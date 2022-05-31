EXPLAINED: What changes about life in Spain in June 2022

The deadline for Spain’s annual tax return

The deadline for Spain’s annual tax return, known as ‘la declaración de la renta‘, is on June 30th this year. This means that you must have declared your earnings for the previous year by this date, in this case for 2021.

Remember that if you want to pay via direct debit or if you are owed any money back and what to be paid directly into your bank account, you’ll need to submit it by June 27th instead.

Those fully vaccinated in August 2021 or earlier need a booster

If you’re coming to Spain in June on the basis that you’re fully vaccinated, remember that you’ll need a Covid-19 booster shot if your original two-dose jab was more than 270 days (9 months) ago. This means that anyone who was fully vaccinated in August 2021 or earlier will need their booster.

If you don’t have your booster, you can also enter on the basis that you have a negative Covid-19 test or a recovery certificate.

First month of almost restriction-free travel in Spain

At the end of May, Spain opened up to unvaccinated non-EU/Schengen tourists for the first time in more than two years. This means that anyone travelling to Spain in June 2022, from anywhere in the world, can now choose to enter on the basis that they’re fully vaccinated, have a recovery certificate dated from the last six months or have a negative Covid-19 test.

If travelling on the basis that you have a negative Covid-19 test, it should either be a PCR test, which must be carried out in the 72 hours prior to departure to Spain, or an antigen test, 24 hours prior to departure.

Anyone travelling from France in June who arrives in Spain by land is also now not required to present any type of certificate, including vaccination, diagnostic test or recovery.

Schools finish for summer

Schools across Spain break up for summer at the end of June. In most regions, schools finish sometime between June 21st to 24th.

Children will be on holiday for around 10 to 11 weeks before they return again in September. Most regions begin the school year anywhere from September 6th to 10th, depending on you where you live.

Festivals taking place in June

Various festivals will be taking place across Spain in June, the biggest of which is the Noche de San Juan. San Juan celebrations take place on the eve of the Día de San Juan on June 23rd when night skies all over the country are lit with fireworks and large bonfires fill town squares and beaches. The biggest and best San Juan celebrations take place in Galicia, Alicante, Catalonia, Malaga, Tenerife, Menorca and Soria.

Corpus Christi is another big event taking place in June, which this year falls on the 16th. It is held exactly 60 days after Easter and commemorates The Last Supper. In many places across Spain, it’s celebrated by creating elaborately decorated ‘carpets’ made from petals or coloured sawdust. Some of the best ‘carpets’ can be seen in Elche de la Sierra in Castilla La-Mancha, Ponteareas in Galicia, Sitges in Catalonia and San Cristóbal de la Laguna in Tenerife. The city of Barcelona also celebrates the quirky ‘Ou com balla’ (how the egg dances) during Corpus Christi, where city fountains are decorated with flowers, and eggs ‘dance’ in the water.

Public holidays in June

Several places have regional holidays taking place in June when most businesses and schools will be closed. These are:

Catalonia: June 6th and June 24th for the Segunda Pascua or Second Easter and Sant Joan.

Castilla La-Mancha: June 16th for Corpus Christi.

Valencia and Galicia: June 24th for San Juan.

Murcia: June 9th for the Region of Murcia Day.

La Rioja: June 9th for the Region of La Rioja Day.

Start of the summer

June 21st marks the official start of summer in the northern hemisphere, however, Spain already experienced sizzling summer temperatures with a record-breaking heatwave at the end of May.

According to the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET), it was one of the hottest Mays on record. In some places in Andalusia, such as Andújar in Jaén, Córdoba and Sevilla, temperatures reached a scorching 42°C, while in Castilla-La Mancha, Extremadura, Madrid and Navarra temperatures hovered between 36°C and 39°C.

An announcement re UK driving licences is expected

At the beginning of May 2022, British ambassador to Spain Hugh Elliot said that talks about the validity of British driving licences would be accelerated, however, an agreement between the Spanish and British authorities still hasn’t been reached.

The latest weekly update by the British Embassy in Madrid on May 27th spoke of the “good progress towards an agreement”, so it is expected that there will be an announcement made sometime in June and hopefully, an agreement on the driving fiasco reached.