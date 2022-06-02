Read news from:
Unemployment in Spain falls below 3 million for first time since 2008

The number of jobseekers in Spain fell below three million in May 2022 for the first time in 15 years thanks to an increase in job creation, government figures showed Thursday.

Published: 2 June 2022 14:33 CEST
Some half a million people lost their jobs in 2020 in Spain, which has one of the highest rates of unemployment in the OECD. (Photo by GERARD JULIEN / AFP)

By the end of May, 2.92 million people were officially looking for work, labour ministry figures showed — with the monthly figure falling by 99,512 from the previous month, or 3.3 percent.

“This is the lowest figure since November 2008 at the start of the (global) financial crisis,” a ministry statement said, noting the improvement had taken place despite “a context of major international uncertainty” largely due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Compared with the same month in 2021, the number of jobseekers fell by 22.7 percent, or by 858,259, it said.

“Stable, quality employment is growing, permanent contracts are increasing and women and young people are in a better situation. We are moving forward with equal opportunities and social justice,” tweeted Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

The change came about due to a significant increase in jobs, many with permanent contracts, with 730,427 signed in May, the highest monthly figure ever recorded.

Unemployment has notably dropped among the under 25s, falling by 9.9 percent, and to a lesser extent among women, down 2.65 percent.

These results come after Sanchez’s left-wing government approved a flagship labour reform aimed at reducing insecurity in Spain’s labour market, which has the highest number of temporary contracts in Europe.

The new text amends legislation originally passed in 2012 by the right-wing Popular Party in a bid to revive the economy following the 2008 global financial crisis.

The reform, which took effect on January 1st, limits the back-to-back use of temporary contracts and makes permanent contracts the rule rather than the exception.

It also limits the use of subcontractors.

Among western economies, Spain was one of the worst-hit by the economic fallout of the pandemic, with its GDP collapsing by 10.8 percent in 2020, largely due to its heavy dependence on tourism.

Some half a million people lost their jobs in 2020 in Spain, which has one of the highest rates of unemployment in the OECD.

Spanish government to fight unpaid overtime with new algorithm

Spain's vice-president and labour minister Yolanda Díaz has announced a new measure to stop work hours from going unpaid.

Published: 30 May 2022 16:48 CEST
Spanish government to fight unpaid overtime with new algorithm

In the government’s latest move to tackle unpaid overtime, Spain’s second vice-president and labour minister announced on Friday that “a new algorithm to control overtime from the Labour Inspection” will be created “in the next few days”.

According to the latest poll Encuesta de Población Activa (EPA), Spaniards worked 27 million extra hours per month or 6.6 million a week in the first quarter of 2022. Forty-four per cent of those overtime hours are not paid at all.

“This is unacceptable”, said Díaz, who was attending a forum to discuss labour. While she added that the figures were at their lowest since 2011, she said “I will not be content with this.”

In order to reduce this “excessive” number of unpaid hours, Díaz said the government would use artificial intelligence, but didn’t give further details on the algorithm, which is expected to be unveiled in the coming days.

Spain’s Worker Regulations state that extra work hours are voluntary except in the case of an emergency at work such as an accident or crisis. However, many Spanish employees feel they can’t oppose overtime through fear they’ll be fired.

In 2019, the Spanish government introduced new “clocking in” measures forcing companies to record the working hours of employees. The law was designed to “help correct the situation of precariousness, low salaries and poverty that affects many workers who suffer abuse in their working day,” according to the working of the decree.

The measure also aimed to uncover excess hours worked by those in the hospitality and construction sector, which is where exploitation is mostly concentrated.

At a forum on labour law in Valencia on Friday, Díaz also spoke about the gender pay gap in this issue. While men make up the majority of people working overtime, women make up a majority of those who are not paid for this extra work.

She also called for a redistribution of worker’s time in order to tackle the low productivity, which in Spain is the lowest in the European Union. 

