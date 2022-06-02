Read news from:
Fresh calls for Spain-France gas pipeline to be put back ‘on the table’

French gas network operator Terega wants to revive a pipeline project between Spain and France, its CEO said Thursday, as the EU seeks to cut the bloc's reliance on Russian energy supplies.

Published: 2 June 2022 17:12 CEST
According to Terega, the existing gas connection between France and Spain is already often running at full capacity. (Photo by Nikolay DOYCHINOV / AFP)

“We will propose in the coming weeks that north-south projects be put back on the table,” Terega CEO Dominique Mockly told a press conference.

Terega, which manages the gas network in southwestern France, received an unfavourable opinion from French and Spanish energy regulators on a new gas line across the Pyrenees in 2019.

The proposal, called Step, was to be a precursor to a larger project called MidCat (Midi-Catalonia).

At the time, it was considered costly and unneeded, and faced criticism from environmental groups.

But European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who has put forward a major plan to make the continent independent of Russian energy, said last month that MidCat was “crucial” for “reducing our dependence on Russian fossil fuels”.

Spain has significant capacity to import liquefied natural gas, which could then flow more easily to northern Europe.

“In the current crisis, we cannot allow ourselves to say we are going to pass over these capacities and not look at them,” Mockly said.

According to Terega, the existing gas connection between France and Spain is already often running at full capacity — and the flow, which normally runs north to south, has switched since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Mockly said the infrastructure could be “scaled up afterwards to move to hydrogen”.

But the French regulator had reservations on Wednesday.

Jean-Francois Carenco, chairman of the French Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE), said the pipeline would “come into force in 2030 at best” and noted the “development of LNG terminals in northern Europe, the smooth operation of our gas terminals, and the cost”.

Spain limits air conditioning in public buildings to save energy

Air conditioning in public buildings in Spain must be turned down in the summer under new rules published on Thursday as part of measures to reduce Europe's reliance on Russian energy.

Published: 26 May 2022 13:28 CEST
Office air conditioning should be set no lower than 27 Celsius (80.6 Fahrenheit) during the warmest months of the year, according to a government decree on energy efficiency.

Temperatures often rise above 40 Celsius in the summer across Spain.

During the winter offices, will not be heated beyond a maximum of 19 Celsius.

These measures will apply “whenever it is technically possible,” the decree said.

The decree includes greater use of working from home for civil servants, increased use of energy-efficient lighting and mass installation of solar panels on the roofs of public buildings.

The plan, part of an EU-wide effort to cut dependence on Russian gas and oil, calls for the installation of more bicycle parking spots at government office to encourage public workers to cycle to work.

The European Commission published plans on Tuesday to cut EU dependency on Russian gas by two-thirds this year and end its reliance on Russian supplies of the fuel before 2030.

Italy in April also announced plans to turn down air conditioning at public buildings to save energy this summer.

