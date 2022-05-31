For members
WHAT CHANGES IN SPAIN
EXPLAINED: What changes about life in Spain in June 2022
June marks the start of summer in Spain and brings with it tax deadlines, school holidays, the relaxation of travel restrictions, cultural festivals, and more. Join The Local Spain as a member to find out.
Published: 31 May 2022 11:41 CEST
San Juan celebrations take place in June in Spain. Photo: Gabor Fejes / Pixabay
WHAT CHANGES IN SPAIN
EXPLAINED: What changes about life in Spain in May 2022
May 2022 in Spain brings tax declaration changes, savings on your energy bills, second booster doses, a bank holiday for some, incredible festivals, a big announcement about UK driving licences and more.
Published: 29 April 2022 10:09 CEST
Updated: 1 May 2022 10:09 CEST
