TRAVEL NEWS
Airport chaos in Europe: What are your rights if flights are delayed or cancelled?
Summer is up, tourism is recovering from pandemic years, and people are stuck at chaotic airports. Here are your rights if something goes wrong.
Published: 31 May 2022 17:28 CEST
TOURISM
IN PICS: Madrid to have largest artificial beach in Spain and Europe
Inland Madrid is set to have a new nearby beach complex in 2023 which will feature a huge lagoon, a sailing school, aquatic slides, beach bars and plenty more across a whopping 105,000m2 area.
Published: 26 May 2022 11:58 CEST
