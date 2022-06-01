Read news from:
Bale writes goodbye letter to Real Madrid: ‘This dream became a reality’

Gareth Bale wrote a farewell letter to Real Madrid on Wednesday, the Welshman bringing an end to his nine-year spell at the Spanish club, where he said his "dream became a reality".

Published: 1 June 2022 13:23 CEST
Real Madrid's Welsh striker Gareth Bale comes on as substitute during the UEFA Champions League Quarter-final first leg football match between Chelsea and Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, on April 6, 2022. - Madrid won the game 3-1. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / IKIMAGES / AFP)

Bale will leave Real Madrid when his contract expires at the end of June, with the 32-year-old yet to confirm what he will do next.

His future is likely to depend on whether Wales qualify for the World Cup in Qatar, with retirement a possible option if they miss out.

“I write this message to say thank you to all my teammates, past and present, my managers, the backroom staff and to the fans that supported me,” Bale wrote in a letter to Real Madrid, posted on social media in both English and Spanish.

“I arrived here nine years ago as a young man who wanted to realise my dream of playing for Real Madrid. To wear the pristine white kit, to wear the crest on my chest, to play at the Santiago Bernabeu, to win titles and to be part of what it’s so famous for, to win the Champions League.

“I can now look back, reflect and say with honesty that this dream became a reality and much, much more.

“To be a part of this club’s history and to achieve what we achieved while I was a Real Madrid player has been an incredible experience and one I will never forget.

“I also want to thank president Florentino Pérez, Jose Angel Sánchez and the board for giving me the opportunity to play for this club. Together we were able to create some moments that will live forever in the history of this club and football. It has been an honour.”

After joining Madrid from Tottenham for 100 million euros in 2013, Bale went on to win 16 major trophies with Real Madrid, including five Champions Leagues, three La Ligas and one Copa del Rey.

He also won three Club World Cups, three UEFA Super Cups and a Spanish Super Cup.

Memorable moments

More than his trophies, Bale will be remembered for a handful of spectacular moments, including his two goals scored off the bench against Liverpool in the 2018 Champions League final in Kiev, the first coming from a stunning bicycle kick.

He scored another hugely important goal in the 2014 Champions League final in Lisbon, his header at the back post giving Real Madrid the lead against Atlético de Madrid in extra-time, as they went on to win the club’s long-awaited 10th European Cup.

Perhaps most memorable was Bale’s incredible solo goal at Mestalla to win the 2014 Copa del Rey final against Barcelona.

Bale’s popularity with the Real Madrid fans, though, has plummeted in recent years as injuries and a perceived lack of commitment pushed him to the fringes of the first team.

He was barely on speaking terms with Zinedine Zidane by the end of the 2017-18 season and hopes that Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure might revive his Real Madrid career were never realised.

A frosty relationship with the Spanish press harmed his reputation, with aspects of his personal life – including his passion for playing golf and a lack of fluency in Spanish – increasingly used to support the idea he had lost interest in his Real Madrid career.

The issue exploded in 2019 after Bale celebrated Wales’ qualification for Euro 2020 by standing behind a flag that read: “Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order.”

Despite his heroics in the Champions League final in 2018, Bale’s role had already been significantly reduced that season under Zidane and his influence continued to dwindle even as new coaches like Julen Lopetegui, Santiago Solari, Zidane again, and most recently, Carlo Ancelotti, took charge.

Last season, Bale played only five times in La Liga and seven minutes in the Champions League, again saving his best for Wales, as he scored a hat-trick against Belarus in September and then twice against Austria in March to keep their World Cup qualification hopes alive.

SPORT

Spain to appeal 2023 Rugby World Cup ban

The Spanish rugby team was banned from taking part in the 2023 World Cup after it emerged that one of its star players during the qualifying stages was ineligible under international rules. They are set to appeal.

Published: 28 May 2022 09:57 CEST
Spain to appeal 2023 Rugby World Cup ban

Spain are to launch an appeal against being thrown out of the 2023 Rugby World Cup for fielding an ineligible player during the qualifying stages, officials announced Friday.

On May 5, an independent judicial committee ruled Spain had breached a World Rugby eligibility regulation by fielding Gavin van den Berg in two qualification matches.

The sanction imposed by the committee included a fine and points deduction meaning Spain had no longer qualified for next year’s World Cup in France.

Friday’s statement from World Rugby said a three-strong panel would consider the appeal, with “the hearing date to be confirmed in due course”.

South African-born prop van den Berg, who has been playing in Spain since 2018, featured in two qualifiers against the Netherlands in 2020 and 2021 but was deemed not to have served the three years of residency needed to become eligible under World Rugby rules.

What makes this case all the more remarkable is that Spain, Romania and Belgium were all sanctioned in 2018 for fielding ineligible players, paving the way for Russia to qualify for the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

Spain’s furious players responded to their latest expulsion by releasing a statement distancing themselves from all the “lies and inefficiency” of their national federation.

As things stand, Spain have been replaced in next year’s edition by Romania.

Portugal — the team Spain beat to seal their place at France 2023 — have taken the spot vacated by Romania in the final qualification event taking place in November.

