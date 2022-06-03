For members
SPANISH CITIZENSHIP
The little-known process you have to do when you become a Spanish citizen
Foreigners who've continuously resided in Spain for ten years have the option of applying for Spanish citizenship. But what happens when your get your new Spanish DNI number? How do you change all your documents over to your new nationality?
Published: 3 June 2022 13:12 CEST
In order for your Spanish DNI to really take effect, you’ll have to change your NIE for your new DNI number. Photo: Spanish government
SPANISH CITIZENSHIP
Spanish citizenship test: how to make sure you pass
In order to get Spanish nationality, you'll need to pass an exam set by the Cervantes Institute. Here are nine tips to ensure you ace this general knowledge test about Spain with flying colours, and other practical info to be aware of.
Published: 17 May 2022 13:48 CEST
Updated: 22 May 2022 13:33 CEST
