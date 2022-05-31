Read news from:
ENVIRONMENT

Pollen allergies in Spain: What you need to know

More than a third of the population in Spain has some allergy to pollen and health issues caused by these outdoor allergens are only set to increase in the coming years. Here's everything you need to know about hay fever in Spain.

Published: 31 May 2022 16:29 CEST
According to the experts, the regions most badly affected by pollen in Spain are Andalusia, Castilla La-Mancha, Catalonia, Extremadura, Madrid and Murcia. (Photo by Philippe HUGUEN / AFP)

Allergies affect eight million people in Spain, according to the Spanish Society of Allergology and Clinical Immunology (Seaic) and people are mainly affected during the spring and summer seasons.

High temperatures caused by climate change are increasing the amount of pollen in the air, which in turn is causing the number of pollen-related allergies such as hay fever to rise too.  

According to Dr. Ángel Moral, president of the Seaic Aerobiology Committee, more than a third of the population in Spain has some pollen allergy problem. This could be in the form of an itchy nose, watery eyes, sneezing or even breathing difficulties, which makes it one of the most frequent illnesses in the country.  

Why do allergies increase in spring and summer and where in Spain are they the worst? 

Allergenic pollens vary according to the time of year and the type of vegetation. In general, tree pollen dominates during the winter and early spring, while grasses produce higher levels during spring and summer, according to the University Clinic of Navarra.

Each species has a different pollination period, which can also vary depending on the region. The level of grass pollen, for example, lasts until August in the north of the peninsula. On the other hand, on the Mediterranean coast, it lasts until the end of October.

Olive pollen, the other main species in May, is almost non-existent in the northern provinces, but high in the south and the Mediterranean.

According to the experts, the regions most badly affected by pollen in Spain are Andalusia, Castilla La-Mancha, Catalonia, Extremadura, Madrid and Murcia.  If you want a live update of pollen levels in your part of Spain, click here

What types of plants and pollen are people allergic to in Spain? 

The two most important pollens these days are olive and grass, according to Dr. Moral. “There are more people allergic to grasses in Spain than in practically the whole world,” he explained.

Of the eight million people with allergies in Spain, seven million are allergic to grasses, olive trees, arizonica, shade banana, salsola and parietaria. 

Many people are also allergic to the seeds from plane trees, which can often cause sneezing and coughing fits. Experts suggest that plane trees, along with other species of trees, are one of the main sources of volatile compounds. 

Barcelona Zoo states that today, plane trees are the most commonly planted tree in the cities and gardens throughout the Spanish Mediterranean region. They are typically planted in cities because of their ability to trap pollution particles on their leaves and bark.

hay fever

Avoid spending a lot of time outside on days when the pollen count is particularly high in your area of Spain. Photo: Public Domain Photos.net/Pixabay

Pollen season is set to get longer and the number of people suffering from allergies to increase

New research suggests that the pollen season is getting longer and longer each year due to climate change.

The increase in carbon dioxide is also fuelling photosynthesis, so plants may grow larger and produce even more pollen. Extensive research over the past decade has shown that airborne pollen has increased not just in Spain, but all over the world.

Seaic believes that because of this, the number of hayfever sufferers is set to increase too.

For example, in Madrid, the level of pollen in the air has doubled in the last 25 years. In 1995, an average of 25,000 grains per cubic meter was collected while the average for the year 2020 was more than 60,000, according to data collected by the Palinocam Network.

What to do in Spain if you suffer from hay fever?

According to the Department of Allergology of the University Clinic of Navarra symptoms can be treated with oral or topical antihistamines. They are effective in reducing itching, sneezing and runny nose. Nasal decongestants are also effective and often serve to prevent the onset of symptoms.

However, they also suggest limiting your exposure to pollen, which can prove difficult. Suggestions from health clinics on limiting exposure include:

  •  Avoiding spending a lot of time outside on days when the pollen count is particularly high.  
  • Avoiding the times between 5am and 10am and 7pm to 10pm when pollen levels are at their highest.  
  • Keeping your windows up when driving.  
  • Not drying your clothes outside when the pollen counts are high as grains can stick your clothing. 
  • Showering when coming in from outside. 

If you want to see a allergist (alergólogo/a in Spanish), this map by the Spanish Society of Allergology should direct you to your closest specialist.

HEALTH

EXPLAINED: Spain’s plans to ban smoking on bar terraces

On World No-Tobacco Day, discussions about banning smoking on all bar and restaurant terraces in Spain are heating up, with legislation set to be approved in the coming year.

Published: 31 May 2022 12:37 CEST
It’s one of the most common sights in Spain: a busy bar terrace with friends and families sat around tables enjoying food and drinks outdoors, while a handful of smokers light up cigarettes and puff to their hearts’ content. But it may not be long before this scene is no longer played out.

Spain was in fact one of the first countries to adopt a strict smoke-free provision with a complete ban on smoking in enclosed public spaces, public transport, and workspaces – with only limited exceptions allowed.

The changes, first set in the Anti-Tobacco Law of 2005 but significantly increased by 2010, when all restaurants and bars became non-smoking places, came amid low public support.

In 2009, 51 percent of Spain’s population was completely in favour of smoking restrictions in restaurants, below the EU average of 63 percent.

Back then, 31.5 percent of the Spanish said they smoked (cigarettes, cigars or a pipe) every day or occasionally, and 19.7 percent said they used to smoke but stopped.

Just about a decade later, the numbers have changed: 24 percent of the population says they currently smoke, according to a European Commission research, and 31 percent replied that they used to smoke but have stopped.

This seems to be directly related to an array of measures and changes in public perception of smoking, and studies have shown that places with smoking bans have lower numbers of smokers.

What is the current law on smoking in Spain?

For a decade, Spain has had a complete ban on smoking in enclosed public spaces, public transport, and workplaces.

Since 2010, it’s been only allowed to smoke outdoors in the open air in Spain, “in every space that is not covered, or every space that, despite coverage, is surrounded on its side by a maximum of two walls”.

READ ALSO: Maps: Which beaches in Spain have banned smoking?

Despite the lowering numbers, Spain also has too many smokers, pulmonologists warn. And the consequences are severe: lung cancer, often caused by smoking, is the third most frequently diagnosed cancer in Spain, according to the Spanish Ministry of Health.

Given these high figures, Spain’s Spanish Society of Pulmonology and Thoracic Surgery (SEPAR) has already proposed measures to help people stop smoking, including a ban on tobacco consumption in public spaces, even outdoors.

What will the Spanish government do?

Spain’s government is working on a plan to reduce tobacco consumption by 2025, following a target by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to cut by 30 percent the consumption of tobacco by 2025, compared with data from 2010.

READ ALSO: How Spain could stamp out smoking

Among the measures is a total ban on smoking in open-air places where many people meet, such as the terrazas (bar, cafe, restaurant terraces) and beaches.

Some private spaces, including cars, could also become non-smoking areas.

Other measures include changes in the packaging of cigarettes to become “neutral”, without logos or colours, and an increase in cigarette prices.

When are the changes coming?

The proposed smoking laws announced by the Health Ministry, which were expected to come into force in 2021, are still delayed.

The package of new measures can only be ready by late 2022 or early 2023 as they must first have the approval of the Public Health Commission of Spain’s Interterritorial Health Council, before reaching the Spanish Cabinet and Parliament.

Successive health emergencies – from the coronavirus pandemic to recent cases of child hepatitis and monkeypox – have delayed the plans.

Though there is not even full agreement on how to implement which measures. For example, a smoking ban on private cars could come only when children or pregnant women are inside vehicles.

READ ALSO: Spain set to offer 100% paid week-long leave to care for family members

The Health Ministry says that the text is “practically ready” but still not approved as there are still “small administrative matters” that need to be solved, according to online daily 20minutos.

“We cannot wait any longer”

In the meantime, health associations, including the Spanish Society of Family and Community Medicine (semFYC), ask the government to speed up.

“In Spain, we are already far behind other European countries regarding measures to prevent smoking. These measures are designed to protect the health of the population and even the environment. That is why we consider that changes such as the extension of smoke-free spaces to terraces and our beaches and neutral tobacco packaging are measures that in Spain we cannot wait any longer”, says semFYC representative Susana Morena.

READ ALSO: Smoking near kids is ‘form of abuse’: Spanish experts

Spain’s Cancer Association (AECC) highlights that the measures would significantly protect young people and all populations by reducing risk factors that can cause cancer.

According to data from AECC, in 95 percent of the terraces in Spain, traces of damaging substances in tobacco can be found.

The same is true in 46 percent of schools access areas or 43 percent of playgrounds, the Cancer Association says. Moreover, a burnt-out cigarette butt continues to give off 14 percent nicotine for at least 24 hours, they added.

