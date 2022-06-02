Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

ENVIRONMENT

How to get involved with urban gardens in Spain

If you fancy yourself green-fingered or live in an apartment without access to your own outdoor space, you'll find that Spain has many urban gardens and allotments that you can potentially join.

Published: 2 June 2022 09:49 CEST
urban gardens
There are many urban gardens in Madrid. Photo: Ayuntamiento de Madrid (CC BY 4.0) / WikiCommons

Urban gardens or huertos urbanos have become very popular in Spain’s big cities, so popular in fact that in some of the bigger cities there are now long waiting lists if you want to be able to have your own little vegetable plot.

According to Focus on Spanish Society, a publication edited by Funcas, almost two-thirds of the total population (65 percent) of those in Spain live in apartments, the second-highest number in the EU, after Latvia.

This means that over half of Spaniards don’t have their own gardens, fuelling the need for green spaces in cities where people can fulfill their green-fingered ambitions or simply learn more about the cultivation of vegetables.

Urban gardens were created to meet this demand and have been around in Spain since just after the Second World War. Today, the report on Urban Agriculture in Spain, says that there are over 20,000 allotments around the country.

All of these work slightly differently – some are owned by the city council, others by cultural or social associations and some are private. There are different ways to get involved, from signing up to waitlists provided by your local Ayuntamiento (Town Hall) to paying a monthly fee to rent your own plot or joining a communal garden to work with others, instead of having your own individual space.

Here’s how it works in some of Spain’s main cities, what you need to do and how to get involved.

Barcelona

Barcelona has an extensive network of urban gardens in almost all barrios across the city, even in the very central ones such as Ciutat Vella and Raval.

Barcelona’s Urban Gardens Network is aimed at people over 65 in the city. They must be physically capable of agricultural work and at the time of requesting a plot and must not live with anyone else who has been given one. Part of the program is also reserved for people at risk of social exclusion.  

To be able to get your own little garden in Barcelona you must ask at the offices of Atención Ciudadana de los Distritos and bring the original and a copy of your DNI/TIE, as well as a certificate of convivencia, which can also be applied for at the same office.

Neighbourhood gardeners at Madrid’s community garden “Esta es una Plaza” (This one is a Square) Photo: GERARD JULIEN/AFP

Madrid

There are 74 urban gardens distributed throughout the Spanish capital, which receive training and advice from the City Council. They are also part of the Network of Ecological School Gardens of Madrid so that kids can learn about gardening and planting vegetables too.

The Network of Urban Gardens of Madrid is an initiative promoted by citizens who are dedicated to community agriculture within the city. On their website, you’ll find a list of each urban garden, as well as details on how to contact, join or rent a plot at each one. 

Malaga

There are several urban gardens located both within Malaga city itself and on its outskirts. While there isn’t a central organisation managing all the urban gardens like in Barcelona, if you want to get involved, you’ll have to contact each one individually.  Some of the best located closest to the city centre are La Yuca, El Caminito and Huerta Dignidad.

El Caminito is one of the most well-known and is located next to the old San Miguel cemetery. It’s managed by the El Caminito association and the main purpose of the project is to raise awareness of environmental issues.  On their website, they state that all you need to do to join in is to show up and be willing to participate. You can also e-mail [email protected] to find out more.

gardening

How to get involved with urban gardens in Spain. Photo: jf-gabnor / Pixabay

Valencia

There are several urban gardens in Valencia city. The four main ones are Parque de la Torre, Huertos de Benimaclet,  Hort de la Botja and El Espacio Verde Benicalap.  

Parque de la Torre is the largest urban garden in Valencia with a total of 274 plots. There is currently a waitlist to be able to get one, which you can join by contacting them via their website. 

Huertos de Benimaclet is a dedicated space of 60 plots for residents of the neighbourhood to grow fruits and vegetables and learn about cultivation and the environment. The cost to join is €22 per year and currently there is a waitlist. You can contact them via their website to sign up.

Hort de la Botja-Velluters grew out of the need for education and including those who were at risk from social exclusion. They have an active Facebook group, through which you can contact them and ask about getting involved. They also organise lots of activities such as those for local children.

El Espai Verd Benicalap is an urban garden and civic centre which was created between 2020 and 2021. It has just 15 plots, as well as an edible forest. The garden is reserved for those who live in the area of Benicalap and join one of the Benicalap barrio associations.

Seville

Seville currently has 13 urban gardens within its city limits, located in several of the main neighbourhoods. Click here to find out where they are and information about each one.

There’s also a website dedicated to Huertos Urbanos in Sevilla, which lists events, tours and open days when you can go and help out. You can contact them directly about the availability of renting your own patch or how you can get involved on an ongoing basis.

Just last year, the Ayuntamiento of Seville created 33 new vegetable plots in the Parque Guadaíra. Each one has been given to a different association to manage, so you may find that by joining a local association, you’ll have access to an allotment too. 

What if I can’t join an urban garden?

If you’re unable to join an urban garden because the waitlists are too long, you can’t afford to rent a plot yourself or you are in the right age bracket, then remember it’s always possible to create your own mini vegetable patch on your balcony.

No matter how small your balcony is, there’s always room for planters that hang off the edge, where you can grow smaller edible plants such as cherry tomatoes, herbs and small peppers. You can also place pots around the edge to grow various vegetables instead of flowers or traditional house plants. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

LIFE IN SPAIN

How to renew your digital certificate in Spain

Spain's Digital Certificate is a must for anyone who wants to save time with official processes. However, if your Digital Certificate expires, it's not always a straightforward process to renew. Here are all the steps to follow.

Published: 2 June 2022 09:28 CEST
How to renew your digital certificate in Spain

A digital certificate (not to be confused by with a Covid Digital Certificate) is a software package that you can download onto your computer, allowing you to identify yourself during online administrative processes in Spain.

You will need it for procedures such as filing your taxes, paying fines, accessing your health records or logging onto the social security system.

Having this certificate means that you won’t always need to physically go into an office to complete all processes and can do it from your own home. For anyone who is familiar with Spanish bureaucracy, this is likely to save to plenty of time and headaches.

READ ALSO: Beat the queues – 25 official matters you can do online in Spain

If you don’t have a digital certificate and want to get one for the first time, click here to follow the steps.

In this article, we’ll focus on renewing your digital certificate when it’s about to expire, as people in Spain – not just foreigners – often run into issues with the renewal.

Your certificate is valid for four years and after this time, you’ll need to renew it, so you can continue using it.

In theory, you will get an e-mail from the Fábrica Nacional de Moneda y Timbre or FNMT, where you originally applied for your certificate, to let you know that your certificate is about to run out and that you’ll need to renew it soon.

However, in practice you don’t always get this e-mail, so how do you know if your certificate is about to expire?

To find out, you can log on to the FNMT website and follow this link to get to the CERES certificates page. Here, you’ll need to click on the tab on the left-hand side which says ‘Persona física’, if you are looking for yourself. You’ll then click on ‘Verificar estado’ to find out the status of your certificate, followed by ‘Solicitar verificación’.

Find out if your digital certificate is still valid. Source: FNMT

If you have a valid digital certificate installed, it should now appear on your screen, including its validation and expiry dates.  If you click on the certificate and then click ‘Aceptar’ you will see more information on the status of your certificate.

Remember that you will need to renew your digital certificate before the expiry date. If you let it expire, you will have to do the whole process of applying for a new digital certificate. It can be renewed up to two months before the expiry date. 

READ ALSO: Spanish bureaucracy explained: Saving time through the online [email protected] system

The Renewal process  

Step 1:

After you have checked the expiry date on your certificate you will need to go back to the original page when you clicked on ‘Persona Física’ here.

Under the drop-down menu on the left-hand side, you’ll see a button that says ‘Renovar’ or renew. Click on this.

Be aware that if you have updated your operating system recently, it’s likely that this process won’t work for you and it will display an error message later on when you try to renew it. In this case, you’ll need to click on the tab at the bottom which says ‘Soporte Técnico’ or technical support. Next click on ‘Descargas’ or downloads and then ‘Descargas de Software’ (software downloads). Here you’ll find lots of technical support you need to find out if your operating system is compatible. You can also call the technical support number, found under the FAQs section, so someone can help you if you’re still having problems. You can also get your gestor or accountant to help with this, although you’ll probably be charged for it. 

READ ALSO: What does a ‘gestor’ do in Spain and why you’ll need one

If you haven’t updated your operating system recently, you can continue with the process. In order to do this, you’ll first need to download a piece of software on your computer in order for the renovation process to work. Click on ”Configuración previa’, under the renewal section. The website will give you a list of operating systems the software is compatible with. Next, click the button which says Área de Descarga de Configurador FNMT. This will give you a list of all the different types of operating systems and links to download the software for each one. Download and install the software.

Download the software onto your computer. Source: FNMT

Step 2:

Once you’ve downloaded and installed the correct software, click on ‘Solicitar renovación’ in order to request your renewal, under the ‘Renovar’ or renewal dropdown tab.

Click on the link it provides. This will take you to a page with all the personal details associated with your digital certificate. If everything is correct, click on ‘Renovar Certificado’ at the bottom of the page to renew it. If not, click on ‘Modificar datos’ to update your details.

When you have downloaded the software, you can renew your certificate. Source: FNMT

On the next page, click the large button that says ‘Generar Solicitud electrónica’ to generate your renewal request.

A pop-up box will appear listing your certificates. Click on your digital certificate, the one you want to renew, and then click on ‘Firmar’ followed by ‘Enviar’ to sign and send your application.

Sign and send your application. Source: FNMT

Step 3:

You should get a message when your certificate has been renewed. You’ll then need to download it onto your computer. To do this, click on ‘Descargar Certificado’ under the same dropdown menu on the left-hand side of the screen you were previously on.

Introduce your details such as your TIE/NIE number, your name, and the renewal code you were given in the message, then click on ‘Descargar Certificado’ to download your certificate.

Download your new certificate. Source: FNMT

It’s also recommended that you make a copy of your certificate. To do this, click on ‘Copia de Seguridad’ on the left-hand side. Here you will find instructions on how to export a copy of your certificate as well as instructions on how to request your digital certificate on a physical card if you wish, although this is not necessary. 

Your digital certificate has now been renewed and you can continue using it like before for all of your online processes.  

SHOW COMMENTS