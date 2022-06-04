Read news from:
Spain eyes crackdown on video game ‘loot boxes’

Spain's government will within days present a draft bill to regulate video game "loot boxes" for which users must pay, a minister said Friday, warning of the addiction risks for youngsters.

Published: 4 June 2022 09:54 CEST
video games
Spain wants to regulate video gaming. Photo: Sam Pak / Unsplash

An increasingly common feature in many video games, “loot boxes” are caches of virtual weapons and equipment which a player can buy to increase their prowess or status within the game.

But not all boxes contain useful tools and gamers can only see what’s
inside after paying, prompting widespread criticism for encouraging behaviour similar to that associated with gambling.

“We have drawn up a very specific law which we will present in the coming days” that will regulate the sale of such content, Spain’s Consumer Affairs Minister Alberto Garzon told Radiocable.

“It is like gambling… because it involves compulsive consumption
behaviour which provokes a series of issues for players, from stress to
financial bankruptcy,” he told the independent radio station.

“At the end of the day, these are sums which pile up and can lead to
gambling addiction,” Garzon said.

Such features were aimed above all “at the under-18 age group, where in
2021, up to 30 percent admitted they had paid significant amounts of money to obtain such rewards” within a game, he said, citing health ministry statistics.

The age ratings for such games “don’t take into account the danger posed by this feature, so parents could buy a game for a 13-year-old, for example, without being aware it includes an element which, in real life, could not be bought by anyone under 18,” he explained.

‘Predatory’

In April, PEGI, the European body that issues age ratings for video games, introduced a labelling change that requires gaming companies to say if a game includes “paid random items” – a form of optional in-game purchases.

Many other countries have also been struggling with the controversial
question of “loot boxes” although few have taken steps to regulate them.

On June 2nd, 20 European consumer groups threw their weight behind a
Norwegian Consumer Council (NCC) report on loot boxes that described them as “exploitative and predatory”, with the groups demanding better regulation of the video game industry.

“The sale and presentation of loot boxes often involve exploiting consumers through predatory mechanisms, fostering addiction, targeting vulnerable consumer groups and more,” the NCC’s head of digital policy Finn Myrstad said in a statement.

Gaming companies often used “highly problematic practises to increase their own revenue” through features that “manipulate consumers to spend large sums of money through aggressive marketing, exploitation of cognitive biases, and misleading probabilities”, the report found.

In Europe, only Belgium and the Netherlands have banned loot boxes after directly associating them with gambling.

In a statement issued in response to the government’s move, the Spanish
Association of Video Games (AEVI) said it “rejects any association with
gambling” and insisted on the sector’s right to “self-regulation”.

LIFE IN SPAIN

How Spain will start warning you via SMS of nearby dangers 

The Spanish government will soon introduce a new mobile alert system that will warn people in Spain of nearby catastrophes or emergencies. Here's everything you need to know.

Published: 27 April 2022 15:20 CEST
How Spain will start warning you via SMS of nearby dangers 

Spain’s General Directorate of Civil Protection and Emergencies, which belongs to the Ministry of the Interior, has proposed a “system of warnings for the population” that will be released this summer.

Through this service, the Spanish government will be able to alert people of any catastrophes or other potentially dangerous incidents that occur near the area where they are.

This could include anything such as the huge snow storm, like was seen in Madrid last winter or a volcano eruption like was seen recently on the Canary island of La Palma.

How will it work?

Initially, the government was planning on sending SMS text messages, but the Ministry of the Interior warned that these could take several hours to get through to everyone.

Therefore, to transmit the messages they will use Cell Broadcast technology, which is a method of sending messages to multiple mobile telephone users in a defined area at the same time, meaning it will be faster.

It takes up little bandwidth and is automatic so that all the devices that are within the area will receive the message.

However, you must have a modern smartphone for it to be compatible with the system, it won’t work with a very old phone.

What about tourists and foreigners in the area?

The technology means that it won’t only be those with registered Spanish mobile numbers who will receive the alerts, anyone with a mobile phone in a specific area will receive one, regardless of their phone number.

However, the authorities have said that the messages will only be written in Spanish, English and the co-official language of the region such as Catalan in Catalonia.  

What will happen when I receive a message?  

The messages will be accompanied by an alarm sound so that users will know when an important notification has arrived. The alarm will play constantly until you’ve read the message. The system will only work with two alert levels out of the three established by the current Civil Protection Protocol.

The Filomena storm and the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano were at alert level two. 

Leonardo Marcos, general director of Civil Protection, has defined this service as a “112 in reverse”. 

