IN IMAGES: Mick Jagger tours Madrid as a tourist

British rock legends The Rolling Stones (known simply as Los Rolling in Spain) on Wednesday open their European tour with a concert in Madrid to mark six decades since the band was formed.
Frontman Mick Jagger, 78, and fellow band members Keith Richards, also 78 and Ronnie Wood, who turns 75 today, arrived in the Spanish capital last week and have since been enjoying the city like tourists, visiting some of Madrid’s most famous sights.
They have been enjoying the week in luxurious style, staying at the recently-opened Rosewood Villa Magna hotel in the well-heeled Barrio de Salamanca.
View this post on Instagram
Member comments