Do I have to take most of my annual leave in August in Spain?
Many Spanish companies still expect their workers to take their holidays at specific times of the year, primarily in August, right in the height of summer when many hotels are fully booked. So what are your rights, are you obliged to take your vacation in one particular month?
Published: 6 June 2022 17:26 CEST
Do I have to take my holidays in August? Photo: JOSE JORDAN / STR / AFP
EXPLAINED: Why no one in Spain wants to be a waiter anymore
There are 50,000 job vacancies for waiters in Spain despite a national unemployment rate that still hovers around 13 percent. Why, now more than ever, are Spaniards not prepared to spend their summers waiting tables?
Published: 6 June 2022 12:45 CEST
