”, tweeted Gonzalo Fuentes, from the Hospitality Federation of Workers’ Commissions.

The unionist spoke specifically of the poor work conditions that exist for waiters across Spain, explaining how employers don’t always comply with collective agreements, they register employees for fewer hours than they actually work, they do not pay overtime or they pay part of the salary ‘in black’.

Spanish radio station Cadena SER recently took to the streets to ask citizens in the Murcian city of Lorca why many don’t want to be a waiter anymore. Most responders agreed on the same points: instability, long hours and a very low salary, in addition to the lack of tact that some clients have.  

According to Alfonso Soler, president of hospitality company Hostecar in Murcia, the main problem why nobody wants to work in the hospitality industry is the lack of stability and excessive hours. “People do not take it as a serious job and they only see it as a summer extra,” he said. “Now the busy season is coming and we find that we do not have staff, especially cooks.”

Restaurateurs and hoteliers see a lack of motivation in the candidates, while Spain’s unions denounce the sector’s poor working conditions. 

Low wages 

One of the main issues that has been cited is low salaries. According to a recent Infojobs report on the labour market in Spain, 80 percent of candidates reject job offers due to low wages.  

Data from Spain’s National Statistics Institute (INE) shows that salaries in the hospitality sector have been stagnant since 2017, while those in real estate, health or public administration activities grew at a rate of around €500 per year more during that period.  

Emilio Gallego, general secretary of Hospitality in Spain, says that the average position is around 1,740 hours a year and the average salary is around €1,400 or €1,500, with €1,200 as an entry salary.

While in Murcia, the salary of the waiters is €1,000 gross full-time by collective agreement, according to Teresa Fuentes of CCOO workers’ union. 

Workers’ agreements haven’t been renewed

Another problem, cited particularly in Catalonia and in Murcia is that general union agreements for wait and kitchen staff have expired and haven’t been renewed.  

In Catalonia, the collective agreement expired in 2019 and in Murcia, the agreement hasn’t been renewed since 2008.  

Fuentes has slammed the agreement in Murcia for being obsolete and the fact that employers put up “obstacles” to renew the agreement as they want to eliminate the disability clause. This would mean that in case of sick leave, a waiter would only receive 70 percent of their salary.

There are business owners in Spain who comply with collective agreement conditions even if they have expired, but for many waiters, cooks and other hospitality workers not having a deal in place means contract hours are not respected, overtime is not paid and it is very difficult to reconcile family life.

Such precariousness is dissuading many in Spain from applying for hospitality jobs.

Young people don’t want hospitality jobs anymore

According to Gallego, there are around five million 16 and 25-year-olds today in Spain, which is two million less than 20 years ago, meaning there are fewer young people to fill hospitality positions.  

He also noted that university students used to consider hospitality jobs to get some money in the summer months or on weekends, but that they don’t even contemplate it anymore.

Cheché Real, president of the Provincial Association of Hospitality and Tourism Entrepreneurs of Lugo in Galicia, explained that when you offer a salary of €1,200, many are refusing, saying that they prefer to stay at home receiving €500 in benefits instead.

More remote jobs available

Other experts partly blame the Covid-19 pandemic, saying that with the number of remote or work-from-home jobs available with more flexibility, no one wants to have to do face-to-face hospitality jobs anymore.

This is part of the phenomenon known as ‘the great resignation’ which has reached Spain, after being a popular trend in the US. According to the latest social security statistics, around 30,000 workers in Spain voluntarily left their jobs in 2021 and the trend is continuing to rise, while there are currently around 109,000 job vacancies. 

Solutions

According to Gallego, foreign workers are needed to help meet the demand and fill jobs. 

To this end, Spain will reportedly agree to double or triple the number of temporary workers from Central America, currently accepted through an employment-based migration programme, in a deal with the United States government. 

