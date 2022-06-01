For members
TAXES
Is it better to do a joint or separate tax declaration if you’re a couple in Spain?
The deadline for filing your Spanish annual income tax return is not far off now, but working out whether to file jointly or as an individual can be tricky. Here's everything you need to know in order to help you decide.
Published: 1 June 2022 15:38 CEST
Should you file a joint or separate tax return in Spain if you're in a relationship or have a family? (Photo by PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP)
DRIVING
Is it worth getting an electric car in Spain?
Thinking about getting an electric car in Spain? Wondering about the costs, the efficiency, the incentives and the charging issues and deciding if it's really worth it? Read on to find out more.
Published: 23 May 2022 10:20 CEST
Updated: 29 May 2022 09:37 CEST
