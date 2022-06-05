Read news from:
Southern Spain focus of huge Europe-Morocco migration after COVID-19

Morocco on Sunday begins welcoming an influx of its citizens living in Europe after the pandemic led to a halt.

Published: 5 June 2022 14:51 CEST
A woman sleeps aboard a ferry at the Algeciras harbour on March 13, 2020 before Morocco closed its borders to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Photo: Jorge Guerrero/ AFP

Morocco on Sunday begins welcoming an influx of its citizens living in Europe after the pandemic led to a halt in what has been called one of the world’s biggest cross-continental migrations.

The last such effort in the summer of 2019 saw 3.3 million people and more than three quarters of a million vehicles cross the Gibraltar Strait.

The North African kingdom is just 14 kilometres (nine miles) from the coast of Spain, which has announced it will also put in place special measures for Moroccans from June 15 for two months.

Spain’s government has called the seasonal migration “one of the biggest flows of people across continents in such a small time”.

Resuming large-scale cross-strait travel comes not only after an easing of the pandemic threat but also following a mending of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

The year-long diplomatic dispute had extended border closures originally put in place because of Covid-19, but maritime traffic resumed in April.

“Operation Marhaba (Welcome) for Moroccans living overseas begins on June 5,” said a statement late Saturday from the Mohammed V Solidarity Foundation which organises the effort.

More than 1,000 people including doctors, social workers and volunteers have signed up to help people arriving at ports and airports. Most will come by boat from Spain.

As well as at Moroccan ports, helpers will be stationed in the Spanish ports of Almeria and Algeciras, Marseille in France and Italy’s Genoa, among others.

The traffic goes in both directions, as many Moroccans also head to Spanish coastal resorts for their holidays.

Spain scraps Covid-19 pass rule for EU travellers

EU/Schengen citizens and residents travelling to Spain no longer need to present the EU's Digital Covid Certificate or any other proof of vaccination, testing or recovery to enter the country. 

Published: 3 June 2022 09:55 CEST
For the first time in more than two years, people from the EU or Schengen Area who are travelling to Spain by air or sea will not have to prove they are fully vaccinated, tested negative for Covid-19 or recovered recently from the illness.

The announcement was published on Thursday June 2nd 2022 in the country’s BOE state bulletin, meaning Spain’s Covid-19 travel rules have changed with immediate effect.

“Due to the high rates of vaccination coverage in Spain, above the European Union average, and the favourable situation of the health system, it is considered appropriate to eliminate travel restrictions for people from countries belonging to the European Union as well as associated Schengen countries”, states the BOE.

In a nutshell, EU/Schengen citizens and residents can now travel to Spain restriction-free. 

The only Covid-19 travel rule that remains for them is having to wear a face mask on flights or inside crowded ferries heading to Spain, as Health Minister Carolina Darias recently stressed

Although it’s not explicitly stated in the BOE, it is understood that EU travellers will not have to complete Spain’s health control form either, as the previous rule stated that those with an EU Digital Covid Certificate or equivalent need not fill out this extra documentation.

“People who arrive in Spain by air or sea from countries that do not belong to the European Union or are not considered Schengen associated countries may be subject to a health check at the first point of entry that will include, at least, the taking of temperature, documentation control and a visual check on their physical condition,” the Spanish government clarified about the fact that the Covid pass rule remains in place for non-EU/Schengen travellers.

Spanish health authorities already eased entry rules for third-country tourists such as Britons and Americans on May 21st, lifting the ban on unvaccinated non-EU/Schengen travellers by allowing them to enter Spain with a negative Covid-19 test.

